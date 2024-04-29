In this series, we have been chronicling how Washington DC took over Hollywood with the formation of the CIA after World War II in something I call Operation Hollywood.

Part of telling that story is describing the unknown story of Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe being used for a sexual lures to the two most famous assassinated figures in US history in the 20th century-John F. Kennedy and Robert F Kennedy.

Marilyn Monroe worked for the first UAV drone company in the history of the US Military called RadioPlane in Van Nuys, California, in 1944, run by a man named Reginald Denny (sound familiar?).

Soon after, future President, Captain Ronald Reagan discovered Marylin Monroe with one of his photography scouts (Mr. Conover), and she transitioned into modeling in 1945. Marilyn Monroe’s doctor, Dr. Engelberg, would later come under scrutiny as a Communist by the same House UnAmerican Activities Committee that questioned Reagan in 1947.

Well, that’s the Hollywood version of events anyway. In actual fact, both Marilyn Monroe’s father and mother worked at RKO Pictures for Joe Kennedy, father of future President John F. Kennedy, and Robert F. Kennedy, Attorney General, both of whom would go on to become lovers of Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s.

The early years of Marilyn Monroe have always been murky, with her being abandoned by her father, resulting in her being passed around a dozen different Hollywood foster homes in her childhood.

This is Hollywood drama as is usual with Hollywood superstars. Gladys was with Marilyn until she was eight and until Marilyn’s first molestation by a British actor boarder at the home who played in Daryl Zanuck’s film, “House Of Rothschild”. . Gladys worked both at Consolidated Film and RKO, with Consolidated processing negatives for RKO and the other giant Hollywood studios.

Marilyn would soon be sent to an orphanage after her mother was committed after both of her other children were stolen from her with her son dying in an accident.