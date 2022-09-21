Less Tragedy, More Hope

With Contributions From George Webb, Addy Adds, Peter Duke, And The Citizen Journalists Of The San Diego Charrette And News Gathering Conference Of May 2021

Dedicated To Citizen Journalists Around The World - “Never Stop Fighting”.

Introduction - The Book Will Introduce You To A Masterpiece In Geopolitics - “Tragedy And Hope”

Also, Included Is A Masterful Summary Of That Masterpiece. Consider This Book The Illustrated Introduction

On September 21st, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear threat to the world over Ukraine and said he was calling up 300,000 Reserves for the fight in Ukraine.

Before reading this book, “Less Tragedy, More Hope”, you would interpret this shocking headline as a possible harbinger of World War III. After reading this book, you will be provided a summary of two frameworks to evaluate “news” like this from summaries of Carroll Quigley’s masterpiece, “Tragedy And Hope”. You will see false flags are created by nations without regard for any shred of morality - even killing their own citizens to blame an adversary to provoke a war.

Journalist George Webb at the Bank of International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland.

You will learn how the Bank of International Settlements will be used to launder “Ukraine Reconstruction” money for those unaffected by the war for the “Network’s” pet projects like CERN, Fusion Energy, Graphene Nanoparticle research, and many others.

Journalist George Webb at Stade France in Paris, site of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

You will learn how “Ukraine Reconstruction” will pay elites’ pet sports projects and monuments to themselves like Stade France for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

You will be exposed to the history of the Bank of International Settlements stretching back to the original Rothschild banking brothers in Europe, and how the manufacturing crisis paid huge dividends for “Reconstruction Plans” like the Marshall Plan and for the “Ukraine Reconstruction Plan” in the future.

We take you behind the facades in Europe to show you the secret meeting where the future “Ukraine Reconstruction” schemes are being worked out.

1. Deconstructing The Masterpiece Of “Tragedy and Hope”, And Giving Hope To The Reader To Finish It

Fortunately, There Is A Summary Version Of Two Hundred Pages Called “Tragedy And Hope 101”

My co-author, Addy Adds, sneers at the length of “Tragedy and Hope”.

Hollywood Creativity Consultant Peter Duke recommended reading Tragedy and Hope by Carroll Quigley on his YouTube channel, “The Duke Report”. You can see the snarl on my twenty-something co-author’s face, looking at the nearly 1,400 pages of the book. The book is about how rich guys like Cecil Rhodes created secret networks to destroy the US Constitution and other democracies around the world. The intent of this short book is to save you time - lots of time and still get the most out of Tragedy And Hope.

I honestly believe it will take twice as long to read Tragedy and Hope if you read for comprehension because of the arcane focus on titles of nobility in the book as just one obstacle for the modern reader.

Fortunately, there is a condensed version of Tragedy and Hope called “Tragedy and Hope 101” written by Joseph Plummer which was also recommended by Hollywood Creativity Consultant Peter Duke as a good summary of the mega work “Tragedy and Hope” by Quigley. There is also a free five-and-a-half-hour audiobook to let your eyes rest a bit along the way and to help you get the book finished while you are doing other things.

Addy Adds and George Webb co-wrote two book in the Summer and Fall of 2022 - “Citizen Journalism and Public Intelligence” and “She Wears No Yellow Badge” about FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds.

So I thought, what if we three citizen journalists, Peter Duke, Addy Adds, and myself, collaborate on a book that updates the wisdom and framework of these books to the present day, making them relevant and useful in our battle against the Deep State? I had already done numerous shows with Peter on this book so I figured I could skip consulting with him any further, and Addy Adds would be editing this book, so he could comment with Editor’s notes later. That left me free to write this book at the crack of dawn, 5 AM, Eastern Standard Time.

