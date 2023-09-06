George Webb

HOW TO TELL YOUR STORY BEFORE YOU GET TOO OLD

With Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden’s Blackberrys in the news here in September 2023, I thought it might be interesting to look back on a piece I wrote after I first went to Washington, DC in February 2017 to work on the Awan Spy Ring when that story broke.

National Archives admits it has 5,400 Biden pseudonym emails from his vice presidency



https://nypost.com/2023/08/28/national-archives-admits-it-has-5400-biden-pseudonym-emails/amp/

Little did I know at the time in 2016 and 2017 that the “Hillary Blackberry” story I had been working on and the Awan Spy Ring Story would be the same story - Kissinger and Hillary’s Bioagents, but that is getting ahead of the story.

I didn’t make that “Kissinger And Hillary’s BioAgents” realization until an ex-cop I nicknamed Task Force came to Washington almost a year later. So for now, I will make September 2023 comments in italics along the way in the 2018 text.

Enjoy.

George Webb at “Prigozhen Russian Troll” Case in Washington, DC in 2018.

The Gist Of Aristotle’s Poetics - Every Story Must Have A Beginning, A Middle, And An End. The Plot Must Be Complete. The Plot Must Include Everything Required For The Full Flight Of The Plot Arrow From Beginning To End.

PROLOGUE

I, George Webb, the author, have made over 4,000 on-site news reports and hundreds of news summaries in my reporting of the events of Capitol Hill, the White House, the FBI and DOJ, and following one particular DNC spy ring around North America including Chicago, Minneapolis, Ames, Iowa, Milwaukee, Detroit, Flint, Waterloo, Ontario, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Lorton, Virginia, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, George, Jacksonville and Winter Haven, Florida, Orlando, Tampa, Naples, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and San Diego just to name a few.

Journalist George Webb was a daily fixture on Capitol Hill for several years, visiting offices of Senators and Congressmen. (I sometime think Task Force’s and I’s daily visits to Capitol Hill inspired the Jan 6th False Flag just because Senators and Congressmen don’t really like tough questions - Sept 2023).

But, I never sat down to condense all this reporting into a 90-minute short story for people who were new to my work. This book details how I learned how to do that from one of the best filmmakers and media consultants in Hollywood. I think seeing how to create a short story from my eyes, the prospective citizen journalist’s eyes, will offer you a unique perspective for learning how to do a great news short story yourself. Enjoy!

FOREWARD

MEET PETER DUKE, YOUR CREATIVE DIRECTOR

“My Goal Was To Save The Presidency By Exposing The Spy Ring In Congress And The Rest Of The DC Swamp” - Peter Duke

Peter Duke launched the digital outreach for several major Hollywood studios and mega brands in Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and for Steve Spielberg’s Sega ventures in video gaming and stores. He looks more like Spielberg than Branson.

Since writing this piece in 2018, Peter has volunteered his time again and again to teach his methodology to citizen journalists - Sept 2023.

As a Creative Director in Hollywood, his job was to make great movies, great websites, and great video games despite all the Hollywood Sign-sized egos with back-biting each other on their way to the craft table for snacks. His method is straight to the point. Peter just tells you what works to get your story to the screen.

Since writing this short book in 2018, Peter Duke and George Webb have made hundreds of livestreams which still continue on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 5PM EST.

CHAPTER ONE

George Webb has studied how the US military have been the test subjects of something he dubbed the “Virus Vaccine Game” in 2017.

Author George Webb has collaborated with Media Consultant Peter Duke for over three years on hundreds of news stories and video topics. Duke is working with Webb to get out the information about the spy ring in Congress managed by the Democratic National Committee.

CHAPTER ONE

CHOOSING A BIG GOAL - SOMETHING IMPORTANT

Peter Duke’s Rule Of Choosing A Big, Hairy, Audacious Goal

Peter Duke always encouraged me to swing for the fences in the three years I have worked with him. If you are trying to stop a spy ring in Congress and end the seemingly endless series of Trump Coups, don’t make a movie or a short story about Carter Page just being a CIA Informant planted into the Trump Campaign. (Author’s note Sept 2023 - I did end up writing a story about how Carter page was inserted as a spy into the Trump campaign anyway!).

