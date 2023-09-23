If you have followed RFK Jr. on the campaign trail recently, you might recognize a lot of the stories he is quoting. I sometimes feel like RFK Jr is trying to imitate the George Webb of 2020.

RFK Jr is now saying that the CIA most certainly ran the live exercise we call coronavirus, and most certainly did the gain function engineering in cooperation with the Wuhan institute of Virology.

While this kind of validation and verification from such a famous person is appreciated from my 2020 work, I moved on in 2021 much deeper into the research. Two examples of this research are my books, BioAgent UTMB, and Slaughter Pen, Texas.

When I wrote “Bioagent UTMB” in March 2021, I was in a friendly debate with another citizen scientist named Dr. Paul Cottrell, Ph D, over which American universities were the key universities that were used in engineering the coronavirus.

In March 2020, I told Donie O’Sullivan of CNN that the key university involved with a USAID PREDICT program with the Wuhan lab was the university of North Carolina with Ralph Baric’s work there.

However, as I began to follow the money trail along with the bids for coronavirus, two Texas locations became critical in the development of the WHO getting a foothold on American soil with American universities develop, and gain of function viruses - a lab called Tex-Med and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

The University of Texas Medical Branch did the training for the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab for leak prevention in both Galveston, Texas and in Wuhan Lab. documents about the extensive collaboration between UTMB and Wuhan were destroyed, sure sign of a cover-up.

I also went to the Texas State house in Austin to pursue the UTMB-Wihan documents before they were destroyed.

The other BSL-4 lab in Texas, Texas Biomedical or just Tex-Med, was unbelievably in private hands, and therefore the documents are not subject to public review . I nicknamed the Tex-Med private, BSL-4, gain of function lab, “Slaughter Pen, Texas”.

And I named the key person, BVirginia Benassi, who trained the Wuhan personnel at the Wuhan lab and at the Galveston lab “BioAgent UTMB”. Later in 2022, this research was confirmed by the public rights, advocacy group known as US Right To Know.

My “BioAgent, UTMB” person, Virginia Benassi, had also received all of the DARPA ADEPT bids (mRNA) for both Wellcome Trust and the WHO before the breakout of coronavirus.

I believed that Virginia Benassi was a fictitious person created by the two NATO Intel Chiefs since no photographs of this WHO person on the most important committees in Geneva has been found.

Of course, they were two other Benassis that were the highest level ranking intelligence officers at NATO at the time of the DARPA ADEPT coronavirus bit before the break out occurred.

In the last 2 1/2 years I have tried to emphasize the role of the University of Texas Medical Branch in the gain of function of the coronavirus at every possible chance I could get with mixed results. Still, I think it’s an important story that needs to be told. No other journalistic outlet has covered the story to my knowledge, so I’ve come back here to Houston to update everyone on the story.

I have also been working on this incredible story of Hillary Clinton’s top donor, a man named Tahir Javed, who not only is the CEO of Raceland hospitals, but owns distributorships for vaping, exotic cigarettes, distilled spirits, and other very unhealthy products, as well as owning an extensive amount of cattle ranch. our research group has looked into Javeed, using nano particles in all these food products for the past seven years.

I also compare the things I reported on in 2020 and the uncanny similarity of the RFK, Jr.’s talking points on his campaign in the summer of 2023.

More on this comparison between George Webb in 2020 in RFK Jr. in 2023 will be presented later in a posting here.

When I started the book “BioAgent UTMB”, I decided to coin the term “BioAgent” as someone who conducts live exercises with biological agents on the behalf of intelligence agencies.

I had identified a NATO and WHO operative named Virginia benassi who had done all the training for the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab technicians at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

The many lives of Virginia Benassi.

This story was a completely unknown story then, and it still remains one of the great untold stories of the coronavirus live exercise. Therefore, it’s a story that needs to be told again and again until the people who would want to be our president start naming names.

We also found unbelievable connections to the anthrax scare of 2001 with the key Fort Detrick scientist, Peter Jahrling, that was involved in the cover-up of the Ames strain of anthrax deaths, having a nephew, Jordan Jahrling, that worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

In fact, Peter Jarling had worked at the UTMB lab up into a month before the break out of the coronavirus, where he apparently died.

in a moment of unbridled enthusiasm, I actually called up to Peter Jarling under his office window in Galveston to see if he would come down for an interview.

I wanted to ask Jordan Jarling about his uncle and his time at the UTMB lab, and I was interested in his uncle’s time at Fort Detrick with the Anthrax cover-up and scare. I was also interested in how his uncle seem to be bringing in Russian and Chinese scientists with bioweapons backgrounds into the UTMB lab.

we also found shocking connections to former Soviet scientist, have been brought to Galveston, and were involved in all sorts of gain of function experiments like aerosolizing pathogens like Ebola.

It appears the legacy of experimentation with bioagents goes all the way back to after World War II bringing in Nazi scientists into the Houston area, but more on that later in this book.

But one just has to look at a map between Johnson space Center in Galveston to see all of the different University of Texas medical branch campuses.

With the formation of NASA in 1957 after the Sputnik incident, there was a mass formation psychosis to compete with the Soviets, both in the area of missiles, and in the area of what went in the payload of the missiles, namely, bioagents. Hence the real birth of BioAgent UTMB.

The space suits used at the UTMB BSL-4 lab in Galveston actually bear a strong resemblance to the NASA space suits just up the road in South Houston. I never seem to tire of making the connections between NASA and the covert bioagents program in the US, whether it’s day or night.