Peter Duke reacts to being offered the lead role in “Exosome”, a movie about Moderna mRNA vaccine founder, Stephan Bancel, building the leaky Wuhan Lab with three other mobile BSL labs in China. Hijinks and profits ensue as the crusty yet benign Stephan Bancel reap rapacious mRNA vaccine profits from his leaky labs in China.

My strategy here is to first describe the contents of “Tragedy and Hope” with metadata, and data about the book. ” Tragedy and Hope” describe Cecil Rhodes as the main villain, with Edward Mandell House being a close second, both men who lived 100 years ago.

Interestingly, Rhodes is mentioned 79 times in the books, and neither John D. Rockefeller or any of the Rothschilds are not mentioned in “Tragedy and Hope” in the index. Rockefeller is mentioned only 36 times in the book, and Rothschilds are mentioned 38 times. I call this “index reading” to get an idea of what a huge book is about before investing the 48 hours needs to read it.

As you can see from the Table of Contents of “Tragedy and Hope”, most of the book focuses on the time period before the Russian Civil War with an emphasis on England, South Africa, and the Boer War. Some readers immediately start thinking that watching Peter Duke in “Exosome” might be more entertaining.

I have recommended reading “Tragedy and Hope” first by buying the kindle version and just reading the Rhodes, Rockefeller, and Rothschild paragraphs to get a feel for the book. This will help you skip on the titles of nobility and family trees of nobles that tend to bog down the book.

George Webb recommends “Index Reading” for mentions of Rhodes and Rothschild in “Tragedy and Hope” before taking on the whole book which takes over forty hours to read with comprehension.

2. Index Reading Tragedy And Hope for “Rothschilds and Rhodes” - What Are The Great Insights?

What The Rothschilds Did In The Past Is Interesting, But What They Are Doing Today Probable Matters More.

The first mention of the Rothschilds in “Tragedy of Hope” is of the five Rothschild brothers in London, Paris, Frak=nkfort, Vienna, and Naples. More interestingly now, David de Rothschild was being lobbied by Green groups to stop shale drilling of his cousin Jacob and Rupert Murdoch at Genie Energie. How do you think that turned out? The East-Med Pipeline is now underway.

Index reading, hopping from Rothschild to Rothschild reference in “Tragedy And Hope”, is more fun that reading “Tragedy and Hope”. You learn that hipster David de Rothschild was being lobbied by Green groups to influence his cousin Jacob Rothschild and Genie Energy to stop shale drilling in Israel. Right off the bat, we get to talk about Genie Energy with Dick Cheney, Rupert Murdoch, James Woolsey, and Larry Summers along with Jacob Rothschild!

Many people are not comforted by the fact James Woolsey, an ex-Director of the CIA, and Dick Cheney, the architect of the Gulf and Afghan Wars, are part owners of Genie Energy, now looking to pipeline the Mediterranean with the East-Med Pipeline.

Genie Energy’s East-Med Pipeline (silent owner) is the oil and gas backchannel to Europe for the manufactured Ukrainian gas crisis.

The next six entries for the Rothschilds in “Tragedy And Hope” (pages 61 to 70), all have to do with the Rothschild love of liquidity in bonds, being able to profit from swings in war and also profiting from war and war transport industries in Europe such as railroads. The House of Morgan played the same role in the United States.

The Rothschilds dominated lending in capital-intensive industries like the European railroads that were essential in times of war.

By page 139, the next several mentions of the Rothschilds now intersect with Cecil Rhodes in South Africa who is in need of capital for exploiting diamond mines, gold mines, and building a Cape Town to Cairo railway.

Cecil Rhodes used Rothschild capital to finance DeBeers diamonds mines, gold mines, and the Cape Town to Cairo railway. Rhodes also created a secret society called “The Circle of Intimates” of which Lord Rothschild was a member.

Rhodes was obsessed with rings of secrecy, borrowed from Freemasonry, with innermost rings of trust, and outer rings of intimates who had demonstrated a high degree of competence, loyalty, and servitude. “Tragedy and Hope” spends a good deal of time on this repeating theme, and Rhodes grooms a lifelong protege, Alfred Milner, his enforcer in South Africa, to make Rhodes's “Roundtable” into a reality.