Tell the big story - the spy ring from Pakistan to Canada to all the US cities. Exfiltrating drug patents and bioweapon recipes. Don’t leave out critical characters who worked with DNC spy ringleader Imran Awan.

Include Imran Awan interaction’s with Schiff, Pelosi, and Wasserman-Schultz and their machinations with the DNC servers and non-approved, encrypted Blackberries. He encouraged me if I was convinced the spy ring in Congress was connected to the spy ring in the State Department with Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton, to go ahead and connect those dots too.

Podesta Group folded after I sued them and served CEO Kim Fritz. Podesta Group folded the next day.

I first created a mind map using XMind on my iPad to get an idea of the scope.

DUKE RULE ONE - BE BOLD, BE COMPLETE

Get All Your Story Characters, Scenes, and Events On A Whiteboard

Peter Duke always stressed in the three creativity workshops he held for my group of budding citizen journalists in the first steps of the creative process, you want to get all the ideas up on the whiteboard or large Post- It easel size sheets.

Don’t leave out going to the 9/11 hijacker hotel, even though you didn’t witness the national secrets being passed for drug patents and bioagents on thumb drives from the NSA. You can always cut the scene on Day Two of the Creativity Workshop.

The big idea is to get the ideas on the board. If you sued the DNC to get financial records, don’t just include John Podesta, Huma, Abedin, Anthony Weiner, Hillary Clinton.

Include the DNC spy ringleader Imran Awan, but also include minor characters like US Congressman Becerra who destroyed evidence of the DNC server.

Don’t forget the comical underlings like Rao Abbas who worked in the Congress after being fired from McDonald’s for placing hidden cameras in women’s bathrooms.

Org Charts Are Sometimes Helpful For Getting All The Characters On The Whiteboard

Org charts have paid off for me again and again in presenting the news - Author note Sept 2023).

Don’t feel the need to get everything in order just yet. Just get the characters, events, and scenes on the wall. No idea for presentation is too crazy at this stage.

Don’t kill the babies on the first day. The second day in the creative process will be for developing the ideas, and then focusing in on the best ones.

DUKE RULE TWO - PICK THE BEST CHARACTERS, SCENES, EVENTS

Focus On Your Most Important Characters When Developing Your Storyboard

On the second day of Peter Duke’s creativity workshops, he focused in on the key characters that kept coming up over and over in individual’s contributions.

Imran Awan in our DNC spy ring example, was the glue that held everything together. Imran was working nine months a year in Pakistan while drawing a $160,000 a year salary on Capitol Hill. Everyone in the DNC was asking for Imran when it came time to swept the Bernie money to Hillary For America accounts, and Imran was getting called in to Nancy Pelosi “no staff” meetings at the time of the DNC Hack Hoax.

This called for an Imran Awan timeline in the events leading up to the DNC Hack Hoax and Coverup, and then a timeline for journalist George Webb’s for digging for more information about the real DNC leak and email lures to the Trump Campaign and subsequent cover-up.

(Author Note - I actually wrote a second book that dealt with the fact the Awan Spy Ring had exfiltrated bioagents secrets to Pakistan and then given them to a foreign power like Iran or China. We saw with CoronaVirus how prophetic that was. Pakistan’s DARPA equivalent, DESTO, and by extension the Awan’s Faisalab Lab, worked with the Wuhan Lab with both Anthrax and CoronaVirus).

George Webb wrote a book based on a Peter Duke Creativity Charrette That Shot To The Top Of The Amazon Best Seller Charts Before Being Banned By Amazon After Selling 2,000 Copies

The DNC spy ringleader was born in Pakistan, and came to America under a Rockefeller program called InterAmerican which originally brought aspiring students from Central America to work as US Government pages in what many considered to be a spying program from its inception.

The InterAmerican Program had evolved to bringing in exchange student to full-time administrative assistance to Capitol Hill. Information Technology assistants are now dispatched to US Government offices since most memoranda and documents were now generated electronically.

