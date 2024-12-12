Mainstream Media, especially CNN, is groping to somehow connect Luigi Magione’s presumed back injury to his potential role in the murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

The owner of Surf Break, RJ, stated that Louis Mangione texted him images of his back surgery in August 2023. He reported that Mangione had the surgery performed somewhere on the East Coast.

Meanwhile, TMZ published a video of Luigi Mangione at a raucous University of Pennsylvania party, gesticulating his back to open a beer can with his head. Mangione later complained of “brain fog,” but he did not seem to associate the “brain fog” with slamming his head into a beer can.

Reports have also surfaced how Luigi Mangione climbed the very steep Mt. Omine in Japan in late April of this year.

Climbing the steep Mt. Omine is a challenge for experience climbers, and Mt. Omine is part of a spiritual pilgrimage series of mountains in Japan.

Presumably, this Mt. Omine pilgrimage was part of Luigi Mangione’s plan to “Zen out”. Still, for a young man reported in “unbearable pain” just sitting at home, this Mt. Omine climb stands out as a fantastic accomplishment.

CNN published an X-ray of Mangione’s back after surgery this year during their recent interview of the man running Surf Break surfing commune in Hawaii. With the world preoccupied with Mr. Mangione’s back condition, little consideration has been given to the elderly care residents of Mangione retirement compounds. Medicare reports that 84% of residents have been left in their urine and feces for extended periods at the Mangione facilities. 48% is the industry average.

CNN, so preoccupied with Luigi Mangione’s health care, has seemingly forgotten about the hundreds of Magione elderly care patients wallowing in their own soil and urine at an 84% rate, one of the worst in the industry with an average of 48% “bathroom fails.”

Perhaps if nurses weren’t so busy eyeing Luigi Magione’s shirtless Hawaii picture, they might have more time to help the Mangione elderly care residents get to the bathroom.

Also, more ties between the Pelosi family and the Mangione family have emerge, with her uncle, Salvatore D’Alesandro married the Godfather of Luigi Mangione, Nick Mangione.

Nancy Pelosi’s uncle married the Godfather of Luigi Mangione, Nick Mangione.

Luigi Mangione sports not one, but two mob-connected Godfathers in Baltimore, Nick Mangione and the Zannino crime family on his mother’s side.

This comes on a day when Joe Biden pardoned the most significant Medicare fraudster ever with Chicago Mob ties, Henry Bloom.

We have submitted Luigi Mangione’s X-ray for expert analysis and are awaiting those results. But even if Mangione received a botched painful surgery, with his father’s inheritance of Nick Magione’s Baltimore concrete protection rackets and real estate worth over $100 Million, in what way would United Healthcare be involved in the health care claim?

Meanwhile, Mangione has become an internet superstar with a documentary in the works from Director 50 Cent. Music videos are being made in his honor, and the videos are receiving hundreds of thousands of views from adoring fans.

Even other inmates at the prison Luigi Mangione is detained in are protesting his detainment conditions. Mangione is a made man, even in prison already.

The Director of Surf Break, “RJ”, the owner of the surf commune where Mangione stayed for six months, has been making the rounds on social media talking about Mangione’s back injury. Apparently, “RJ” was not aware that Luigi Mangione climbed Mt. Omine in April of this year.

Meanwhile, it took no less than four officers to restrain Mangione as he appeared to try to get away from police officers to make a statement to the press. Mangione moved in a cat-like way, harkening to the memory of Pfizer’s Jordan Walker fighting over an iPad with Journalist James O’Keefe in a Brooklyn pizza shop.

And we are finding out now that the tipster who turned in Mangione for his arrest now won’t get a dime in reward money and now may be in fear for his/her life.

And TikTok videos are emerging from friends, showing the playful side of Luigi’s personality.

High school kids are leaving school in support of Luigi Mangione as well, so the social phenomenon of the “Wound Robin Hood” is taking hold in the American Psyche. But as we have shown with Luigi’s father's string of elderly care homes, Lorien Health Care has one of the lowest ratings for elderly care, with just two stars out of five.

Perhaps High school students could do a walkout in protest of Mangione’s rating of 84% of the elderly care residents wallowing in their own feces and urine because of the chronic short-staffing of Magione’s care facilities. Luigi Mangione worked at these facilities for a while. Perhaps if he wanted to change health care so badly, he could change the patient's bedpans more frequently at the elderly care facilities where his family has made tens of millions.

Maybe the nurses at the Mangione Lorien facilities could stop googling Luigi’s abs long enough to help some of their residents go to the bathroom.

And, of course, Luigi Mangione's ties to the top crime family in Baltimore continue to emerge with Nancy Pelosi’s mob boss, Mayor of Baltimore, Tom D’Alesandro.

Luigi Mangione’s great uncle is Sam “Big Sam” Zannino, who was murdered in a Baltimore turf war in 1952.

Mob Boss Albert Anatasia is said to have put out the hit on “Big Sam” Zannino.

We will also delve deeply into Nancy Pelosi’s father's extensive Mob ties in the Port of Baltimore. “Big Sam” Zannino was partners with the constant companion of Nancy Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro, Benny Magliano.

Benny Magliano was the fixer for Nancy Pelosi’s father, Tom D’Alesandro.

We will continue to follow this United Healthcare CEO murder as it goes to trial. But so far, nothing makes sense. Unless you consider that the murder was a mob hit to stop a witness from testifying about how Medicare and Medicaid fraud was done by Nancy Pelosi and her crime gang in Congress.