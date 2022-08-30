Donald Trump very well may have stopped the Trump Raid witch hunt with one memo from a University in Texas to the US State Department that was Top Secret, then declassified. UTMB was involved in a top-secret program to develop an aerosolized version of Anthrax called CoronaThrax, and the exposure of the program would have stopped the CoronaVirus military Live Exercise cabal in its tracks.

George Webb alleges that a Top Secret email from a University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) researcher, Virginia Benassi, to the U.S. State Department triggered a covert NATO-backed “Germ Team” deployment to Wuhan, China, in September 2019—just before the COVID-19 outbreak. Webb claims this memo is the “smoking gun” behind the pandemic response and a weaponized program known as CoronaThrax—a hybrid of Coronavirus and Anthrax supposedly developed at UTMB and UPMC.

Webb argues that the memo, which he claims was sent from a World Health Organization (WHO) email rather than Benassi’s UTMB address, was used to conceal the true origin of the bioagent operation and sabotage the Trump presidency by initiating a “Trump Trap” pandemic.

Webb describes a “triggered bioagent” that uses a primary infection and a secondary trigger mechanism. This technology was developed at Maxwell Air Force Base, and Webb covered the mysterious murder of Ken Moorman from Maxwell AFB in the Awan Spy Ring’s Sprayer House in 2017, which was connected to bioagents from Maxwell.

He suggests that Virginia Benassi may not be a real person but a NATO-managed identity used as a dropbox to coordinate bioagent and vaccine bid activities globally, particularly through the Wellcome Trust, WHO, and the Atlantic Council. Webb ties this activity to global pandemic profiteering and connects it to military biowarfare programs, intelligence operations, and a massive cover-up.

He also revives the “triggered bioagent” theory—bioweapons activated by a secondary trigger—originally developed at Maxwell Air Force Base, and again mentions the suspicious 2017 death of Ken Moorman, an alleged insider linked to bioagents and the Awan Spy Ring.

George Webb – Investigative journalist and author of the piece; known for covering intelligence-linked bioagent programs, pandemic simulations, and political conspiracies.

Donald Trump – Former U.S. President; suggested by Webb as the target of a pandemic “Trump Trap” orchestrated by NATO-linked actors to derail his administration and reelection.

Virginia Benassi – Alleged UTMB researcher and WHO official; Webb presents her as either a covert operative or a fabricated identity involved in initiating pandemic-related programs, vaccine contracting, and early virus surveillance.

Ken Moorman – Biowarfare specialist formerly at Maxwell AFB , allegedly murdered in 2017 and tied to U.S. bioagent programs and the Awan Spy Ring .

Peter Strzok – Former FBI counterintelligence official; linked by Webb to biosecurity operations and clandestine National Security briefings. His family is said to be involved in biowarfare-related research.

Sarah Strzok – Alleged relative of Peter Strzok; said to research heme disorders , which Webb connects to weaponized blood conditions from engineered viruses.

Kristen and Devon Strzok – Referenced as White House briefers to the National Security Council, supposedly connected to bioagent narratives.

UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch) – Alleged development site for aerosolized Anthrax (CoronaThrax) and home institution of Virginia Benassi.

WHO (World Health Organization) – The email origin for the Benassi memo, used allegedly to obscure U.S. government affiliation and act as a front for NATO pandemic planning.

U.S. State Department – The recipient of Benassi’s 2019 memo, which allegedly initiated the Wuhan bioagent mission.

Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) – Where Virginia Benassi allegedly trained staff and coordinated vaccine programs.

Wellcome Trust – UK-based global health foundation; Benassi is said to have handled major virus and vaccine bid management for it.

Maxwell Air Force Base – U.S. military base where “triggered bioagent” technology was allegedly developed; tied to the death of Ken Moorman.

UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) – Alleged participant in developing CoronaThrax ; a known hub of U.S. biosecurity and pandemic modeling.

DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) – U.S. agency allegedly aware of the 9/11 memo and CoronaThrax bioagent program; involved in pandemic and WMD threat responses.

Awan Spy Ring – Congressional IT contractors implicated in unauthorized access to data; connected by Webb to the “Sprayer House” where Ken Moorman died.

NATO / Atlantic Council – Portrayed as part of a cabal behind the pandemic dropbox system and beneficiaries of global vaccine contracts and pandemic panic.

Webb believes the President Trump should declassify the CoronaThrax program, and end the development of aerosolized Anthrax.

The document in question was written by a University of Texas Medical Branch researcher named Virginia Benassi to the US State Department to trigger a “Germ Team” to travel to Wuhan in September 2019 to start collecting biological samples and blood.

Upon information and belief, the author, George Webb Sweigert, believes Virginia Benassi sent this email to the US State Department from her World Health Organization email, benassiv@who.int, not her UTMB email, to mask the fact she worked at UTMB. The author has four witnesses at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Ft. Belvoir that can verify the existence of such a 9/11 memo.

After six years of research and world travel, I can say that email connected to the NATO dropbox benassiv@who.int. The benassiv@who.int dropbox was used to destroy Trump’s economy and throw a Chicago Fire of pandemic into the lap of Trump by Deep State Trump Russia fanatics. This dropbox was used to hide the virus and vaccine truths from Trump, and this same dropbox was used by a NATO cabal at the Atlantic Council to profit in the billions while keeping these facts from Donald Trump.

If Trump just says the name “Virginia Benassi” to who this email purportedly email belongs, the NATO Trump Trap team for CoronaVirus will go into heart failure. Virginia Benassi supposedly trained everyone at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, took all the vaccine bids for CoronaVirus and most of the African vaccine bids in the last ten years for the WHO, and took most of the bids worldwide for the Wellcome Trust. Virginia Benassi was also supposed to be in Galveston, Texas, handling the Zika and Ebola outbreaks in Brazel, and she also identified a new, novel outbreak of a virus in China in 2009, if Trump just says this name, the NATO Atlantic dropbox will explode. Oh yeah, Virginia Benassi is also a Monkey Pox expert.

In my book, “At One They Strzok”, I also connected Peter Strzok’s Ft. Bragg operators with the January 6th, 2021, through his father’s AFGRO Corporation in Pinehurst, NC.

Unfortunately, I know about only one “Trump Trap” dropbox. But I have been all over the world, including London, Geneva, Galveston, Texas, and every National Laboratory in between, making sure this dropbox is, in fact, not a real person and is, in fact, a “Trump Trap” cabal.

George Webb has traveled to the four different countries where the owner of the benassiv@who.int email dropbox was used and has found no trace of a real person.

I have talked about the Kristen and Devon Strzok coming to the White House in the midnight hours since 2018 to brief the National Security Council. I have talked about inducing blood disorders like heme disorders since that time. Interesting that this coincidental Sarah Stzrok does heme disorders out of only 100 Strzoks in the US.