Milner found it easiest to cultivate a cadre of youthful servitors to run South Africa that soon came to be known as Milner’s Kindergarten. This strategy was used over and over around the world according to Quigley’s “Tragedy and Hope”.

Rhodes and Rothschild would soon intersect again for the financing of the Suez Canal, with future Prime Minister of Britain, Benjamin Disraeli, acting as the faithful servitor.

The Suez Canal cuts 4,500 miles from the all important London to Bombay voyage.

Construction of the Suez Canal

Often compared with the Louisiana Purchase, Seward’s Purchase of Alaska, and the “purchase” of Manhattan in terms of real estate deals too good to be true, the Purchase of the Suez Canal shortened the sea route from India to Britain by 4,500 miles and was financed by the Lionel de Rothschild.

Another member of Milner’s Roundtable was Sir Henry Wellcome (founder of Wellcome Trust), who began testing tropical viruses and vaccines on Boer War prisoners and other prisoners of the British possessions. George Webb visited the Wellcome Trust in London to get to the bottom of a CoronaVirus vaccine bids scandal.

George Webb would find a corruption scheme with the Wellcome Trust a century later with CoronaVirus vaccination bids secretly going to the Wellcome Trust that was intended for the World Health Organization (WHO). The name “Virginia Benassi” was the recipient of CoronaVirus vaccine bids in both London for the Wellcome Trust and in Geneva for the World Health Organization.

3. What Can We Learn From “Tragedy and Hope”

Beware the experts helping the President with their “blind spot”.

Edward Mandell House is the man who gave us a private entity that prints the money for the United States. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 was written by Edward Mandell House. President Woodrow Willson admitted he knew nothing about Finance, and relied on House completely for legislation in this area.

Trump was equally reliant on Alex Azar, ex-CEO of Eli Lilly during the CoronaVirus crisis. Trump, a veteran skyscraper builder, was completely a duck out of water in the world of biology. Azar was pushing the mRNA “ecosystem” technology from the start, and Trump had no idea what the experimental technology was.

President Donald Trump was almost completely dependent of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for designing Operation Warp Speed, and from the very first words of talk about ecosystem, Azar meant an mRNA platform.

From the very first code word “ecosystem”, Alex Azar was clearing the way for experimental mRNA vaccines with Operation Warp Speed.

The lesson learned here is to look for the Deep State operative in the blind spots of the Presidents. That’s where the Deep State or “Network” is going to push through its policies.

The idea of a “Milner’s Kindergarten” from “Tragedy and Hope is also very instructive.

What better examples could we have of Milner’s Kindergartens than Klaus Schwab’’s Young Global Leaders or Kissinger’s Kindergarten? Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, epitomizes the Klaus Schwab Kindergartener, parroting Klaus Schwab at almost every turn.

Henry Kissinger may be the ultimate master of “Milner’s Kindergarten” with hundreds of devoted proteges. Matt Pottinger, the current National Security Council member in trump’s Cabinet, is a strong devotee of Henry Kissinger as was his father, Stan Pottinger.

Stan Pottinger may have been the original Kissinger Kindergartener, helping Kissinger oust Richard Nixon, creating the Deep Throat informant, and then leaking information to Woodward and Bernstein of the Washington Post.

In August of 2022, I did a series of reports from Mar-A-Lago speculating that Kissinger Kindergaterner, Matt Pottinger, was indeed the mole in the Trump camp that planted the Q Level Clearance information in Trump’s office that was seized in the August FBI Raid. Trump added to the interest of the speculation by tweeting out the phrase “Mat-A-Lago” twice in a potential wink that Trump knew who had planted the Top Secret folders in his office.

Journalist George Webb Covered The Trump Raid Courtroom Drame and Motions For Three Weeks In West Palm Beach in August and September 2022.

