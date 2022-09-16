Three missing French mobile “Doomsday” biolabs in China may be the key to the raids on Donald Trump’s documents, with special regard for Box 2A marked “President of France”. Missing biolaboratories are like nuclear missiles. If they escape, only bioagents can go all the way around the world from just one infected person, as we have seen with the Coronavirus. Losing track of BSL-3 labs is like losing track of a battery of nuclear missiles for that reason alone.

🧬 Summary: “French Mobile Biolabs, Trump’s Documents, and the CoronaVirus Connection”

In this installment of Task Force Orange Journal, journalist George Webb suggests that missing French mobile BSL-3 “Doomsday” biolabs in China may be at the center of the FBI's raid on Donald Trump’s documents, particularly those marked “President of France” in Box 2A. According to Webb, these mobile biolabs—designed by BioMérieux—could be the source of clandestine pandemic outbreaks, similar in effect to nuclear weapons, due to their capacity to spread bioagents globally.

Webb describes a “triggered bioagent” that uses a primary infection and a secondary trigger mechanism. This technology was developed at Maxwell Air Force Base, and Webb covered the mysterious murder of Ken Moorman from Maxwell AFB in the Awan Spy Ring’s Sprayer House in 2017, which was connected to bioagents from Maxwell.

Webb links these labs to the SARS outbreak, Matt Pottinger’s hotel in Hong Kong, and a broader intelligence operation that may have used pandemics to advance global exosome mapping under the guise of Operation Warp Speed. Webb suggests this effort—led by figures like Henry Kissinger, Matt Pottinger, and Alex Azar—used mobile biolabs to create “brushfire” pandemics and collect biological intelligence.

The piece also dives into legal intrigue, claiming Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, was inserted into Trump’s circle as an FBI informant with links to Igor Kolomoisky’s legal network. Webb theorizes that Habba planted classified documents—via a “Redweld” envelope—at Trump’s Bedminster office, possibly justifying further DOJ action. He implicates Matt Pottinger, Peter Strzok, Robert O’Brien, and others in engineering a pretext for raids to obscure U.S. biowarfare activities.

👤 People Mentioned (Descriptions):

George Webb – Investigative journalist known for reporting on biowarfare, intelligence operations, and pandemic response narratives.

Donald Trump – Former U.S. President; the target of alleged politically motivated FBI raids, possibly related to knowledge of French biolab operations.

Matt Pottinger – Former Deputy National Security Advisor; allegedly responsible for tracking French mobile biolabs in China; son of Stan Pottinger and linked to Kissinger.

Henry Kissinger – Former U.S. Secretary of State; portrayed as the strategist behind bioagent-related geopolitical operations, echoing tactics from the 1970s.

Alina Habba – Trump’s attorney; described as an FBI informant with ties to Kolomoisky’s legal team; allegedly planted classified materials.

Marc Kasowitz – Trump’s former personal lawyer; alleged to have introduced Habba into Trump’s legal team; connected to Kolomoisky.

Igor Kolomoisky – Ukrainian oligarch; suspected of involvement in intelligence-linked bioagent operations and global destabilization.

Alex Azar – Former Secretary of Health and Human Services under Trump; key figure in Operation Warp Speed; promoted mRNA platforms as “ecosystems.”

Jay Bratt – DOJ official overseeing the Trump documents investigation; allegedly withheld evidence from Special Master Dearie.

Raymond Dearie – Special Master assigned to review documents from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago raid; may uncover planted evidence.

Peter Strzok – Former FBI agent involved in Crossfire Hurricane; linked to broader anti-Trump efforts.

Bill Barr – Former U.S. Attorney General; portrayed as colluding with Strzok in an effort to justify further action against Trump.

Robert O’Brien – Former National Security Advisor; closely tied to Kissinger; oversaw Pottinger.

Stan Pottinger – Father of Matt Pottinger; longtime Kissinger associate.

Peter Duke – Media collaborator with George Webb; comments on geopolitical interpretations of pandemic narratives.

🏢 Organizations Mentioned (Descriptions):

BioMérieux – French biotech company; allegedly responsible for designing both the Wuhan Institute of Virology and mobile BSL-3 labs used globally, including in Africa and China.

U.S. State Department – Matt Pottinger’s previous employer; connected to tracking global biolab operations.

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) – Implied to coordinate bioweapons intelligence and surveillance operations through satellite and field activities.

NRO (National Reconnaissance Office) – U.S. agency that uses satellites for intelligence gathering, including tracking biolab movements.

NGA (National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency) – Provides geospatial data for national security; part of tracking mobile biolabs.

U.S. Space Force / SPAWAR – Used to monitor satellite movement; relevant to the surveillance of mobile biolabs.

Operation Warp Speed – U.S. COVID-19 vaccine development program; alleged to double as a cover for mass biological data collection (exosome mapping).

Human Exosome Project – Alleged secret research project to map cellular communication; tied to mRNA vaccine technology.

FBI – Accused of planting or enabling the planting of evidence to justify raids on Trump properties.

DOJ (Department of Justice) – Oversaw the Mar-a-Lago raid and the classified documents investigation.

