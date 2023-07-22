https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henrietta_Lacks

Summary

​Henrietta Lacks was an African-American woman whose cervical cancer cells, taken without her consent in 1951, led to the first immortal human cell line, known as HeLa cells. These cells have been instrumental in numerous scientific breakthroughs, including the development of the polio vaccine and advancements in cancer research. The unauthorized use of her cells has sparked ongoing debates about ethics, consent, and patient rights in medical research.

Individuals:

George Otto Gey : A cell biologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital who propagated the HeLa cell line from Henrietta Lacks's cervical tumor. His work significantly advanced cell culture techniques and contributed to medical research. Gey shared HeLa cells freely with scientists worldwide, facilitating numerous scientific discoveries.

Francis S. Collins: As the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he engaged with the Lacks family to address concerns about the public release of the HeLa genome. Collins emphasized the importance of respecting the family's privacy while acknowledging the cells' scientific value. His efforts aimed to balance scientific progress with ethical considerations. asbmb.orgAP News+1asbmb.org+1

Organizations:

National Institutes of Health (NIH) : A U.S. government agency responsible for medical and health research. The NIH has been involved in discussions regarding the ethical use of HeLa cells and has worked to address the Lacks family's concerns about privacy and consent.

Johns Hopkins Hospital: The medical institution where Henrietta Lacks was treated and where her cancer cells were initially collected without her knowledge. The hospital has since been at the center of discussions about patient consent and ethical standards in medical research. Windber Care

The unauthorized use of Henrietta Lacks's cells has led to significant ethical debates in medical research, highlighting the need for informed consent and respect for patient rights. While HeLa cells have contributed to numerous scientific advancements, their origin raises important questions about the balance between scientific progress and ethical responsibility.

The dramatic rise in cancers now after the waves of CoronaVirus and vaccines, demands that we look into if these old cancer cell lines have been weaponized by the CIA.

https://archive.ph/2023.07.28-195821/https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/mrna-covid-vaccines-may-be-triggering-aggressive-turbo-cancers-in-young-people-experts-5375766

The cells of Henrietta Lacks, those incredibly infectious cancer cells, have been the object of secrecy since their isolation in 1951. The mere existence of the cells wasn’t even acknowledged until after the death in 1970 of the doctor that isolated them, George Gey.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Otto_Gey

The secret of the Henrietta Lacks cells contained billions of dollars in rewards for those that controlled the genome.

The secrets of longevity, the ability to shorten life according to prescription, and the secrets of cancer are all well up in this one unfortunate woman’s cervical tumor. The Hela cells genome was briefly published in 2013, but then quickly shut down by the Cold Spring Harbor Human Genome Project and then NIH Director Francis Collins.

https://www.asbmb.org/asbmb-today/science/020117/sharing-the-whole-hela-genome

The secret of the HeLa cells’ ferocious aggressiveness are two genes known as E6 and E7, and these genes form a sort of an on-off switch for human cancers, by obstructing a key tumor suppressor known as P53.

HeLa Cancer Cells E6 protein “dock” with P53 Cancer Suppressor protein, leading to increased cancers in humans.

The P53 mutation is found in50% of all cancers

CIA Director John Brennan’s involvement in cancer vaccines has led some to question his involvement

with DrSoonShiong of the private Windber Cancer Lab.

I believe the secret of the HeLa cells, blocking the P53 tumor suppressor, has been hijacked by those in the intelligence community, primarily the CIA, as a way of inducing human cancer in the enemy, in effect providing a “switch” that cancer could be turned on and off like a light bulb by flipping the P53 switch off.

By turning the P53 tumor suppressor off, whole populations could be subjected to the fear of cancer, with a large portion of their gross domestic product being diverted to cancer research. HeLa cells were used in the year after their isolation in 1951 in the polio vaccine of 1952 by Jonas Salk.

Few people realize that none other than the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama was used in amplifying the polio virus for the Jonas Salk polio vaccine. This “Tuskegee HeLa Project” fact runs counter to the narrative that monkey kidney cells were used to create the vaccine, and SV 40 contamination caused generations of cancers in later years.

Hidden Black Scientists Proved the Polio Vaccine Worked - Scientific American



https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/hidden-black-scientists-proved-the-polio-vaccine-worked/

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/hidden-black-scientists-proved-the-polio-vaccine-worked/#

The subsequent cancers may well have been caused by HeLa cell contamination.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4458465/

http://vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/76/2018/09/HenriettaLacksInfographic92118.pdf

In any case, subsequent research isolated the P53 gene and the E6 gene. The P53 would forever become a target of low-intensity biowarfare to cause cancer in the enemy.

Again, the overlap of HeLa research and SV40 research both lead to the all-important P53 protein in cancer suppression.

In cancer research, both the SV40 T Tumor Antigen targets P53 and the HeLa E6 targets P53. Once the P53 target “Domain” was established from these studies, artificial nanoparticles could be crafted using a program like DARPA’s DOMANE.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/P53

In future posts, we will show how important it is for SV40 and E6 to “dock” with the P53 binding “cleft” to switch off P53 and its cancer prevention capabilities. Of course, using a program like DARPA’s DOMANE could achieve a similar result with a nanoparticle.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bip.20741

The P53 binding cleft.

Some of this basic cancer science is a necessary foundation to understand how private CIA Cancer Labs like the one in Windber, PA could target P53 as a cancer switch. Using DARPA’s DOMANE program, a software model could be created that would design nanoparticles to target this P53 “cleft”, in effect, creating a “Directed Evolution” in the targeted population.

The cancer and HIV researcher Dr. Paul Cottrell also highlighted the fact that the Tat proteins from the HIV virus could also target the P 53 cleft in February 2020, summarizing that cancer was a potential outcome of the Covid vaccine mRNA shots.

Cottrell did extensive experiments with the TAT protein from HIV with rats to prove and knock out experiments that these previous HIV experiments could have provided a foundation for experimentation with the Covid vaccine.

The US Government has a long history with cancer viruses called the Special Virus Cancer Program (SVCP).

Courtesy Nick Petosky forSVCP graphic.

Some news outlets have reported the weaponizing of the COVID spike with contamination of up to 5% of vaccines.

Companies are capitalizing on the CIA and FBI’s private cancer lab in Windber, PA. BPGBio is the latest insider company to take advantage of the private stock of American Veteran’s radiography and tumor tissues.

Ex-CD Director Robert Redfield has joined the board at BPGBio.

New BPGBio patents in prostate cancer, and in breast cancer at the Windber cancer lab in Pennsylvania have been filed. Certainly there is a great deal of money to be made in this new wave of cancers that is appearing at an alarming rate. The deep state seems equally excited about detecting cancers with handheld devices.

New DARPA handheld devices with check biometric identity anywhere.

I have written numerous books describing how Henry Kissinger as created the WEF to institute population control through virus and vaccination.

Meanwhile, in a possible anticipation of a lauc of hostilities, the White House has launched a new pandemic, preparedness office to be run by a retired general.