Kissinger’s Kindergarten has moved up in ambitions from Milner’s Kindergarten days. No longer are we talking about an overthrow and installing a military occupation in an African country 8,000 miles away from London. With the Pottinger planted Classified folders, so less than a Presidential coup is being conducted with Trump.

Journalist George Webb has reviewed Gary Allen’s Kissinger book on “The Duke Report” and on his Twitter at @RealGeorgeWebb1. Webb compares the manufactured 1973 Oil Crisis in the book to Kissinger’s manufactured CoronaVirus Lockdown and Ukrainian Gas Crisis.

Journalist George Webb has appeared on numerous news programs comparing Milner’s Kindergarten of the 1900s to Kissinger’s and Klaus Schwab’s Kindergartens with underhandedly shaping present-day world events.

4. What Are The Tragedies That “Tragedy and Hope 101” Describe?

“Tragedy and Hope” by Quigley Does Not Use The Phrase “False Flag”, But Those Operations Are As Underhanded As The Network Can Be

Operation Northwoods - False Flag Attack By Cuba to trigger the Invasion of Cuba by the United States, And This Operation Is Covered In “Tragedy And Hope 101”.

“Tragedy and Hope 101” describes some of the most underhanded operations a Government can take to manipulate public opinion for war. The example of Operation Northwoods which the Government documents so was conceived to rally the American people behind an all-out attack on Cuba. The method that would be used was to convince the American people that Fidel Castro’s Air Force shot down an innocent, passenger jet.

Fortunately, President John F. Kennedy rejected this plan that was brought to him by the CIA in 1961. Kennedy was already very skeptical of the CIA because of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs disaster.

An equally despicable series of covert operations were carried out in Europe to “fight Communism” by impersonating Communists bombing train stations called Operation Gladio. This reminds most modern readers of present-day similar events like the bombing of train stations in Ukraine.

Initially, Operation Gladio was a series of false flag bombings in Italy by NATO-supported far left and far right bombing groups to maintain a pro-American government in Italy, but this program spread to fourteen other countries to “fight Communism”.

Perhaps the most shocking false flag operation in history regards the sinking of the British ship Lusitania in 1915 in an attempt to bring the United States into World War One on the side of the British. The story is cover in “Tragedy and Hope 101” as perhaps the coldest precalculation of human death by Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill that one can imagine. According to the story, Churchill deliberately ordered Lusitania to slow to a crawl without a destroyer escort in an area that had two submarine attacks the day before.

Churchill withdrew destroyer protection from Lusitania and order it slowed to a crawl in an area with two U-boat torpedo attacks the day before.

Although these three outrageous false flags are not covered in “Tragedy and Hope”, they are covered in “Tragedy and Hope 101” as examples of how underhanded the “Network” can be to manipulate public opinion for war.

5. What Are Similar Tragedies In Our Time?

Was The CoronaVirus A US State Department “Live Exercise”?

I Call This US State Department Live Exercise - “Trump’s 9/11”

I have written extensively on the topics of false flags in our country in our time. I focus primarily on news, and events that are occurring right now or in the past few years. I have reprinted three of my Substack entries here. There are many more examples at my Substack at georgewebb.substack.com. Here is the reprint.

Trump's Corona 9/11 - Will He Expose It?

Mounting Evidence Trump Was Accumulating Evidence Against FBI/CIA

George Webb

Aug 23

According to the New York Times, Trump had more than 300 Classified documents. Now find out why Trump kept them. We have done an extensive analysis. For more than a year now, we have been saying David Asher of the US State Department reclassified all documents and emails related to the breakout in Wuhan.

These files in Trump’s storage most probably have not been reclassified. Inadvertently, our researchers probably predicted what the FBI would be going for in the Trump Raid. But Trump declassified all Classified documents before bringing them to Mar-A-Lago, so perhaps Trump is letting the FBI hang themselves on which documents are incriminating for them.

We know, for instance, that Trump’s advisors talked about the possibility of a “Bio bomb” discussed in the White House relating to China.