🧩 Key Concepts:

Mobile BSL-3 Labs – Biosafety labs on vehicles; considered pandemic threats if misused or lost.

CoronaVirus / SARS-CoV-2 – Cited as a possible bioweapon or part of a bio-surveillance operation.

Triggered Bioagent – A weaponized pathogen activated by a secondary trigger; previously developed at Maxwell AFB.

Exosomes – Cell communication vesicles; structurally similar to mRNA, potentially manipulated in experimental pandemic scenarios.

Redweld Envelope – A classified document container; allegedly used to plant documents at Trump’s property.

And you guessed it, the missing French biolabs were delivered to China right after the SARS breakout in China that broke out in Matt Pottinger’s hotel in Hong Kong. And yes, you guess it - it became Matt Pottinger’s job when he joined the US State Department to keep track of these mobile “Doomsday Labs”, and an even more important part of his job when he joined Trump’s National Security Advisor team, covering threats from China. And you guessed it, the same BioMerieaux that built the leaky Wuhan Lab also makes these mobile biolabs through a joint venture.

Why track the mobile biolabs? Because they can start pandemics that destroy world economies and kill millions of people. So they are worth tracking. And the Central Intelligence Agency gathers data from a host of military satellites to do just that - the National Reconnaissance Organization (NRO), US Space Force (formerly SPAWAR), and the National Geospatial Agency (NGA) among others. And you also guessed it - Matt Pottinger lost track of the French mobile biolabs in China right before the breakout of COVID in the Summer of 2019.

Losing track of the French mobile biolabs in China right before a pandemic outbreak is so coincidental that the situation begs more investigation. In fact, both mobile BSL-3 Labs and BSL-4 labs come from breakouts in China with the SARS family of viruses.

I will be breaking more of this “What’s in Trump’s Top Secret Box 2A - labeled "President of France” in the coming days. But rest assured, this is no boring news story about BioMerieaux biolabs being driven around China like Club-K missiles in the night, starting a pandemic here and a pandemic here.

Biomerieux mobile labs have gone all over Africa.

Some think Trump may have discovered that the Warp Speed vaccination plan was actually a huge project to map the Human Exosome.

Alex Azar of Health and Human Services (HHS) during the Trump Administration was a key architect of the “ecosystem” vaccine platform in response to the CoronaVirus pandemic, a code word for mRNA vaccine platform.

The Humane Exosome Project entails how cells communicate with each other to differentiate into their final form.

Biomerieux holds the patent for the separation of exosomes, the secret code of how cells talk to one another. Exosomes hold the promise of curing cancer to regenrative medicine. Exosomes, for all intent and purposes, are almost identical to mRNA viruses and vaccines, so a Warp Speed program of mass vaccination would answer a myriad of questions and unknowns.

Kissinger and Pottinger literally could be moving mobile biolabs around like a circus to map the entire exosome by creating small brushfire pandemics to test different parts of the exosome.

But, lest we get to caught up int the science, we have some feminine spy inti=rigue as well. We have the obligatory femme fatale, Alina Habba, a new Trump lawyer parlayed into the Trump camp by noon other than Igor Kolomoisky’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz.

The FBI has made little effort to hide that Alina Habba is the FBI Paid Informant that has “first hand knowledge of the Trump files” when he in not in his office.

I predicted Matt Pottinger would plant a Q level clearance envelope about nukes and bios in Trump’s office to find a “probable cause” to justify raiding Trump’s office. I just didn’t know how the Pottinger’s “Redweld Top Secret envelope” got in Trump’s office to expand the search from Trump storage closet to Trump’s office. Now it appears the vector for the envelope is Alna Habba. I have to tell you when I saw her in Court the first time, she had the most guilty look I have ever seen on the face of a humanl

Halina Abba also travels to Trump’s office in Bedminster, New Jersey. I don’t the bioagents group at FBI found what they were looking for at Mar-A-Lago, so I predict a raid or indictment will be coming soon for Trump to search that location. Again, Habba can provide the probable cause for the search warrant because she has “first-hand knowledge” of the documents.

I believe this explains why the DOJ’s Jay Bratt leading the investigation wants to keep the “Redweld Envelope” from newly named Special Master Raymond Dearie. If Dearie finds that Alina Habba is planting false evidence that only Matt Pottinger would know about with French mobile Merieaux biolabs, that would point suspicion more at Pottinger than Trump.

Both Peter Strzok, ex-FBI author of Trump Russia and Crossfire Hurricane in collusion with Bill “Don’t Shrink The Laundry” Barr are trying to swing public opinion for another Trump Raid in Bedminster.

Meanwhile, Trump Raids keep filling Trump Stadium with everything the BioBoys doing seemingly turning into a backfire PR bump for Trump.

Journalist George Webb with an example Redweld Secret Envelope.

Robert O’Brien, Matt Pottinger’s boss, is also extremely close to Henry Kissinger, as was Stan Pottinger, Matt Pottinger’s father.

Peter Duke and George Webb discuss how CoronaVirus is just a redux of the 1973-74 gas crisis engineered by Henry Kissinger.