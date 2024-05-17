One of the most shocking revelations of Tom O’Neil’s book, “Chaos”, was that CIA operative Reeve Whitson had the Cielo Drive house where the Manson massacre took place under electronic surveillance before and during the killings.

Not only was CIA operative Reeve Whitson at the Manson murder location that evening but he was even presumed to be a victim of the murders at one point in the evening.

The Sharon Tate - Roman Polansky Cielo Drive house was under heavy surveillance before and during the Manson Murders, but no surveillance film or audio evidence emerged at the trial.

Reeve (sic Reed) Whitson bears a great resemblance to Robert Allen Hale during his “Sundance” years in Hollywood.

Not only was the Sharon Tate house under surveillance at the time of the Manson Murders, but the Manson Family Ranch, the Spahn Ranch, was under surveillance before and after the Manson Murders.

The Manson Family at the Spahn Ranch was under intelligence agency surveillance before and after the Manson Murders, yet no video or audio evidence emerged after a nine-month trial.

So how could the electronic evidence collected at the site of a gruesome murder of four people, including a famous Hollywood starlet, with massive amounts of surveillance equipment at both the murder scene and the getaway location, being the most infamous American murder mystery even, go unreported by intelligence agencies to the District Attorney during the entire nine-month trial in Los Angeles?

Electronic surveillance equipment appears to have been removed from the Manson Murder location just before the Manson Murders occurred.

It actually appears that the Manson Murder location at the Cielo Drive location had its surveillance equipment removed right before the Manson Murders!

Only one explanation is plausible. Exposing the surveillance would jeopardize intelligence organizations' compromise operations to infiltrate and undermine Hollywood's power players. Out researchers have posited Polanski was the CIA’s compromise agent in Hollywood, filming other men having sex with his wife after he drugged he with LSD at the Cielo home.

But surveillance documents didn’t connect Reeve Whitson to the Kennedy Hollywood starlet lures Marilyn Monroe and Sharon Tate. Robert Allen Hale was. Some say the insertion of Reeve Whitson into the story is a dashing diversion from the more dastardly, plebian Robert Allen Hale. Some point to Reeve Whitson’s cousin, FBI Agent Clyde Whitson, as the mastermind of the Reeve Whitson diversion.

Whitson has no “skin in the game” for entrapping Robert Kennedy with Sharon Tate. Mr. CIA Reeve Whitson just appears “deus ex machina” in the story.

Maybe Whitson is the FBI guy assigned to go in and fish out the surveillance equipment before the Manson murders, but he is oblivious to the big-picture goal of compromising Bobby Kennedy with Sharon Tate.

It makes sense that the FBI would assign an Agent to “help” Paul Tate, the father of Sharon Tate, with his murder investigation and, in turn, keep track of how close Paul Tate was getting to the real truth of the Kennedy-Tate lure situation. We will explore these topics in the paid part of this substack post.