The discussion of Classified documents might be going in the exact direction Trump wants it to go - straight to the fact the President was not given the most important National Security information with regard to the September 11th, 2019 events at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

If Trump has set the classic “canary trap” to catch the cat, we will soon know. Trump filed a motion last evening in the Southern District of Florida to get a detailed list of the documents taken. The Government is due back in Court this Thursday to give Judge Reinhardt their suggested redactions.

Now for the juice that Trump can focus on to take down the cabal that launched Corona 9/11.

No less than three US State Department cables in 2018 warned that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a leaky lab capable of causing a pandemic. This process culminated in a US State Department communique written shortly after a leak incident where three members of the Wuhan Lab fell sick on or around September 11th, 2019.

From the CNN article describing the three 2018 US State Department cables, CNN specifically pointed out that the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas was to conduct remedial training for the Wuhan Lab, even suggesting UTMB may help run the WIV.

In March 2020, our Potomac news gathering symposium pointed out a conflict of interest with one Virginia Benassi, the key person assigned from the University of Texas Medical Branch to conduct the remediation of the Wuhan Lab.

The conflict of interest we found was the same WHO person conducting the remedial lab leak training in Wuhan was also receiving all the CoronaVirus vaccine bids in Geneva at WHO HQ.

How could Virginia Benassi be in Galveston, Texas at UTMB studying Zika and Ebola, also be at the Wuhan Institute of Virology doing lab lead training, and also be in Geneva getting bids to move to a new mRNA type of vaccine for all new bids?

In March 2020, our Potomac research group looked for photos and articles for this seemingly indispensable person, and our group found only one stock photograph. To add to our dismay, Virginia Benassi was also getting all the bids for the Wellcome Trust in London.

The Wellcome Trust bid supportive care for epidemics was also being directed to Virginia Benassi of Galveston, Geneva, Wuhan, and now London. Here name has since been removed from Wellcome Trust RFP, so I apologize for the screenshot from March 2020.

Clearly, there are numerous conflicts of interest here for Virginia Benassi if she was a real person, but her metadata after two years and a half of my personally going to all the Virginia Benassi locations. I see no records or signs of life from a real person named Virginia Benassi in Galveston, London, Geneva, or Wuhan.

In short, I believe high-ranking NATO Intelligence Chiefs are using the cutout stock photograph of Virginia Benassi because these two highest ranking officials at NATO involved in battlefield viruses and vaccines, especially those associated with US Unified Command in Africa (AFRICOM).

I believe NATO and its investment arm, the Atlantic Council, are using the Virginia Benassi email, benassiv@who.int, to steal intellectual property from Pharma vaccine bidders and monetize their DARPA and EU investments in mRNA vaccines technology.

These two top Benassi intelligence officers seek to capitalize on Atlantic Council control of therapeutics that NATO has developed at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency like Remdesivir. Whistleblowers report the destruction of documents was begun once the COVID investigations by independent journalists began.

And now, the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Wuhan Institute of Virology are wiping out all their records.

https://usrtk.org/biohazards-blog/wuhan-iab-can-delete-data/

No date on the UTMB and Wuhan agreement, indicating it was in place long before 2017.

As we said in March 2020 at our Potomac news gathering event, this corruption at UTMB and Wuhan may go far beyond insiders trying to capitalize on research paid for with US tax dollars.

In my next post, you will see our Potomac Group’s prediction in March 2020 that this might have been a deliberate launch of a mild bioagent in a “live exercise” by the US State Department, NATO, and a few Communist Party insiders in China to destroy the booming Trump economy of 2020.

Journalist George Webb did many newscasts in 2021 and 2022 on UTMB corruption with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

An air conditioner upgrade was necessitated on September 12th, 2019.

The extraordinary events of September 11th, 2019, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have been covered extensively in George Webb newscasts.

