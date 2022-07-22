The Atom Bomb simulation at the beginning of the 2019 Wuhan Military Games was the beginning of the Great Reset. Some called it the Bio Bomb simulation later, given the massive spread of CoronaVirus from the Wuhan Military Games.

The Great Reset plan, then called Event 201, had three steps.

It took almost two years for Mike Pompeo of the the US State Department to admit that the initial outbreak cluster of CoronaVirus was the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

I have said since March 20th, 2020, that the beginning of “The Great Reset”, known at that time as “Event 201”, was the “Atomic Bomb” simulation at the beginning of the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. What an odd way to start Olympic Games between militaries of the world?

David Asher of the US State Department also confirmed the epicenter of CoronaVirus was the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

The 2019 Wuhan Military Games actually began with thousands of Chinese soldiers doing a field display of an atomic bomb going off. Only two years later would Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admit that the 2019 Wuhan Military Games was indeed the epicenter for the worldwide spread of CoronaVirus.

US Congressional Republicans, in the late summer of 2021, were beginning to figure it out too. The “Atomic Bomb” simulation at Wuhan had actually been an accurate description of the “Bio Bomb” that was set off in Wuhan.

Much of the international press had intuitively known the 2019 Wuhan Games was the epicenter of CoronaVirus from the cases that emanated from Wuhan immediately after the Military Games. Our research group in March 2020 went far beyond saying this was the epicenter of the Great Reset.

We named Perpetrator Zero - Virginia Benassi, and Patient Zero, a victim, a Dutch National by the same last name.

Of course, in the frenzy to quell any reporting that the 2019 Wuhan Military Games was the epicenter of anything, the mainstream press immediately mixed the roles of Perpetrator Zero and Patient Zero together, and labeled all the reporting ‘conspiracy theory”.

No matter how many “Perpetrator Zero” videos and articles I write, this initial comingling of “Perpetrator Zero” and “Patient Zero” seems unfixable.

Even if I repeatedly show the exact email at the World Health Organization where all the CoronaVirus vaccine bids went to follow the money, still the comingling of the Benassis occurs.

The CNN comingling of reporting and complete twisting of the original Heorge Webb reporting may be the biggest reporting hoax CNN has ever perpetrated, surpassing Donie O’Sullivan’s “Trump Russia” coverage

And this comingling of Perpetrator and Victim by CNN, 60 Minutes, Forbes, Reuters, and many other mainstream news outlets is what has allowed the Perpetrators to go free.

Remember, Tedros of WHO didn’t declare CoronaVirus a pandemic until March 11th, 2020. Our research group was saying it was the launch of a worldwide reset on March 20th, 2020.

We believe we got the key players right from the start - Igor Kolomoisky, Keith Kellogg of Iran nuclear centrifuge hacking fame, and Joseph Schmitz, a CIA veteran who crafted the Crossfire Hurricane infiltration team in the Trump Campaign in 2016 (pictured above).

Our group also produced a seven minute animation built from news stories on exactly how CoronaVirus got to Wuhan that never even mention the CNN woman.

This is the Beginning of the Great Reset. In the next SubStack, I will show the Middle - destroying countless businesses around the world. The End will be the third installment - the big payout of $750 Billion dollars at the Bank of International Settlements.

While the world was a lapdog at Klaus Schwab’s feet in Davos, Switzerland, Journalist George Webb spent four days researching the claims of the Great Reset in Klaus Schwab Ravensburg, only to find it was the city where Schwab’s father had orchestrated a similar “Great Reset” swindle with the Bank of International Settlements at the end of World War II.

No matter how many top level intelligence directors I named in association with Kissinger and Klaus Schwab with the last name Benassi, the MSM press always commingled the original Dutch National who was the victim of it all, the patsy, “Patient Zero”.

George Webb identified two top level NATO intelligence chiefs associated with Kissinger and Klaus Schwab for decades, but MSM just kept comingling the “Patient Zero” patsy with the story.

Our group even did “Raiders of the Lost Ark” animations of the perpetrators flying back and forth from a NATO BSL-4 Lab to and from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, having nothing to do with “Patient Zero”, the victim of the “Bio Bomb” in Wuhan . Still, MSM commingled the story, and still commingles the story to this day.

Of course, subsequent reporting Klaus Schwab and on additional Wuhan perpetrators went unnoticed by the mainstream media, despite dozens of shows on Perpetrator DARPA, Michael Callahan from Ft Belvoir, Virginia.