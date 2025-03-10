When Governments hide the truth from you, we tell you that Marilyn Monroe was being used as bait to compromise JFK.

Resulting in her murder. And we tell you who did it. A guy named Robert Allen Hale. Five years ago now.

America is pretty exhausted waiting for the confirmation. You can see the exasperation all over Twitter.

The sudden paralysis of the current Administration on the topic of JFK, RFK, and MLK Files, along with Eptein and 9/11 Files, are leading to a collective sign of disappointment in the new Administration. Meanwhile, citizen journalists like our channel have reported the statlet Sharon Tate was used as bait for RFK in his murder, in exactly the same way was as Marilyn Monroe. And it was the same murderer - Robert Allen Hale.

These revelations were made years ago, and now we wait on validation from the JFK and RFK files. Which might not ever come.

That’s Ok. Citizen journalism will keep delivering the receipts. Like the DynCorp tail numbers on Jeff Epstein’s planes and helicopters - seven years ago now.

Or how about who Rpstein works for?

Or the real strategy at play….

After 9/11, I moved to New York City to an office in the Woolworth Building that looked directly into the craters of 9/11. Since then, I have learned a little more about 9/11.

At the time, I saw 9/11 as an attack on democracy at that time and Israel, and I looked into joining the IDF. (I was too old).

Our channel called out Jay Dana Hughes of Pfizer and Melissa Prober, a White House attorney who also worked on the 9/11 victim’s settlement, as the key actors in the Jordan Walker, Remdesivir Boston Consulting Group Whitepaper.

Needless to say, I don’t think it was an attack on Israel now. Citizen journalism tells the truth when governments won’t.

Our channel tells the truth about Presidential assassinations, whether its JFK, RFK, or Trump.

I've listed just a few examples here, but you can find hundreds more in this Substack. At some point, the public must know the truth.

For the last eight years, we have recommended easy, pen-stroke solutions to the transparency problem that will shed tremendous light on American history.

We will keep on making the easy, pen-stroke recommendations to the key government officials. Want to clean up the FBI. Reinstate Robyn Gritz. Just one of a hundred examples.

Hopefully, they will hear the people.

Why does Rahm Emanuel have a drug lab in Faisalabad with a Congressional aide that makes Anthrax and develops COVID spikes to aerosolize anthrax?