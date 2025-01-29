When Nancy Pelosi engages in insider trading, she trades on insider knowledge. What insider knowledge does she have about the Cancer AI firm Tempus, based in Chicago? Cancer, cancer vaccines, and AI for cancer vaccines seem to be on everyone’s mind these days. Nobel Prize winner and Google Deep Mind AI executive Dennis Hassabis gave a speech yesterday in Davos on using an AI Virtual Cell to study cancer.

https://analyticsindiamag.com/ai-features/inside-google-deepminds-bold-vision-for-virtual-cell/?ts=1738151319

Perhaps a better question for Nancy Pelosi’s latest interest in Tempus and Cancer AI is, what insider information can she provide Tempus to make Tempus the leader in Cancer AI? What’s going on here? In two words, cancer vaccines.

You don’t have to be a metadata Sherlock Holmes to figure out all the US Government Cancer Moonshots over the last two decades and the CoronaVirus Live Exercises having been driving at getting mRNA cancer vaccines for the insiders who ran those projects.

https://www.builtinchicago.org/company/tempus

Tempus AI is the latest addition to the Chan Zuckerberg Network of Cancer Medical Schools and Hospitals in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago.

https://www.czbiohub.org/news/czi-state-and-city-leaders-launch-chan-zuckerberg-biohub-chicago/

https://chanzuckerberg.com/newsroom/czscience-builds-ai-gpu-cluster-predictive-cell-models/

Nancy Pelosi is providing air cover for Tempus in Congress after Tempus is done crunching all the Hospital medical records at Stanford, Berkley, Harvard, and Northwetern. Tempus is just the latest metadata pointing the way to the Corona Cancer Cabal’s antics in AI cancer vaccines.

Nancy Pelosi’s latest favorite, Tempus AI, will be a good metadata source to connect the dots to the existing cancer vaccine projects between the Corona Cancer Cabal and their partners in Wuhan, China. Here is where our researchers’ previous reporting will come in very handy.

You may remember Pfizer Chief Science Officer Michael Dolston from the Perfect Pfizer Org Chart, who personally sponsored not one but two Cancer Moonshots with Vice President then-President Joe Biden. Similar Cancer Moonshots were conducted in China, and no further than our friend on the BioLake in Wuhan for where all the research dollars ended up.

I have written about eight substacks on Michael Dolston, and they also focus on what I call the Corona Cancer Cabal, Michael Dolston, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, and Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong’s initiatives with the Clinton Foundation for cancer vaccines. You may remember cancer vaccines coming up in the recent Presidential press conference announcement with Larry Ellison at the White House. Here was the substack I wrote about the Corona Cancer Cabal in 2023.

If you want to get to the insider smart money with Tempus and Cancer AI, get to Michael Dolston, Dr. Soon Shiong, the Cancer Moonshots, and Windber, PA. You not only have all the cancer tumor and progression medical records to feed the AI model with, but you also have all the genomes collected in the CoronaVirus Live Exercise, compounding the value of your cancer healthcare records.

You can see Tempus’ chart above for the source of their oncology and genomic information with TCGA, The Cancer Genome Atlas Project, providing 10,000 genomes. In contrast, Tempus has access to 250,000 genomes as the foundation for its cancer genomic corpus. A lot of those cancer genomes are going to be coming from China.

Cancer Genomics MegaProjects Summary Timeline

2005–2006: TCGA conceptualized and pilot phase launched.

2009: Successful pilot leads to full-scale TCGA expansion (more cancer types).

2012–2015: TCGA comprehensive sample collection and ongoing data releases sets the stage for future large-scale cancer initiatives.

2016 (First Cancer Moonshot): Obama–Biden initiative to accelerate cancer research; supported by 21st Century Cures Act.

2017–2018: TCGA dataset completed; PanCancer Atlas published.

2022 (Second Cancer Moonshot): Biden administration relaunches with new goals—cut cancer mortality by 50% over 25 years, expand screenings, and prioritize health equity.