After Amazon Banned His First Awan Book, Journalist George Webb Wrote Another Amazon Best Seller, Blackberries Matter

Debbie Wassermai-Schultz Shared Child Care Duties With Her DNC Staffer, Imran Awan

After being picked in a State Department lottery for a US Visa which many on Capitol Hill think Is just a rubber stamp of Rockefeller recommendations, Imran Awan began work in Florida politics in the District of Debbie Wasserman Schultz in 2002.

Forty five members of Congress carry Imran Awan’s encrypted State Department Blackberrys - all Democrats staunchly supportive of Hillary Clinton.

Many believe Imran either had a child with Wasserman-Schultz or an adopted child was used for Imran’s hardship request for US Citizenship approval in 2004. Imran’s family still attends Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s daughter’s birthday and Imran would take the daughter to bi-weekly horseback riding lessons when he was in the country. So the timeline would look something like this.

After the Bernie money was transferred to the Hillary coffers in 2016, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz resigned as the head of the DNC.

DNC Spy Imran Awan Timeline Example

Once the timeline is established, now we can decide what to feature, what to cut, and decide on the overall flow and continuity of events.

CHAPTER TWO

FOCUSING IN ON THE GOOD STUFF

Peter Duke’s Shows Us How To Transition A Collection Of Stories And Videos Into A Narrative That Flows

Peter Duke now focuses on the second day of his creativity seminars or in this case, news storying telling seminars to key moments when the “hero”, the reporter

George Webb in this case, gains revelations to defeat his foe, (DNC Corruption). This process can be likened to the hero be falling into a trap (his new normal), and then taking the tools he or she needs to climb out of the pit, and then conquer his foe (another new normal).

The audience's interest isn’t in just the facts of the timeline, but also in how the hero discovered those facts, despite all the obstacles being thrown at him or her. The audience is interested in how the hero comes to the conclusions and insights he arrives at as well. In short, the audience wants the hero to win.

This requires a timeline that is more personal to the hero now, leaving aside all those ideas, events, and characters the hero doesn’t need to “win”. The revised storyline instead of just a timeline looks like this mind map below.

In my case, I stumbled on a local police force in my small town in Oregon running a drug operation. After I publicized the drug ring on Twitter, a coffin-sized hole was cut in the floor of my office while I was away from my brand-new home in Canby, Oregon. I knew this crime gang was no longer just a local operation. I had already reported on a crooked Director of the State Bureau of Prisons using prisoners for running contraband a year before in a local newspaper series.

At this point, the hero George Webb the network engineer, has a realization that the statewide drug network has found its way inside his home to cut a coffin out in his floor. Perhaps this drug network is connected to the Evergreen Aviation CIA drug network that he has heard about from ex-CIA contractors at Evergreen, operating out of a nearby airport just a few miles away in Aurora, Oregon. The dots connect quickly when Webb realizes by publicizing the local police corruption, he actually hears the sleeping CIA bears drug network.

Now, the hero has no way out if the drug network keeps coming at him (which is did). The hero’s timeline/storyline is much more interesting from the outset than the facts of the Awan case because far more people can see themselves doing the right thing in publicizing a drug network, and then can easily imagine the reprisals as the drug network exacts revenge. There is no such sympathy for the Pakistani

Hero’s Personal Timeline Answers How/Why The Hero Wants To Win

Intelligence drug and gun runners.

When the hero Webb sees the same encryption technology that was used at his company Network Associates being used by the Awan Spy Ring at the DNC, Webb realizes he can add personal knowledge to the search for these devices that hold the secrets of the Hillary Clinton Email Case and the DNC Russian hack Hoax.

Now we know why the Network Engineer is willing to leave his well-paying job to research the DNC corruption. If the national or international drug ring is laundering money through the DNC, he has the power to add light to the investigation.

Peter Duke calls these decision points or event points the “beats” of the story. The musical reference is used to emphasize the big events in the story should be space rhythmically to even out the flow of the story to allow the user to pace themselves for each turn of events in the story.

