In earlier posts, you may have read that I have quoted CIA bioweapons scientist Michael Callahan describing a “silent, smart bomb” that could differentiate from its victims on the battlefield or in a civilian setting - the so-called “sword and shield weapon”. You may also recall that I have reported since March 2020 that I believe that the United States State Department demonstrated this technology at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games for China, and brokers this technology to cooperative “juntas” or cooperative cabals around the world. I believe that protecting this extremely sensitive information about Wuhan is what the Trump Raid was all about.

Earlier this morning, Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort was descended on by a swarm of FBI agents. Of course, an obligatory false narrative was planted along with the raid - that Trump had plotted the overthrow of incoming President Joe Biden before January 6th with his National Security advisors, and the smoking gun that proved the case beyond a shadow of a doubt were the files left at Mar-A-Lago.

In typical Washington, D.C. “we caught his hand in the cookie jar” style, the major MSM outlets had leaked salacious details of the story of documents in Trump’s safe. When people hear the word “safe”, it conjures an image in the mind of a small personal strongbox, hidden behind a painting, only accessible by the owner who has the combination. This is exactly why the word “safe” was used. The phrase “classified documents” was also used to conjure the incriminating Hillary Clinton's missing 10,000 of thousands of emails.

FBI Agent Peter Strzok six years before had turned Hillary Clinton’s missing personal Blackberry emails into a Trump Russia investigation of Trump. It is no accident the FBI use the same language Trump used to incriminate Hillary with classified documents and her lame excuses, for instance, not knowing that a huge red “C” on a document meant Classified. But, since Trump didn’t use an electronic device himself as Hillary did, the story leak had to include something under his personal control of Trump, like a personal safe.

Even using a top advisor’s “personal email” account as evidence that was so prevalent in the Hillary Clinton Blackberry email case has been introduced with Trump through senior Trump advisor Peter Navarro. In the throws of Trump’s breakneck meetings with his National Security advisers, apparently, Navarro had started using a personal email account. So while Trump was trying to decide on the Chinese Travel Ban in the breaking CoronaVirus pandemic, Navarro oddly decided to switch over to a personal email account, making his emails “discoverable”.

Trump was trying to decide weighty issues such as approving Remdesivir for emergency use, even though the drug had failed in several trials before. Trump was also being pressured into approving a totally unproven and radical method of preparing vaccines called mRNA. And at this critical juncture in January 2020, Peter Navarro starts to use a “leakable”, “discoverable”, personal email account.

We have been introduced to Navarro’s leaky email before, used to second guess Trump’s China Travel Ban more than a month before the WHO declared the CoronaVirus a pandemic on March 11th, 2022. One could almost see this private email account trotted out again and again to second guess Trump for the rest of his Presidential term and after. But like many clumsy frame-up attempts, the conspirators often leave telltale clues as to their true motives. But before we get to that sleuthing, just who were the key advisors for Trump on CoronaVirus other than Peter Navarro? The key man who recommend the China Travel ban was a young diplomat named Matt Pottinger.

Matt Pottinger is credited with eliciting one of the few Presidential F-Bombs in a National Security meeting.

Stranglely, Matt Pottinger was also invoked in the breakout of SARS in China in 2003 which surprised many when SARS-COV-2 broke out fifteen years later. Literally, Patient Zero was staying in the same Hong Kong hotel as Pottinger, as close as one floor away.

Nothing like being only one floor away in a hotel when the big pandemic news breaks. This logistical position is especially interesting when you consider the U-Traps in the plumbing in the hotel were blamed, indicating the virus may haha e come from a toilet or sink in the room above Patient Zero.

So here was Matt Pottinger again for the SARS-COV-2 outbreak, again all alone with his wife Yem Pottinger.

Pottinger oddly was not only able to predict the coming SARS-2 pandemic and recommend several travel bans, but he for some reason slowed the FDA from obtaining non-CDC test kits, even though he had unique family ties to the people producing the kits.

So we have Matt Pottinger calling for a Chinese Travel Ban, but standing in the way of the non-CDC test kits that would have allowed testing of returning Americans from China. That’s a little like predicting the Chicago Fire, and then cutting off water to all the fire hydrants (which happen in the San Francisco Earthqake and Fire).

Pottinger seemed to have foreknowledge from the start of another “1918 Flu”, calling a National Security meeting as an underling in the White House barely days after the Chinese government published the sequence of SARS-2.

And Pottinger was also recommending the China Travel Ban from the start with an odd loophole for allowing Chinese student to continue to travel to the United States.

Interestingly, Pottinger didn’t chose to share his “lab leak” evidence from the China sources to the U.S. State Department with Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance who who organize a group letter of virologists to write a letter to The Lancet saying this was conspiracy theory. When I forwarded this “lab leak” rumor from Ft Belvoir sources, I was drubbed as a conspiracy theorist by Reuters and Forbes and later CNN and 60 Minutes as a conspiracy theorist, even though I had a source saying a U.S. State Dept “Germ Team” had been sent to Wuhan.

Pottinger delaying non-CDC test kits seemed even more odd due to the fact his wife, Yen Pottinger, actually invented the test kit for HIV with Deborah Birx, the scarf lady.

And Pottinger’s brother Oaul had close connections with the woman who had invented the non-CDC CoronaVirus kit.

In fact, Pottinger reccomended that Birx be named the CoronaVirus spokeswoman.

Pottinger’s foot dragging for the non-CDC test kits being deployed for use at airports when his wife did the HIV kit, and his brother helped Helen Chu with the non-CDC Corona Test Kit, seemed a little like making sure the Chinese student travel loophole would stay open until the Chinese New Year celebrations were over at the end of January.

Readers may remember Nancy Pelosi was still encouraging young people to come down to the Chinese New Year Celebration on January 25th, 2020. This seems like odd behavior in light of the fact Pottinger would call for a China Travel Ban a few days later, declaring it would be another “1918 Flu”.

Here is Matt Pottinger’s brothers’s clear connection to the non-CDC test kits.

And Pottinger personally knew Helen Chu, the person who had developed the non-CDC SARS-2 Test Kit, because Matt’s brother Paul closely worked with Helen Chu developing the test kit at the University of Washington .

So this is more like the Fire Chief turning of the water to the fire hydrants, not someone who can claim ignorance to the existence of the non-CDC test kits.

In fact, it was Matt’s brother Paul that convinced him that SARS-2 would be a pandemic in the first place, and Paul is an expert on high volume production of non-CDC test kits.

And one more smoking gun for Matt Pottinger persisted at the outbreak of CoronaVirus SARS-2 - he asked for a waiver of possibly infected Chinese students coming into the United States, even though we know Matt and his brother Paul were predicting a SARS-2 pandemic. That’s a little bit like the Fire Chief ordering Chinatown to be burned down, but not expecting the Fire to spread to the rest of Sa Francisco.

Well, maybe the Washington Post and CNN will get you the whole story next time about all the metadata pointing to the CoronaVirus files in Trump’s safe. But for now, the FBI will just speculate that the files are about January 6th.

Questions for the next substack.