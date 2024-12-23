In the mob-controlled town of Cleveland, Ohio, if somebody got their brains blown out because they didn’t pay the mob protection price, the headlines would be “He Didn’t Pay Protection.” with the dead mark’s face in a plate of spaghetti.

A Mob hit was a “Rubout”. Done. Simple title. Straight truth. Everybody understood the score. Like I said, I’m from Cleveland.

Now, with mob hits on the CEO in Healthcare who didn’t pay a Black Cat hacking ransom, we have to go through a bookshelf of psychobabble, and we never get close to a straight story.

https://lithub.com/luigi-mangione-is-currently-reading-what-can-we-really-learn-about-the-uhc-ceos-killer-based-on-the-books-hes-read/

Mangione was currently reading how to justify more drugs to make them legal, just as what occurred with opiates becoming legal with Oxycontin and the Sacklers’ “Empire Of Pain” Oxycontin empire.

The media is fixated on Luigi Mangione's reading list instead of focusing on key aspects of crime like Means, Motive, Opportunity, and modus operandi.

Do I need to read eighty books on the benefits of stealing Asian girls’ ice cream at a surfing colony to understand the United Healthcare hit on December 4th in New York City?

Can’t we get back to headlines like “CEO Rubbed Out, Didn’t Pay The Vig” or “Mob Makes Example Out Of UHC CEO”?

Why does the mainstream media take us on a three-week deep dive into Luigi Mangione's navel hair and life pondering through a book reading list that would make Jabberwocky fans blush with confusion?

Why can’t we get some old-school gumshoe reporting and some gumshoe headlines that net it out? Instead, Mainstream Media gropes for hours in book lists and pours over back x-rays, looking for a possible motive.

Where did he get the gun? Who was the accomplice? What was the ransom? What are the Pelosi Mob connections? What were Mangione’s movements leading up to the murder? When did he go underground before the murder? We don’t need an endless rundown of Mangione’s surfing pals and the mountains he climbed in Japan.

Meanwhile, we have spent our time on this channel on Means, Motive, Opportunity, and Modus Operandi. Is Nancy Pelosi going to run the hokey pokey on us again?

Why not focus on The Gun, The Motive, and The Connections? Old School Journalism.

Old school reporters were afraid to report a mob protection hit as a mob protection hit. Now, we have to look at back x-rays to decide when pain came and went between surf lessons and mountain climbing expeditions.

We know how the Pelosi Mob does business. Why are we all having selective amnesia right now?

Even if a lead doesn’t pan out, we will learn something invaluable for the next Black Hat hack. Pelosi and her crime cronies have planned this for Trump, no matter how this particular hacking case turns out.

We have spent our time with Mangione’s connections to the Baltimore crime families and ties back to the Sicilian Cosa Nostra.

We have looked at who in New Jersey could provide geometry to make the B&T VP9 gun.

We have looked at Black Cat and its other ransomware hacks.

We have looked at United Healthcare lawsuits in New Jersey and New York City where United Healthcare didn’t pay up.

While Mainstream Media contemplates Luigi Mangione’s navel hair and psychobabble bookshelf, we will be trying to stop the onslaught of coming Pelosi Black Cat ransomware attacks.

And Mainstream Media will bring you more PsychoBabble from Luigi Mangione’s navel hair.