I will venture into most of those 250,000 Tempus genomes that were collected in the CoronaVirus Live Exercise from October 2019 to now, both in China, India, Pakistan, and North America. If you are one of the insiders who ran the Corona Cancer Cabal, you are on the inside track with insider data. You may also remember the Rockefeller Jackson Cancer lab with all the mouse tumor data you could want to feed into an AI model. The Jackson Lab is in the Corona Cancer Cabal too. I wrote about the Jackson Lab in this substack that I will include in the notes section of this substack.

https://www.jax.org/news-and-insights/2014/june/the-jackson-laboratory-and-frasergen-announce-cancer-genomics-facility-in-h#

You may also recall that we said Brennan and Dr. Soon Shiong (and other CIA cohorts like James Jameson at General Atomics) had a joint venture established at the new AI lab in Wuhan for the study of cancer with genomics information.

https://en.whu.edu.cn/info/1050/5069.htm

AI loves training on massive amounts of data, and the US Government has produced enormous amounts of it, especially in the area of cancer over the last seventy years.

All the CoronaVirus genomes of cancer patients in the US and China, together with genomes from The Cancer Genome Atlas project, would provide the genomics backbone for the Tempus AI cancer model.

Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong’s Windber Cancer Lab has rolled up military health records and lung cancer records for the last one hundred years in Windber, Pennsylvania.

The oncology data from the two Cancer Genome Moonshots, along with the Jackson Lab tumor information, would be the data sources for Tempus Cancer AI as well. These genomes, clinical trials, and medical records are loaded with oncologists discussing cancer, so loading information into Tempus AI’s model will be a first step.

Military healthcare records come next for training the Tempus AI modules. We discussed how the Rales brothers had requested most US military healthcare records in Windber, Pennsylvania, with the Walter Reed Army Hospital in previous substacks. I will include more information after this substack is emailed.

Notes -

Together, TCGA’s pioneering work and the two Cancer Moonshots have transformed how cancer is studied and treated—leading us toward more precise, data-driven approaches aimed at ultimately reducing the burden of cancer for everyone.

Tempus Press Page

The best starting point is Tempus’s official press page:

Tempus Press Releases

While older press releases may no longer appear on the main page, you can typically find many of them archived or referenced in industry news outlets (e.g., FierceBiotech, PR Newswire, Business Wire).

2. Examples of Partnerships Involving Data Sharing

a) Collaboration with Geisinger (January 2020)

Title: “Tempus Collaborates with Geisinger to Use Artificial Intelligence to Personalize Care for Patients with Cancer and Rare Diseases”

Key Point: Tempus and Geisinger announced a data‐sharing and AI collaboration to integrate Tempus’s genomic testing with Geisinger’s patient data, aiming to create more personalized treatment options. While not explicitly framed as “getting medical records,” the deal involves using Geisinger’s clinical data (EHR) to power Tempus’s platform.

b) Partnership with Mary Crowley Cancer Research (March 2021)

Title: “Tempus Collaborates with Mary Crowley Cancer Research to Integrate Real-World Data in Oncology Studies”

Key Point: The press release notes that the collaboration “aims to generate real-world evidence by integrating Mary Crowley’s clinical data with Tempus’s AI-enabled platform.” Again, it’s essentially a data-sharing deal to enhance Tempus’s clinical-genomic database.

c) CancerLinQ Collaboration (Announced 2018–2019)

Organizations Involved: Tempus and CancerLinQ (a subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology)

Key Point: CancerLinQ collects de‐identified EHR data from multiple oncology practices. Tempus partnered with them to analyze de‐identified patient information at scale. While the original press release may be more difficult to locate on Tempus’s current press page, you can find references to it in FierceBiotech’s coverage and other industry news sources.

d) Collaborations with Academic Medical Centers

Tempus frequently announces partnerships with leading academic medical centers (e.g., University of Michigan, Northwestern, Mayo Clinic). These collaborations often include sharing of clinical and genomic data to fuel research, develop AI models, or offer Tempus’s genomic sequencing services. Press releases will generally describe the partnership’s scope (improving precision oncology, integrating genomic data, etc.) rather than stating outright that Tempus will “obtain medical records.” However, that is effectively part of the arrangement.