George Webb's Kissinger Collection
After Seven Years Of Doing Kissinger And BioAgent Stories, An Index
I have just completed seven days of Kissinger Kravis KKR days here in West Palm Beach, Florida under the Hanging Gardens of Henry Kravis where I have speculated Henry Kissinger might be spending his last day. I just completed a Substack about Henry Kissinger and Henry Kravis’ plan to keep the propped-up Royal oil families of the Middle East with the military force multiplier - the Anthrax bioagent.
I have also written extensively about Henry Kissinger’s aggressive promotion of the Phoenix Progam in Viet Nam which called for a monthly assassination quota of civilians suspected of having sympathies for the Viet Cong.
I interviewed the author of the book, “The Phoenix Program”, Doug Valentine, and I reminded him of Kissinger always pushing Colby to accelerate the Death Squad program.
I have also called for investigations into Kissinger’s DARPA, DTRA, and his continuation of the bioweapons program supposedly shut down by Richard Nixon. Kissinger just roped off seventy-one acres at Ft. Detrick and hid the program in the National Cancer Institute that Nixon created there.
https://frederick.cancer.gov/
I have also written extensively about Henry Kissinger’s extensive tutelage of Klaus Schwab and the creation of the WEF in my book, “Schwab Me No More”.
In addition, I have covered other spies in the Kissinger orbit as well that ran front companies for staging overthrows around the world.
George Webb’s Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I thought after all I have written about Henry Kissinger in the last seven years, I thought it might be time to do an index with his death yesterday.
I have focused on the more unknown earlier years of Kissinger with the Havard “International Seminar” years where he placed Nazi scientists in the US National Labs, creating DARPA and later DTRA.
Kissinger was completely integral to bringing Nazi scientists into the newly created NASA which resulted from the mass formation psychosis of Sputnik in 1957. Kissinger would ask his contacts in Germany every year for nominees to bring into the US military infrastructure.
I wrote a book about these “PaperClip Years” of Kissinger and Klaus Schwab’s father and then later Klaus Schwab in the 1950s called “Deep State Mate”.
I also wrote a book about Kissinger’s involvement in the recent CoronaThrax Live Exercise which again has been ignored and covered up by the popular press.
Kissinger’s favorite method for creating new agencies was to get funding and control all of the machinery of the US Government as in the Sputnik creating NASA example. The book I wrote on that topic was Kissinger’s Hegelmania.
I am at the limit of my posting for email, but I will include the Kissinger-Rockefeller Windber Cancer Center in rural Pennsylvania.
I will add more of my Kissinger stories after this email is sent. Thank you.
Declassification of all DTRA and DARPA documents is my primary objective right now.
Just some of the organization Henry Kissinger hand a hand in creating.
In March 2020, a one hour livestream at the beginning of the CoronaVirus press conferences at the White House generated a world record setting signature campaign to investigate Ft. Detrick, Ft. Belvoir, and the DTRA with over 20 million signatures.
Author George Webb has made hundreds of visits to the National Archives for researching and fact checking news reports.
Your Heinz Kiss work ages well and never grows old. Thank heavens He's gone to meet his maker. You’re becoming the story, George. If Pulitzer were worth anything …
Nice comment from a long time follower who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!