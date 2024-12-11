For eight years, we have covered the CIA’s Port of Baltimore with Nancy Pelosi and the Imran Awan drug trade from Pakistan. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro, was the mob boss, Mayor of Baltimore, who made sure nothing came in or out of his Port of Baltimore without paying the Mafia skim.

His partner in construction, Nick Mangione, the grandfather of Luigi Mangione, the current suspect United Healthcare killer. D’Alesandro and Mangione made sure that not one shovelful of dirt was turned in Baltimore without “Magione concrete”, whether or not Mangione concrete was used for the job.

Now it appears Nancy Pelosi wants to play the hero and hide her family’s crime roots yet again. Pelosi, along with Adam Schiff, crafted false narratives for Russia, Russia, the Mueller Report, both Shampeachments, the Live Exercise, and January 6th. The Luigi Mangione saga seems to be the latest Pelosi Godfather storytelling.

I recently did an X livestream where I presented much of the evidence of a discrepancy in the Pelosi - Magione Godfather version of events. More simply explained, the United Healthcare CEO assassination is a mob hit on a guy who was going to stop paying Oxycontin claims for nursing homes.

Brian Thompson was about to go to an investors conference to present a concept called “value-based care” as an alternative to turning patients into oxycontin addicts.

Brian Thompson was the first healthcare claims CEO willing to ask questions about the hundred billion dollar “Empire of Pain” oxycontin business in the US Healthcare industry.

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson paid for those questions with his life.

An assassin’s weapon was even used that has been in the Mangione family since the Pelosi Godfather helped outfit ships with weapons for the Cuba Revolution of 1952 and the Castro Revolt of 1959. In previous posts, we have covered how Manuel Benitiz was the hired assassin of the CIA for the Batista overthrow of Cuba, using the exact same style of gun used by the UHC CEO assassination.

As I wrote a day after the murder, I still believe that Luigi Mangione went to the School of Assassins for training between July 4th and Thanksgiving, and he learned of the gun in this training.

I have stated repeatedly that Luigi Mangione is a made man from birth, and he would be the rabbit decoy in a mob killing such as the UHC murder. We believe Luigi Mangione was involved in the February 2024 of United Health Group, through a fictitious company called Black Cat. We are researching Luigi Mangione's involvement with the Black Cat group and Luigi Mangione's time in Palo Alto with Palo Alto Networks, which remediated the hack.

I believe the real killer has the surname of Benitez living in West Orange, New Jersey, and I think the real Benitez gun committed the murder, not the mockup, 3D-printed version carried by the rabbit, Luigi Mangione.

Yes, there is a mob motive to kill Brian Thompson because he was looking at the “patients to addicts” phenomenon, but there is a deeper Benitez motive to the murder as well.

See my posting on the Benitez motive. I am at the Substack limit now. I may post more on this posting after I finish this first piece.

Nancy Pelosi looks like she engineered the hack the United Healthcare with her DNC Hacker, Dmitri Alperovich, because she had foreknowledge of who would do the UHC Hack remediation, Palo Alto Networks.

I don’t believe Brian Thompson was going to testify specifically about Palo Alto Networks. Still, I do believe he was going to present his solution to the “patients becoming addicts” phenomenon in US Healthcare.

Pelosi’s brazen purchase of Palo Alto Network didn’t even purchase shares in the company but the more leveraged call options instead, leveraged by a factor of ten to one.

Her son has also been implicated in the Chips Act insider trading with NVidia AI chips.