Journalist George Webb visits Italian spy chief Pietro Benassi’s think tank in Bologna, Italy, where Webb believes the CoronaVirus takedown of Trump's plan was hatched.

Here I am in Mons, Belgium, near NATO Headquarters. Yes, the same FBI Counter Intelligence group that raided Trump’s Mar-A-Lago was diverting money meant for European anti-terrorism activity. FBI anti-terrorism money was being diverted for Africa and Middle Eastern country overthrows with NATO Atlantic Council partners.

Is Trump playing out his “Snake Poem”, because he knows the FBI just can help themselves by going for the Corona 9/11 documents?

Who can forget Flynn knifing Trump in the back with Alex Copson as Trump walked to take the Presidential Oath? Was the text to Alex Copson, uranium supplier for your Middle East nuclear plant deal, so important you had to text him as Trump walked down the transom? Now Flynn has passed the baton to his protege, Matt Pottinger, to backstab Trump by reclassifying files.

And Pietro Benassi celebrates every September 11th with the Pope, of which he has been an Annuncio for the last three.

NATO’s Pietro Benassi celebrates every September 11th as an Annuncio to Pope for over a decade in conflict countries in the Middle East.

Discoveries of bioagent programs in Ukraine have added credibility to charges leveled by Journalist George Webb in March of 2020.

This possible takedown of Trump was launched on September 11th, 2019, making this Trump’s 9/11.

6. What Does “Tragedy and Hope 101” Describe As Our Best Hope?

“Tragedy and Hope 101” describes several things we can do as individuals to resist the Network such as sharing stories such as this book on Social Media and books.

We joked the FBI only found George Webb books in Trump’s safe at the Mar-A-Lago Raid.

The authors think that books are a great idea. George Webb believes in writing “airplane books” that can be finished on one domestic flight of two hours. All the fluff is pressed out of the book and the reader only gets the juiciest juice.

Also, “Tragedy and Hope 101” mentioned getting together wth like minded people. George Webb has hosted twenty six, in-person, news gathering events for citizen journalists ranging from long weekends to eighteen day marathons.

Of course, publishing books is also a great way to spread the word. George Webb and Addy Adds have written over fifty books between them.

“Tragedy and Hope 101” also recommends that individuals top using their currency by switching to gold or cryptocurrency. While this is a great hedge against inflation, the authors have chosen to be much more active and aggressive in citizen journalism to try to avoid the situation where the economy is in freefall.

George Webb and Addy Adds have had book signings in big cities and small towns alike.

We recommend reading “Tragedy and Hope 101” for the full details if you are interested in alternative currencies.

“Tragedy and Hope 101” describes how to testify in Court to excuse the individual for not paying taxes as an illegal confiscation of wealth specifically outlawed by the US Constitution. We overpay our taxes, so we don’t get into tax protests. But our main focus is saving our Treasury officials from being seduced by Russian OCONUS LURES.

Russian interpreter for Ambassador Kisyak, Maria Butina, had relationships with John D. Rockefeller IV, Hank Greenberg of AIG, JD Gordon of the Trump Campaign HQ on Pennsylvania Avenue, Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock, Sheriff David Clark of Milwaukee, CIA gunrunner, Paul Erickson, Treasury Executive Sheets, Fed Executive Fisher, and attempted to have communal relations with Donald Trum and Donald Trump Jr during the 2016 Presidential Campaign.

Again, the authors here have chosen to be a much more active and aggressive style of citizen journalism to try to avoid the situation where there is total anarchy. We recommend reading “Tragedy and Hope 101” for the full details if you are interested in tax strategies.

Lastly, “Tragedy and Hope 101” recommends professionals share their expertise. At every one of our twenty-six new gathering events, this has been the main focus.

We have emphasized promoting the individual development of citizen journalists from all over the country, and we have emphasized reaching out across the political spectrum at new gathering events.

7. What Is Our Best Hope?

Supporting Citizen Journalism is the best hope for our shared future. George Webb and Addy Adds have written three books about Citizen journalists.

