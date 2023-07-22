CIA's Darkest Secrets - Part Seven - The CIA's Secret Genome
Isolated In 1951 And Sequenced In 1999, The Henrietta Lacks Genome May Give Clues To The CIA's Private Cancer Project In Windber, PA.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henrietta_Lacks
Summary
Henrietta Lacks was an African-American woman whose cervical cancer cells, taken without her consent in 1951, led to the first immortal human cell line, known as HeLa cells. These cells have been instrumental in numerous scientific breakthroughs, including the development of the polio vaccine and advancements in cancer research. The unauthorized use of her cells has sparked ongoing debates about ethics, consent, and patient rights in medical research.
Individuals:
George Otto Gey: A cell biologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital who propagated the HeLa cell line from Henrietta Lacks's cervical tumor. His work significantly advanced cell culture techniques and contributed to medical research. Gey shared HeLa cells freely with scientists worldwide, facilitating numerous scientific discoveries.
Francis S. Collins: As the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he engaged with the Lacks family to address concerns about the public release of the HeLa genome. Collins emphasized the importance of respecting the family's privacy while acknowledging the cells' scientific value. His efforts aimed to balance scientific progress with ethical considerations. asbmb.orgAP News+1asbmb.org+1
Organizations:
National Institutes of Health (NIH): A U.S. government agency responsible for medical and health research. The NIH has been involved in discussions regarding the ethical use of HeLa cells and has worked to address the Lacks family's concerns about privacy and consent.
Johns Hopkins Hospital: The medical institution where Henrietta Lacks was treated and where her cancer cells were initially collected without her knowledge. The hospital has since been at the center of discussions about patient consent and ethical standards in medical research. Windber Care
The unauthorized use of Henrietta Lacks's cells has led to significant ethical debates in medical research, highlighting the need for informed consent and respect for patient rights. While HeLa cells have contributed to numerous scientific advancements, their origin raises important questions about the balance between scientific progress and ethical responsibility.
The dramatic rise in cancers now after the waves of CoronaVirus and vaccines, demands that we look into if these old cancer cell lines have been weaponized by the CIA.
https://archive.ph/2023.07.28-195821/https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/mrna-covid-vaccines-may-be-triggering-aggressive-turbo-cancers-in-young-people-experts-5375766
The cells of Henrietta Lacks, those incredibly infectious cancer cells, have been the object of secrecy since their isolation in 1951. The mere existence of the cells wasn’t even acknowledged until after the death in 1970 of the doctor that isolated them, George Gey.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Otto_Gey
The secret of the Henrietta Lacks cells contained billions of dollars in rewards for those that controlled the genome.
The secrets of longevity, the ability to shorten life according to prescription, and the secrets of cancer are all well up in this one unfortunate woman’s cervical tumor. The Hela cells genome was briefly published in 2013, but then quickly shut down by the Cold Spring Harbor Human Genome Project and then NIH Director Francis Collins.
https://www.asbmb.org/asbmb-today/science/020117/sharing-the-whole-hela-genome
The secret of the HeLa cells’ ferocious aggressiveness are two genes known as E6 and E7, and these genes form a sort of an on-off switch for human cancers, by obstructing a key tumor suppressor known as P53.
HeLa Cancer Cells E6 protein “dock” with P53 Cancer Suppressor protein, leading to increased cancers in humans.
The P53 mutation is found in50% of all cancers
CIA Director John Brennan’s involvement in cancer vaccines has led some to question his involvement
with DrSoonShiong of the private Windber Cancer Lab.
I believe the secret of the HeLa cells, blocking the P53 tumor suppressor, has been hijacked by those in the intelligence community, primarily the CIA, as a way of inducing human cancer in the enemy, in effect providing a “switch” that cancer could be turned on and off like a light bulb by flipping the P53 switch off.
By turning the P53 tumor suppressor off, whole populations could be subjected to the fear of cancer, with a large portion of their gross domestic product being diverted to cancer research. HeLa cells were used in the year after their isolation in 1951 in the polio vaccine of 1952 by Jonas Salk.
Few people realize that none other than the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama was used in amplifying the polio virus for the Jonas Salk polio vaccine. This “Tuskegee HeLa Project” fact runs counter to the narrative that monkey kidney cells were used to create the vaccine, and SV 40 contamination caused generations of cancers in later years.
