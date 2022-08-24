Elliot Ness and the FBI “took down” Al Capone’s crime network by getting Capone's accounting books, not through some shootout on the Canadian border. Capone’s accountant’s lockbox was all the G-Men needed to put Capone away on income tax evasion charges for the rest of his life. Following the accounting books and financial transactions of CoronaThrax is the key to unwinding this sinister bioagent program. In this series, we follow the blood trail and the financial receipts left behind with CoronaThrax.

In this series, “The Making of CoronaThrax,” I have emphasized the focus on “triggered bioagents,” which stealthily disperse a primary infective bioagent, causing flu-like symptoms, only to be followed up by a more lethal secondary bioagent, triggering cancers and rare genetic diseases.

Our researchers honed in on US Air Force dispersal programs for “triggered bioagents” that use an airborne distribution of the primary infectious agent, then a secondary trigger mechanism causing cancer or immune deficiency.

We track the key people getting the rigged bids for the CoronaThrax program in this series, in the same manner that Eliot Ness caught Al Capone. In this case, following the exploits of one Virginia Benassi of the WHO is going to be key. I have been all over the US and Europe looking for Virginia Benassi, and I believe “she” in a construct of the CoronaThrax bioagent cabal since she surfaces nowhere.

For Trump to create big complications for the Deep State, he just has to refer to this “9/11 Memo” in his defense. This is catching the FBI Counter Intelligence group’s hand in the cookie jar. I will explain.

And my advice to Trump to remove the CIA cabal implanted into the FBI Counter Intelligence Division led by the likes of Peter Strzok is to treat the FBI cabal the same way J. Edgar Hoover took care of Capone. Turnabout is fair play, as they say, and there is no reason Trump shouldn’t learn from the best.

Trump may have already planted what is known as a “canary trap” - the act offering the FBI full access to all his records and then seeing which records they try to seize and reclassify. Trump is now asking for an inventory of what the FBI Trump Russia team took from Mar-A-Lago, and a simple inventory will shed light on what that Trump Russia squad wants to hide.

I will be in Court this week to determine what the DOJ will reveal. My prediction is that DOJ will not reveal much and redact everything, so Trump’s “canary trap” strategy may take time to work.

What I am recommending to Trump is exposing “Capone’s Lockbox”, and smashing the Trump Russia cabal in one go, right now. If you go for the electronic version of the FBI “Capone Lockbox”, you can smash the Trump Russia Crew with one smite.

So you may wonder what the Trump Russia Mob’s electronic lockbox looks like and “where is it?”. Well, the electronic lockboxes these Trump Russia jackals use are called a dropbox, an electronic dropbox, or an electronic email dropbox, and all the emails of their Trump Russia traps for Trump are contained in these “dropboxes.” So, just like Capone’s accounting books took down Capone, these dropboxes, if exposed to the public, will drop the FBI Trump Russia hyena pack.

Unfortunately, I know about only one “Trump Trap” dropbox. But I have been all over the world, including London, Geneva, Galveston, Texas, and every National Laboratory in between, making sure this dropbox is in fact, not a real person and is, in fact, a “Trump Trap” cabal.

George Webb has traveled to the four different countries where the owner of the benassiv@who.int email dropbox was used and has found no trace of a real person.

I can say now, after six years of research and world travel, that email connected to the NATO dropbox benassiv@who.int. is a “Trump Trap” dropbox of the Deep State Trump Russia fanatics. This dropbox was used to hide the virus and vaccine truths from Trump, and this same dropbox was used by a NATO cabal at the Atlantic Council to profit in the billions while keeping these facts from Donald Trump.

If Trump just says the name “Virginia Benassi” to who this email purportedly email belongs, the NATO Trump Trap team for CoronaVirus will go into heart failure. Virginia Benassi supposedly trained everyone at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, took all the vaccine bids for CoronaVirus and most of the African vaccine bids in the last ten years for the WHO, and also took most of the bids worldwide for the Wellcome Trust. Virginia Benassi was also supposed to be in Galveston, Texas, handling the Zika and Ebola outbreaks in Brazel, and she also identified a new, novel outbreak of a virus in China in 2009, if Trump just says this name, the NATO Atlantic dropbox will explode. Oh yeah, Virginia Benassi is also a Monkey Pox expert.

In my book, “At One They Strzok”, I also connected Peter Strzok’s Ft. Bragg operators with the January 6th, 2021, through his father’s AFGRO Corporation in Pinehurst, NC.