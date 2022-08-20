FBI “Filter Team” may have laid out Top Secret “cover sheets” in preparation for labeling Trump’s Top Secret Box 2A. Notice no papers attached to Top Secret cover sheets and only one staple with no pages behind the staple.

Journalist George Webb has information and belief that the Trump Mar-A-Lago Raid was supervised by the FBI’s Top Secret Secure Communication Information Facility (SCIF) in the basement of the FBI Headquarters, where he still holds a Top Secret Clearance.

On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former U.S. President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. The search warrant was based on a complaint by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), authorized by Merrick Garland, the United States Attorney General, and approved by Bruce Reinhart, a Federal magistrate judge. (from Wikipedia).

FBI agents seized 26 boxes from the club,[d] including 11 sets of classified government materials, of which four sets were classified as top secret, three sets were classified as secret, and three sets of papers were classified as confidential.[79][74] One set of the documents was at the highest classification level: "top secret/SCI" (meaning top secret/sensitive compartmented information).[79][74] The seized material included binders, photographs, and handwritten notes. Some documents were related to Trump's pardon of his ally Roger Stone and some were related to the President of France.[79][74] The property receipt, signed by Trump's attorney Christina Bobb at 6:19 p.m. at the end of the search,[80] showed that Trump possessed documents marked "TS/SCI" and another item labeled "Info re: President of France."[52] (from Wikipedia).

Now that I have the Wikipedia chapter and verse from the mainstream media out of the way, I would like to delve into the critical “Box 2A” from the Mar-A-Lago raid marked “Top Secret/SCI - Info: re - President of France.”

I have spoken before about a Defense Threat Reduction Agency whistleblower giving information to Roger Stone's lawyer Brian Lloyd about a US State Department cable about the Wuhan Institute of Virology being the victim of a cyber attack on September 11th, 2019.

The September 11th, 2019, cyberattack may have caused a malfunction in the air conditioning systems of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, causing three employees to become sick. This cyber attack led to a very expensive replacement of the air conditioning system at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on September 16th, 2019.

Three days later, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to create a National Flu Vaccine Task Force for the rapid creation of vaccines using mRNA technology from DARPA’s Moderna from technology developed at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Ft. Belvoir.

According to the Ft. Belvoir DTRA source, President Trump had not been told of a possible terrorist hack of a problematic biosafety lab in Wuhan, China which could cause a worldwide pandemic. Trump was only briefed as to the lowered effectiveness of yearly flu vaccines.

A US State Department Communique documented this “potential lab leak” for the National Security Council (NSC), and Matt Pottinger from the National Security Council was named the point man for NSC to follow the developments in China.

The US State Department has issued a memorandum saying the “lab leak” scenario was the most likely, and least probed.

The US State Department also warned its staff against looking into the origin of CoronaVirus for fear it would “open a can of worms.”

The author believes Matt Pottinger was the key liaison to the US State Department, Rick Bright at BARDA, Michael Callahan at DTRA, and many others. The author believes a US State Department warning memo about the lab leak was generated by a NATO employee with the last name Benassi from the Wuhan Institute of Virology to Matthew Pottinger.

Rick Bright of BARDA has repeatedly expressed the desire for a pandemic to create an “entity of excitement” to spur the development of mRNA vaccine technology.

The woman who generated the “lab leak memo” may be Virginia Benassi as benassiv@who.int. I have called this memo the “Benassi Memo” in the past.

Upon information and belief, the September 2019 US State Department Communique or “Lab Leak Memo” has since been classified Top Secret by David Asher of the US State Department.

The author believes that Matthew Pottinger, in his critical role on the “lab Leak” Task Force, suppressed the full impact of these US State Department “lab leak” cables to his boss, Robert O’Brien, and China Trade Negotiator Peter Navarro until January 27th, 2020, giving the CoronaVirus time to be flown by Chinese students to the United States for the traditional Chinese New Year Celebration on January 25th, 2020.

Here are the three US State Department Cables that have been obtained through FOIA requests.

In my next post, I will show how this September 12th, 2019, US State Department Cable reached the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, through diplomatic channels since a French company built the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Frenchman who cut the ribbon at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Yves Levy (with scissors below), played the key role in generating the international “911” for the Wuhan Lab to Macron, through his wife, the French Minister of Health, Agnes Buzyn (for a full listing of French officials, see the end of this article).

Both Yves Levy and Agnes Buzyn were at the ribbon cutting for the Wuhan Lab. Yves Levy wielded the scissors for the event.

A literal French Whose Who of Ministry of Health officials cut the ribbon to the Wuhan Lab.

Yves Levy’s INSERM has been the target of accusations of “medical insurgency” in Africa and the Middle East.

The author believes there is also a backchannel connection between Matt Pottinger and Alberto Navarro, Director of the European CDC and the first European official to be informed of waterborne CoronaVirus in Barcelona, Spain, in March 2019.

The French connection to Chinese biolabs in Wuhan goes all the way back to 1970 when Kissinger first negotiated the opening of trade with the West and China.

Interestingly, Stan Pottinger, Matt’s father, wrote about starting a worldwide pandemic with a SARS-like virus in 2003, the same year his son was in the same hotel in Hong Kong where SARS broke out in 2003.

The Merieux Foundation has frequently been seen as a foundation to launder bioagent development.

The French company BioMeriuex built the Wuhan Institute of Virulogy, a Gates Foundation-sponsored organization.

Nine DoD whistleblowers have also come forward, saving COVID vaccines from France have been mislabeled to test US military personnel on experimental vaccines.

Yves Levy also was very involved with Anthony Fauci and HIV research.

There were also numerous emails between Fauci and top French Health officials like Jean-Francois Delfraissy during the Corona Virus outbreak.

Matt and Stanley Pottinger share a last name with the first drug lords of Britain with Sir Henry Pottinger being the first drug lord of Hong Kong.