Hidden Black Scientists Proved the Polio Vaccine Worked - Scientific American
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/hidden-black-scientists-proved-the-polio-vaccine-worked/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/hidden-black-scientists-proved-the-polio-vaccine-worked/#
The subsequent cancers may well have been caused by HeLa cell contamination.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4458465/
http://vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/76/2018/09/HenriettaLacksInfographic92118.pdf
In any case, subsequent research isolated the P53 gene and the E6 gene. The P53 would forever become a target of low-intensity biowarfare to cause cancer in the enemy.
Again, the overlap of HeLa research and SV40 research both lead to the all-important P53 protein in cancer suppression.
In cancer research, both the SV40 T Tumor Antigen targets P53 and the HeLa E6 targets P53. Once the P53 target “Domain” was established from these studies, artificial nanoparticles could be crafted using a program like DARPA’s DOMANE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/P53
In future posts, we will show how important it is for SV40 and E6 to “dock” with the P53 binding “cleft” to switch off P53 and its cancer prevention capabilities. Of course, using a program like DARPA’s DOMANE could achieve a similar result with a nanoparticle.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bip.20741
The P53 binding cleft.
Some of this basic cancer science is a necessary foundation to understand how private CIA Cancer Labs like the one in Windber, PA could target P53 as a cancer switch. Using DARPA’s DOMANE program, a software model could be created that would design nanoparticles to target this P53 “cleft”, in effect, creating a “Directed Evolution” in the targeted population.
The cancer and HIV researcher Dr. Paul Cottrell also highlighted the fact that the Tat proteins from the HIV virus could also target the P 53 cleft in February 2020, summarizing that cancer was a potential outcome of the Covid vaccine mRNA shots.
Cottrell did extensive experiments with the TAT protein from HIV with rats to prove and knock out experiments that these previous HIV experiments could have provided a foundation for experimentation with the Covid vaccine.
The US Government has a long history with cancer viruses called the Special Virus Cancer Program (SVCP).
Courtesy Nick Petosky forSVCP graphic.
Some news outlets have reported the weaponizing of the COVID spike with contamination of up to 5% of vaccines.
Companies are capitalizing on the CIA and FBI’s private cancer lab in Windber, PA. BPGBio is the latest insider company to take advantage of the private stock of American Veteran’s radiography and tumor tissues.
Ex-CD Director Robert Redfield has joined the board at BPGBio.
New BPGBio patents in prostate cancer, and in breast cancer at the Windber cancer lab in Pennsylvania have been filed. Certainly there is a great deal of money to be made in this new wave of cancers that is appearing at an alarming rate. The deep state seems equally excited about detecting cancers with handheld devices.
New DARPA handheld devices with check biometric identity anywhere.
I have written numerous books describing how Henry Kissinger as created the WEF to institute population control through virus and vaccination.
Meanwhile, in a possible anticipation of a lauc of hostilities, the White House has launched a new pandemic, preparedness office to be run by a retired general.
Great Research Work George & Crew !
*
([They] may be sellin' the cell).
("Follow the money.")
They say.
Hi George, when you write essay's like this, I really enjoy them because it ties together all that you talk about on several Duke Reports; they further solidify my integration of the knowledge you are trying to inpart. Of course, P53 being knocked out via nanoparticles connected somehow to E6 and E9 is very disturbing. What is even more disturbing is that isolating of gene E6 and E9 from the HPV's is extremely concerning (did I understand this correctly?), as I think of the Gardisal vaccine that is being pushed on teens and women in there 20's. My daughter took it (against my wishes). I know it is a problem vaccine. I, also, have known that there are lots of HPVs, thus, having a vaccine was ridiculous. As well, the chance of developing cervical cancer extremely rare. I know you are not a doctor, however, what are your thoughts about these vaccines, in terms of, playing with the P53 gene of the girls/women who get these vaccines? Do you think these vaccines might be designed to cause cancer in these girls/women? Is there any known stats of what has gone on long-term offhand?
It also sounds like from reading your article that the Hela cells can so easily be aerosolized, survive out of glass, etc......any ideas how they may have or are being used in our population or other populations so far? I know that you are just researching this all now and putting it all together. I realize that my questions may be too soon to know.
I also have been watching you for the last three or so months, when hearing about you through Mark Kulacz. I really admire you for all that you are doing ... your passion to be a detective/investigative journalist, your great grace/love for your fellow human being, and your integrity. I wish I could have the honor of meeting you in person. The internet will have to do. Big hugs to you and all of your team from the deepest part of my heart. I know I do not just speak for myself, but many others.