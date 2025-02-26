In May 2017, I was hot on the trail of Nancy Pelosi and Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s spy ring, the Awan Spy Ring, in Congress. I was very familiar with the encrypted Blackberry devices the Awan Spy Ring used on Capitol Hill, and a DNC insider had just informed me that the Hillary Clinton State Department used these devices for covert actions.

Clinton's USAID for overthrows included Libya, Syria, and Ukraine, to name a few during the 2011 to 2016 timeframe. However, I had no idea what a company called PTech or how it tied in with the encrypted Blackberrys until I received a phone call from England explaining it all.

The London caller explained the encrypted Blackberrys that I was tracking for Libya, Syria, and Ukraine overthrows in the 2011 to 2014 timeframe were actually used all the way back to before 9/11 by a company named PTech that was active at the World Trade Centers sucking data from brokerage houses months before 9/11.

Glenn Simpson, later of Fusion GPS and Dirty Christopher Steele Dossier fame, wrote the first big article on PTech in the Wall Street Journal in December 2002.

My caller from London in May of 2017 told me all of 9/11 was coordinated through the same Blackberry encrypted devices I was chasing for the Libya, Syria, and Ukraine overthrows, and the coordination was carried out by the Pakistani Intelligence front company, PTech.

Yep, PTech was involved in the DoD, FAA, FBI, and the most sensitive Intelligence committees in Congress. In the months before 9/11, they combed the two World Trade Center buildings for investor clients. The London caller specifically told me that Jack Lew, later the Secretary of the Treasury who lived right where I was in the Bronx, had supplied the encrypted Blackberry devices for PTech.

Well, in May of 2017, I couldn’t help but jump on the fact that PTech had enabled the 9/11 hijackers with the Blackberry encrypted devices I was familiar with from Network Associates.

PTech became my new obsession in the Summer of 2017 because the London caller had connected 9/11 to the Awan Spy Ring in Congress, completing a two-decade shadow net over Congress.

My research partner, ex-cop Jenny Moore, sought out FBI Agent Robyn Gritz, who worked on 9/11 in New Jersey and had traced PTech back to the the African Embassies bombings of 1998, and there was even a possible PTech connection to the first World Trade Center Bombing through PTech.

What a treasure trove! Of course, Director Andrew McCabe forced Gritz out of the FBI, so this line of investigation was cut off from us and Gritz. But Gritz had investigated the New Jersey mosques where the money was laundered for the 9/11 hijackers and the Blind Sheikh.

Ex-cop Jenny Moore went with me to the PTech bomb making school in Virginia, and we knocked on all the PTech doors together. Oh yeah, we filmed it all as well.

How did PTech get all these top-secret clearances before 9/11? Why did they comb through all the investor accounts just before 9/11? It seems like if you want to clean up the FBI, you should start with how PTech got access to FBI and FAA servers before 9/11. I would hire ex-FBI Agent Robyn Gritz to pick up right where she left off before Andy McCabe cut her investigation short.

Omar Awan was the “Director of Technology” for the US Congress Sergeant of Arms, giving out military grade encrypted Blackberrys. Omar Awan had an employee in San Diego called Carter Page, just by chance. Now, Elon Musk’s DOGE is confirming a lot of insider dealings for companies like PTech. What a great time to clean up the FBI and the DoD in one fell swoop!

Reporter Joseph Bergantino was about to release info of PTech and Saudi businessman financier of 9/11, Al-Qadi.