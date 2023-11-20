When I first talked to Seymour Hersh in February of 2017, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, I knew he had written the book about the Israeli nuclear program called “The Samson Option”. I have reported extensively that I think the “Real Samson Option” is not a nuclear for Israel, but rather a silent, smart bomb that was first tested on a large scale at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

Now, all sorts of personalities on the right to are falling all over themselves to say the Samson Option is just nuclear. Very curious timing and deflection, don’t you think?

I had a very different impression of what the Real Sampson Option program was - a CIA - Mossad joint exfiltration of US Bioweapons secrets to harness and subjugate the oil rich countries of the Middle East.

In my opinion at that time in February 2017, I believed the Real Samson Option program was developed around the bioagents Anthrax and Tuberculosis through two front companies called DynCorp and DynPort.

I had a story of twenty encrypted Congressional Blackberrys being unexpectedly stolen from congressional offices the night of Donald Trump‘s upset win over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

We now see the prospect of epidemics breaking out in South Gaza as a key mover of Palestinian people to the Sinai desert, fulfilling the Braverman Prophecy and the Real Sampson Option of using bioagents to move populations.

Now, ex-IDF, Israeli Defense Force generals are talking about the use of pandemics to move populations in the south of Gaza.

Because these encrypted Blackberrys were connected to Debbie Wasserman Schultz of the DNC and Dmitri Alperovich of the DNC’s CrowdStrike, I immediately suspected these devices were part of an Israel’s energy plays in the Middle East.

Fox Commenter Mark Levin recently mentioned Israel might use the “Sampson Option” against Iran.

For all the fanfare of the nuclear Sampson option, nuclear weapons are not a very effective option for a country, the size of New Jersey, that has a Palestinians intermingled with it throughout the country. No serious strategic planner would use a weapon that would contaminate cities for millions of years and kill just as many of its citizens as it’s enemy.

I was seeing a very different type of Spy Ring in the US Congress in February of 2017, where are 11 dual Israeli citizens in the US Congress were carrying encrypted, US State Department Blackberrys that we used to conduct negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal.

Blackberrys had been sensationalized by Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner, and Huma Abedin with 33,000 Classified emails that went missing, and I had a line on theBlackberry devices that generated them. Sy Hersh listened to my theory of the Israeli spy ring in Congress, embedded to collect bioagents secrets in the Library of Congress, and said, “Write a book. Go on the road, then write a book”. That pretty much ended our conversation. He wasn’t interested in the story.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s aides also carried and configured the stealth Blackberrys, and their companies indicated the Israeli dual citizens in Congress were more interested in a “BioBomb” option with names like NanoSet, BioPham, Animal Pharma, and a Awan Brothers Pharma. I would soon find out this group had a drug lab in Faisalabad, Pakistan, sending Terabytes of information to Pakistan from the Library of Congress where drug patents were being files.

It looked like the bioweapons of the Pakistan War were being exfiltrated to the Pakistani spy ring, and by extension, to the 11 dual Israeli US citizens including Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Journalist George Webb has followed the trail of bioweapons from the US Congressional spy ring to locations all over the world.

In addition to the real Sampson option, George Webb has also written four Substacks on the “Braverman Prophecy” regarding Israel’s pursuit of the bio from the East Med Pipeline, and the Ben Gurion Canal.

Very recently, British intelligence has released information about the nuclear prong of the Sampson option, but the information on the biological process remains a closely guarded secret.