A “beat” of the story can be likened to the clock striking One - the common man makes the decision to be a hero. The second beat, or the clock striking Two, would be the hero deciding what path to take to gather the things he needs to win against the foe. According to this beat or clock analog, most of the time between Two and Nine should be the beats of the hero gathering up his resources, and preparing for the final fight between Nine and Twelve. More information about this method can be found at Storyclock Notebook.

As you can see from the graph to the right, the Hero Decides to be a hero with Beat One of the Storyclock, and How to be a Hero with Beat Two of the Storyclock. By Beat Three, the Hero should have resolved, in order to stop the drug network, I am going on the road to identify all the places the network uses for its encrypted communications. I am going to find the Awans blackberries that enable this drug and weapons traffic to be laundered through the DNC.

From Beat Three To Beat Nine, the hero gains strength, resources and help from people he meets along the way to prepare for the final big showdown. When presenting non-fiction, this is the most difficult choice to figure out when the final big battle actually starts.

Storyclock Notebook goes into far more detail and has many helpful devices to help you tell your story. I simply use my life story example here to give you the big picture of the process. Next, we will move on to actually focusing in on making the movie setting up shot lists, interviews, and scenes to start shooting.

A StoryClock helps develop the rhythm and simplicity of the story.

Storyclock Notebook Helps Screenwriters Develop Their Stories

CHAPTER THREE

REHEARSING THE BEATS OF THE STORY

Peter Duke’s Rule For Editing - Keep The Best, Forget The Rest

The third step in this three-step process really is about writing out the beats of the story to make sure you have chosen the best “beats” with the most impact, and the story flows logically and emotionally from one beat to the next.

This is a pen and paper exercise that repeats until the story’s “song” has a perfect cadence BEFORE you actually shoot any video. My habit as a news gathering around Washington, DC was to get to the location, shoot the video, and summarize the scene. While this shoe-leather approach of getting the audience “the shot” so they are there right as news is made, ad hoc videos don’t fit well into a narrative flow because news just doesn’t happen that way.

By filtering and synthesizing hundreds of videos per beat of the films into twelve beats, the audience can now consume the content, shielding the audience from the massive amount of video collected.

Filling Out The Story “Beats” Is An Iterative Process To Make Sure The Story Flows Rhythmically

In my example, the decision to eventually become a journalist was made for me, most dramatically with the local police and drug gang cutting a coffin-sized hole in the floor of my home. That’s Beat One - Hero Can’t Escape.

After my conversation with the famous journalist Seymour Hersh, he recommended that I “go on the road” and then “write a book”. Soon after, after being convinced I was not going to be left alone, I did indeed go on the road to visit the lairs of the DNC drug network. That’s Beat Two.

Beat Three - The Hero chooses how to tell the story, and I chose the method on going on-site with newsmaker interviews for four years, making 4,000 on-site videos.

Beat Four - I met an ex-cop investigator who helped me get into many apartments and houses that the Awans rented and got Congressional loans for. I called her Task Force, and she helped me daily in my investigation until her untimely death in August of 2018.

Beat Five - Hero Meet FBI Agent’s Son, and I give him the name of McDuff. McDuff is a Georgetown attorney with an extensive litigation background that will be helpful when the Hero sues the DNC for information.

Beat Six - Hero Meets Peter Duke. Hero learns better ways of synthesizing information over the next three years.

Beat Seven - Peter Duke Coaches Citizen Journalists. Webb has a breakthrough video that goes to 655,000 views before YouTube removes in after 24 hours.

Beat Eight - YouTube Destroys Hero’s 4,000 Videos With One Minute Warning. George Webb Subscriber Network of 105,000 news contributors is destroyed. Twenty-six million views and hundreds of thousands of research links are destroyed.

Beat Nine - Hero Responds By Writings Five Bestselling Books In Six Weeks. George Webb quickly shifts to writing books with the other avenues blocked.

Beats Nine through Twelve remain to be resolved. One possible resolve is Webb meets the same fate as his research partner Task Force (hopefully not!). Beat Ten could be an October Surprise in the form of a more serious CoronaVirus attack. Beat Eleven might be Trump or Biden winning the election. Beat Twelve might very well be the declassification of key Awan documents, exposing the DNC spy ring. Check back for updates with future follow-ups to this summary book.