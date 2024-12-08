It appears a historical relic, a Cuban assassin’s weapon, may have made a reappearance on the streets of New York for a high-profile assassination more than sixty years after it reshaped the history of the Island of Cuba and perhaps the history of Haiti and the Dominican Republic as well.

The old Cuban assassin, Manuel Benitez, may have left his assassin weapon as an heirloom, which is rocking the headlines to this day with the murder mystery of the CEO of United Healthcare.

Manuel Benitez was the henchman assassin for the rise of President Fulgenico Batista in Cuba from 1952 to 1959.

The “Benitez Gun,” originally designed as an OSS World War II assassination weapon, was issued by the CIA at the School of Assassins in Fort Benning, Georgia, in the 1950s. Jack Ruby and CIA gun runner Frank Sturgis also supplied the gun for the overthrow of Cuba to prepare it for Meyer Lansky’s casinos.

Manuel Benitez may also have murdered Dominican Republic leader Trujillo in a failed plot to overthrow Casto, and he also performed assassinations in Haiti when Meyer Lansky was considering Haiti as an alternative for Cuba after the Castro Revolution.

In any case, the Brugg and Thomet Station Six weapon he used indelibly ties the gun to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4th, 2024, in front of the Hilton Hotel in New York City.

The motive now for the killing appears to be the United Healthcare resistance to paying for a breakthrough procedure for the treatment of brain stroke called Vivistem therapy. Also, United Healthcare’s recalcitrance to pay for anesthesia for longer brain operations led to several deaths for world-famous brain surgeon Ronald P. Benitez.

I want to clarify that I believe the outstanding doctor Benitez has absolutely nothing to do with the murder of the United Health CEO in New York. Absolute, complete innocence. But he did sue United Healthcare for very good reasons. His life-saving thrombectomies, performed many times at his expense, won him great favor with New York and New Jersey policemen and firefighters who were victims of brain injury.

At this point, I do not want to release the name of the person close to Dr. Benitez that I feel is responsible for this murder until authorities confirm the last name of Benitez as the killer—more on this story as it develops.

In any case, a long-forgotten weapon of Cuban-American espionage has made itself known again on the streets of New York.