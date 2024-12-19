Luigi Mangione executes a professional-level kickflip skateboard trick maneuver over a three-foot fence, video evidence that would get his back claims denied.

If Luigi Mangione had made any medical claim for a back injury with this video known to the claims processor, he certainly would have been denied coverage. We now know Luigi didn’t even have United Healthcare coverage, and his family made millions on Medicare claims for substandard, abusive nursing care.

Somehow, Luigi Mangione and his family have escaped the wrath they would all receive if he provided substandard care for the elderly and profited in the millions from it.

Our channel’s early reporting of this unbelievably ironic favorable treatment of Mangione despite the elderly abuse facts is now being validated and verified by much larger publications a week later.