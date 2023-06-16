Crossfire Hurricane’s architect, the CIA’s John Brennan, also has been active in marketing cutting-edge cancer therapies to Clinton Foundation elites with his cancer guru, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

🧾 Summary

George Webb investigates the origins and operations of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Windber Cancer Lab in rural Pennsylvania, suggesting it's been a CIA-backed facility from the beginning.

The lab plays a major role in the Cancer Genome Atlas Project (TCGA), a massive initiative mapping cancer genes using tumor tissue, often from U.S. military veterans. Windber Walter Reed Army Hospital is also a favorite site for using US Army personnel as guinea pigs for gene therapy experiments and new trial vaccines, some which have the side effect of causing cancer. Windber is also a key site for Joe Biden’s two “Cancer Moonshots”.

Webb links former CIA Director John Brennan, Gen. Wesley Clark, and Ambassador Richard Verma to the lab, raising concerns that data from military service members is being used for offshore drug trials (notably in India), which are then privatized and monetized.

He alleges the Clinton Global Initiative and Democrat-linked donors have benefited from early access to cancer breakthroughs—especially at exclusive events like the 2015 Jackson Hole Conference.

https://www.jhnewsandguide.com/news/town_county/clinton-cia-chief-visit-for-conference/article_550f0dc5-ea22-5a81-972f-594bb1729064.html

Webb claims this research and influence are weaponized politically, with Brennan leading “witch hunts” against Trump while also helping spin media coverage of cancer breakthroughs like Dostarlimab to control public perception and campaign fundraising.

He also highlights a biotech concern: Kevin McKernan’s discovery of SV40 promoters and antibiotic-resistant sequences in mRNA vaccines, which Webb links to increased cancer occurrence, reactivation of cancers in remission, and cancers in younger patients. Some vaccines based on nanoferritin even have a broader use in a CIA-led genomic surveillance effort with Soviet bioweapon roots.

👥 People Mentioned

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

Billionaire surgeon and biotech entrepreneur.

Founder of the Windber Cancer Lab.

Alleged to have partnered with the CIA and DNC elites via TCGA.

John Brennan

Former CIA Director.

Central figure in the Trump-Russia Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Allegedly involved in monetizing cancer data and targeting political opponents.

Gen. Wesley Clark

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander.

Allegedly partnered with Brennan in biotech and pharma ventures related to TCGA.

Richard Verma

Former U.S. Ambassador to India.

Now on Biden’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Accused of facilitating offshore drug trials using U.S. military genetic material.

Bill Clinton

Former U.S. President.

Tied to CIA and Windber Lab through the Clinton Global Initiative.

Promoted TCGA at a 2015 donor conference with Brennan and Soon-Shiong.

Nick Jacobs

Former CEO of the Windber Lab.

Wrote that Windber (pop. ~4,200) stores over 500,000 tissue samples.

Robert Malone

Scientist and vaccine skeptic.

Tied to Richard Verma through vaccine projects in India, like Rel-CoVax .

Once positioned himself as a voice for the vaccine-injured.

Kevin McKernan

Genomics expert formerly linked to the Human Genome Project and TCGA.

Claims to have found SV40 and resistance elements in mRNA vaccines.

Suggests this technology may be used for population tagging/tracking.

🏢 Organizations & Projects

Windber Cancer Lab (Windber Research Institute)

Rural Pennsylvania lab associated with military and government biotech.

Houses tissue samples used in the Cancer Genome Atlas Project (TCGA).

Allegedly backed by CIA, with links to biotech commercialization.

The Cancer Genome Atlas Project (TCGA)

NIH initiative to map genetic mutations in cancer.

Allegedly exploited for insider access to life-saving therapies.

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)

Accused of using Windber and TCGA for biopolitical control.

Allegedly involved in vaccine/genomic tagging programs and offshore drug trials.

Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

A foundation created by Bill Clinton.

Allegedly used Windber/TCGA data for donor influence and access to treatments.

Jackson Hole Conference (2015)

Private meeting where Brennan, Clinton, and Soon-Shiong promoted TCGA breakthroughs.

Alleged venue for elite access to cancer therapies.

Henry M. Jackson Foundation

A military medical research foundation.

Windber Lab's origin point, linked to the U.S. Defense Department.

Space and Missile Defense Command (Huntsville, AL)

Funded early Star Wars initiative research.

Provided seed funding for Windber’s medical programs.

Alchem (Alachua, FL)

Alleged biotech link in Florida with roots in Soviet-era genomic/bioweapons research.

Finding Dr. Soon Shiong’s Windber Cancer Lab’s CIA backers, Former Director John Brennan, and NATO’s Wesley Clark, relieves everyone of the notion that the Windber Lab is not a CIA back endeavor from its inception. And the Windber Lab is the key provider of tissue samples from cancer tumors for the most ambitious cancer project yet attempted - The Cancer Genome Atlas Project or TCGA. And The Cancer Genome Atlas Project, in turn, can provide the secrets to cause some to live, and some to die, from cancer. And increasingly, we are seeing CIA stalwarts like John Brennan with their hand on that cancer switch.

Former CIA Director John Brennan is best known for the original plan to take down President Donald Trump called Crossfire Hurricane and is thought to be the key individual behind Trump’s recent indictment in Florida.

Nick Jacob’s blog states his little town of 4,200 in Windber has over 500,000 tissue samples.

We have questioned the CIA and State Department's use of their relationship with the former Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, for running private drug trials in India with the intellectual property obtained with the tissue sample of current and former American servicemen and women. Robert Malone appears to have a relationship as well with Richard Verma with his August 2021 Rel-CoVax subunit vaccine at a time when he fashioned himself as a representative of the vaccine injured.

By announcing a group of twenty investigators heading to the Windber Lab next week, the CIA and State Department obviously see the need to get ahead of the story with a puff piece today. Former US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, is a member of the Biden Administration “Intelligence Board”, a group seen by outsiders as a key CIA advisory board to the President.

India appears to have a key link with the Windber Lab, arranging for offshore drug trials that are then commercialized by CIA insiders like John Brennan and Wesley Clark. Taking sometimes fatal drug test results for US service people and then privateering vaccine trials in India might need a little spin doctoring by the CIA and US State Department.

Meanwhile, CIA higher-ups can’t hide from this past from this private mountain lab. CIA Director John Brennan, Dr. Soon Shiong, and Bill Clinton launched a partnership with the crime-plagued Clinton Global Initiative in 2014 in a series of fundraisers offering DNC elites and high rollers an inside track at the cancer secrets being revealed from the Cancer Genome Atlas Project in Windber, Pennsylvania. One can only wonder what sort of inside track, no waiting commitments were made for organ transplants made at the DNC, or what inside access to the latest cancer therapies were parlayed.

At the 2015 Jackson Hole, Wyoming Conference, John Brennan, and Bill Clinton touted the Cancer Genome Atlas Project as the inside track to early medical care, precluding the need for transplantation. In what appears to be shockingly close to a cancer secret influence-peddling conference for high-roller donors. Brennan and Clinton appeared to be doling out first dibs on organ transplants and breakthrough cancer therapies from the TGCA Project.

We have closely tracked Dr. Soon Shiong’s Windber Cancer Lab, located on a mountainside in the Allegheny Mountains in rural Western Pennsylvania, since its first days as the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Advanced Military Medicine in 1999. Many of the employees at the Windber Lab have a history with the Human Genome Project and The Cancer Genome Atlas Project. Some have relatives that worked on the Star Wars Defense Initiative, commonly known as “Star Wars”, that provided the initial funding for the military lab from the Space and Missile Defense Command in Huntsville, Alabama.

A recent cancer breakthrough announcement about a drug called Dostarlimab may come directly from the TCGA Project tissues being collected at the Lab, mainly from the cancer tumor tissue of US servicemen and servicewomen and patients at Veterans Administration hospitals. After I featured Dostarlimab as a potential cancer breakthrough therapy emerging from the Windber Lab, John Brennan and Wesley Clark’s CNN was quick to follow up with a counter-narrative on Dostarlimab.

Like the 2015 Brennan-Clinton-Soon Shiong Jackson Hole, Wyoming Conference, these cancer breakthroughs seem timed to maximize donor contributions to the DNC at the same time Brennan’s witch hunt of Trump continues in Florida.

We will update this developing story as it continues.

Note

s

https://www.targetedonc.com/view/dostarlimab-benefit-confirmed-for-patients-with-mrd-locally-advanced-rectal-cancer

Dostar Trials

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/clinical-trials/intervention/dostarlimab?redirect=true

Kevin McKernan claims to have found Sv-40 simian virus with antibiotic resistance in the Pfizer and BNTech vaccine. We have spoken about McKernan’s background with the Human Genome Project and The Cancer Genome Atlas Project. We traced these promoters and resistance traits with Soviet and Ukrainian bioweapons of scientists later associated with Alchem in Alachua, Florida. Some believe the CIA higher-ups embraced the biotechnology from the Soviet Union to tag and trace the US and other populations.

Kevin McKernan has released a graphic depiction of the Pfizer vaccine but has not released the SV40 promoter sequences to my knowledge.