John D. Rockefeller’s TalleyRand Park in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania in the Allegheny Mountains.

A researcher in our research group asked me to answer, in one word, why I thought Robert Malone’s Windber Lab was located where it was in Western Pennsylvania in the Allegheny Mountains, and my one-word answer was “Rockefeller”. The researcher followed up by asking for one more word. I said “Kissinger”.

When asked for yet another word, I said “Bugout”. The “One More Word” game is actually a great exercise in synthesizing complex topics down to their most understandable roots. We play these kinds of news games and simulations at our news gathering “Charrettes” like the one we are holding in Windber this month from June 23rd to June 25, 2023. And from our three-word game, you know that I believe Windber to the Continuity of Government bugout location of Henry Kissinger.

I would have answered “Rockefeller, Kissinger, Bugout” before I knew Nick Jacobs, Bob Malone’s boss of the Windber Labs, accepted a huge art collection for safekeeping in July of 2020. Now, I think the remnants of David Rockefeller’s real art collection are stored there, and I wouldn’t put it passed Mossad to substitute a few forgeries to keep some of the Rockefeller originals.

If I was given one more word in the “One More Word” game, I would same “Genomes”. Yep, Rockefeller and Kissinger are storing millions of human genomes right next to the Rockefeller originals, and of course, this fact is not disputed at all by Nick Jacobs, the head of the Windber Research Institute.

Journalist George Webb spent a week researching the Windber Research Institute In May 2023.

The Rockefellers and Kissinger look at human genomes just like oil, gas, and uranium - natural resources to be exploited. One difference - the genomes in the Windber “BioBank” are yours and mine, and Windber has been since 1999.

And yes, Winber is where Bob Malone worked during 9/11, and he even set up the dissection labs in 2000. Why the need for this “Private Human Genome Project” in a little town of 4,200 people in Windber, Pennsylvania? Well, I don’t want to recap the Rockefeller’s long history of cancer research institutes including their own Rockefeller Institute in Manhattan and David’s brother Winthrop’s in Arkansas are just a few.

The Rockefellers look at the human genomes and cancer tissues piling up in Windber, PA just like they looked at oil shale. Someday, if we research the oil shale, we will be able to frack the oil and gas out of it. And we will figure out a particular type of shale, Marcellus, usually always gives us a winner.

If you would ask me for one more word to describe the Chinese, South African Billionaire that now “owns” the “Rockefeller Genome Project”, I would say “frontman”.

You may remember me going to his Cancer mRNA billion dose factory in South Africa.

Bob Malone literally accused me of stalking him when I was 8,000 miles away in South Africa. And, in a way, Bob Malone was right. I was stalking his past, and maybe present, as a servitor in Rockefeller and Kissinger’s Private Human Genome Project in Windber, Pennsylvania.

You may remember we critisized James O’Keefe for not going after Jordon Walker boss and his boss’s boss who wrote the “Cancer Moonshot” whitepaper which were relabeled “Lightspeed” during Operation War Speed.

Pfizer sold off its only Pennsylvania campus after Dolsten was done with CoronaVirus mutants.

Even Bob Malone’s boss admits to Winder dripping with Missile and Space Defense General that have repurposed themselves as Cancer Moonshot Generals.

By bob Malone’s own boss’ testimony, there are over 100 Ph. Ds in genomics and proteomics at Windber with two Generals and one Colonel with Missile and Space Defense.

I wrote about the Rockefellers’ Operation LockStep extensively in 2020 and 2021.

All George Webb books were banned from Amazon in 2021 after selling 18,000 books with over 42 titles. This followed his 4,000 video interview library from Washington, DC being deleted by YouTube.