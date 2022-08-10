Share this postTrump Raid Smoking Guns - Pottinger's Planted Plots And Alina Habba's Top Secret Docs "Stolen" From Her Car A Few Months Before The Raidgeorgewebb.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrump Raid Smoking Guns - Pottinger's Planted Plots And Alina Habba's Top Secret Docs "Stolen" From Her Car A Few Months Before The RaidA Little Known Deputy National Security Aide Is The Key To Trump FBI WarrantGeorge WebbAug 10, 2022∙ Paid139Share this postTrump Raid Smoking Guns - Pottinger's Planted Plots And Alina Habba's Top Secret Docs "Stolen" From Her Car A Few Months Before The Raidgeorgewebb.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext