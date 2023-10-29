This Is No NothingBerger - TaubenBerger now in charge of Fauci's NIH Institute - No Holds Barred Or Harbored
Bar Harbor, Maine, Rockefeller Pharma Playground
You know how the Stephen King novel starts. Your best friends can’t use their lovely summer cottage nestled amongst the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, and Astors’ summer estates in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Of course, if you could squint your eyes and see back to the espionage days of World War II, you can see Duisberg limosines pulling up, dropping off Nazi scientists at the Rockefeller Lab.
Now, a man with a family history of PaperClip scientists is replacing Anthony Fauci at the largest Institute run by the National Institute of Health, NIAID.
That’s right, this is not ordinary TaubenBerger. This is Jeffrey Taubenberger - the scientist who brought back the Spanish Flu that killed millions. And he published the killer Spanish Flu genome, some say, very irresponsibly.
Yes, Jeffrey Taubenberger published everything, including the all-important Hemagglutinin spike sequence, which is fundamental to the virus infecting the victim and causing it to flood their lungs with blood.
We didn’t need more metadata that an influenza mass formation psychosis was coming, but now we have it with Jeffrey TaubenBerger. As I stated in the title, this is no NothingBerger. TaubenBerger continues that long lined of descendants whose progenitors dropped into the Rockefeller Lab of Horrors in Bar Harbor, Maine.
TaubenBerg has autopsied seventy victims of the Spanish Flu, supposedly to recover the rna sequence. (We contend these diseased tissues have been on ice in Bar Harbor for 100 years.)
In October 2023, we predicted the next virus Mass Formation Psychosis would be influenza (H1N1 Spanish Flu or H5N1), and the “pandemic” would come from the Rockefeller Bar Harbor Lab in Maine. Now it appears that prediction is coming true.
We covered how King Edward himself brokered escaping Nazi scientist spies to Barr Harbor for the Rockefellers, bankrolled by his close friend Sir Henry Oakes. Was King Edward bringing Nazi scientists to Maine in the Summer of 1943 or the deadly virus. We don’t know, but Sir Henry Oakes was brutally murdered not long after.
The book “Blood and Fire” does a great job of detailing the bloody silver icepick murder of Sir Henry Oakes, but falls a little short over the possible reignition “the Fire” of the Spanish Flu in wartime New England.
You can be assured that we will thoroughly investigate the potential resurrection of the Spanish Flu from World War II archives by this lab and anyone at NIAID, including Jeffrey Taubenberger.
Here is the October 2023 piece I wrote on the Rockefeller Bar Harbor Lab and their SuperMice that can withstand any pandemic pathogen. (Sword and Shield anyone).
Graciously, they bequeath you a month of relaxation and nature at their hideaway clapboard retreat by the sea. And your in luck, it’s the last week before they close up for season after Halloween.
It all seems idyllic when drive by the Jackson Laboratory situated in sugar maples and pines, all finishing their bouquets of fall color. You start congratulating yourself for your wise “Indian summer” vacation choice.
You start humming the old Bar Harbor favorite, “Rockefeller Mice Can’t Hurt You”, as you wind your way through the switchbacks to your getaway. You and your partner belt out the refrain, “Oh no they can’t! Oh no they can’t”.
You do wonder why the roads seem to wind back and forth around the Jackson Laboratory so much, but you know this Halloween Week is going be a great one.
You see terrified deer fleeing the Jackson Lab forest, but you chalk that up to kids probably playing with firecrackers in the woods. Then you get the bad news - the road is washed out to your dream getaway.
A seemingly perfect day is quickly changing. You see the sky cloud up and the wind start shaking the trees Suddenly, a thunderclap, and you hear a wooden power pole behind you hit by lightning. It crashes to the pavement, blocking your way out of the forest. Well, you will have to hoof it down to the Jackson Lab if you don’t want to be stranded overnight. You make your way through the trees and rain to the Lab. You are in luck! The weekend caretaker is there and he lets you in.
“Welcome, welcome”, the hunched old man says, “I’m Rock E. Feller”. “Who do we have here?” he questions. You are dripping wet, so you can’t make for the door. Just as you are about to responded the lights flicker out, and emergency sirens start blaring. You go to the door, but the autolocks have engaged.
Rock E. Feller now straightens up and seems to lose forty years in age. “Now you face the wrath of my SuperMice!” he shouts.
You hear ear piercing squeals that sound like a herd of giant mice heading toward you. Quickly, grab a metal coatrack to defend yourself. Then, in a cold sweat, you open your eyes. You realize it was just a dream. You catch your breath. You are glad to be home, safe and sound. Your phone alarm rings. “Time to drive to Maine for your vacation” your reminder tells you. You delete the reminder. You text your friends. “Can’t make Maine. Taking care of mice problem at our house this weekend”.
The End, For Now…
I’m actually endeavoring to find out if rumors the Crispr experiments with anthrax, knows as CRISPA with mice in Bar Harbor at the Jackson lab are true. We shall see. It is true in Germany.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Bar Harbor Intrigue - Selling Nazis Secrets - Sir Harry Oakes Murder - King Edward In Bahamas
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_Oakes
Good writing. 'Hoof it' and Rock E Feller.