In March 2020, our research group convene a group of ten citizen journalists and one White House reporter to delve into the topic of a Ukrainian Billionaire potentially using a mercenary army called the Azov Batallion to spray bioagents on protestors in China.

Also, Kolomoisky’s indictments included a bioagent testing program in the titanium and lithium rich Donbas of Ukraine - a sort of bio ethnic cleansing program. Kolomoisky was also suspected in Africa in the Arab Spring overthrows and the Sub-Saharan countries rich with uranium and rare earth metals.

I had hypothesized that Ukrainian gangster Igor Kolomoisky acting as the bioagent testing proxy for NATO on the behalf of an Atlantic Council hard liner cabal that harbored a Machiavellian dream of destroying Russia, dismembering Russia in the same manner Yugoslavia had been drawn and quartered.

The new bio plan was called the “Washington NATO Plan” signifying only the Washington DC Task Force base in Ft Belvoir and NATO Atlantic Command Transformation (ACT) would be the American components to the Plan

To accomplish this Yugoslavia Act 2, a new form of warfare would be employed using low intensity bioagents to sicken livestock and farmers, leading economic chaos, political uprisings, possibly leading to breakaway political movements around the oil rich regions of the Caspian Sea. Flags, songs, and regalia would be supplied to breakaway groups to back these Color Revolutions

Azerbaijani and Armenian separatists had been cultivated for decades, and the new NATO plan called for a fusion of a land corridor between the Volga and Donbas region of Ukraine, perhaps as far north as Volgograd. But first, there was the sticky problem of the bio ethnic cleansing of the Ukrainian Donbas to test if this new “biowar” was a success strategy. Whiteboards and photo boards of Kolomoisky were carefully prepared for our March 2020 news summit, preparing the citizen journalist to get to the bottom of what Kolomoisky was doing in the Donbas and in China

Our research group in March 2020 who met in person for eighteen days at a retreat house on the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., was immediately immediately diverted by a White House reporter bringing us a fantastic story that the Chinese Foreign Ministry was accusing the American “delegation” sent to the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019 of bringing the CoronaVirus to Wuhan. Given our previous research, I thought Kolomoisky was a far more likely candidate to spread a new, novel pandemic virus for the “Washington NATO Plan” than a US State Department delegation imbedded into the US athletes.

Still, we ran down the leads to the Chinese allegation and found indeed, there were in fact US State Department Diplomatic Security Services personnel working for the high test levels of NATO embedded on the American team. We did find a Canadian NATO BSL-4 Biolab sending pathogens to Wuhan in 2017, 2017, 2018, and 2019. We even animated these frequent pathogen trips a la Raiders of the Lost Ark style map graphics and accompanying music. And we found three very high level officials, all with the surname Benassi, involved in all aspects of procurement and vaccine selection for the new, novel CoronaVirus.

Now, more than two years later, I am about to go into Italy where the Benassi cabal is based. One Benassi, Pietro Benassi, in head of Italian Intelligence and has overseen diplomatic covert actions in Libya, Syrian, Ukraine, and South and Central America. Another Benassi, Giuseppe Benassi, was in charge of all NATO procurement in Europe, and he ran the NaTO spy school in Oberammergau, Germany. A third Benassi, Virginia Benassi, managed not only to get all the vaccine bids for CoronaVirus, but for Ebola and Zika virus emergency bids as well. A fourth and fifth Benassi have worked on disabling the immune system with nanoparticles while a sixth has developed a CoronaVirus “sniffer” for national security purposes.

So here I go into Italy now to dive into the story more. I have been warned I will be arrested for the slightest infraction in social media for a period of incarceration of up to six months. But we have to get to the bottom of this cabal. Hopefully, I will continue to enjoy help from people who are in the know, and know there are great wrongs being committed. Well, here we are at the border. I will see you all on the other side.