I have just completed seven days of Kissinger Kravis KKR days here in West Palm Beach, Florida under the Hanging Gardens of Henry Kravis where I have speculated Henry Kissinger might be spending his last day. I just completed a Substack about Henry Kissinger and Henry Kravis’ plan to keep the propped-up Royal oil families of the Middle East with the military force multiplier - the Anthrax bioagent.

I have also written extensively about Henry Kissinger’s aggressive promotion of the Phoenix Progam in Viet Nam which called for a monthly assassination quota of civilians suspected of having sympathies for the Viet Cong.

I interviewed the author of the book, “The Phoenix Program”, Doug Valentine, and I reminded him of Kissinger always pushing Colby to accelerate the Death Squad program.

I have also called for investigations into Kissinger’s DARPA, DTRA, and his continuation of the bioweapons program supposedly shut down by Richard Nixon. Kissinger just roped off seventy-one acres at Ft. Detrick and hid the program in the National Cancer Institute that Nixon created there.

https://frederick.cancer.gov/

I have also written extensively about Henry Kissinger’s extensive tutelage of Klaus Schwab and the creation of the WEF in my book, “Schwab Me No More”.

In addition, I have covered other spies in the Kissinger orbit as well that ran front companies for staging overthrows around the world.

I thought after all I have written about Henry Kissinger in the last seven years, I thought it might be time to do an index with his death yesterday.

I have focused on the more unknown earlier years of Kissinger with the Havard “International Seminar” years where he placed Nazi scientists in the US National Labs, creating DARPA and later DTRA.

Kissinger was completely integral to bringing Nazi scientists into the newly created NASA which resulted from the mass formation psychosis of Sputnik in 1957. Kissinger would ask his contacts in Germany every year for nominees to bring into the US military infrastructure.

I wrote a book about these “PaperClip Years” of Kissinger and Klaus Schwab’s father and then later Klaus Schwab in the 1950s called “Deep State Mate”.

I also wrote a book about Kissinger’s involvement in the recent CoronaThrax Live Exercise which again has been ignored and covered up by the popular press.

Kissinger’s favorite method for creating new agencies was to get funding and control all of the machinery of the US Government as in the Sputnik creating NASA example. The book I wrote on that topic was Kissinger’s Hegelmania.

I am at the limit of my posting for email, but I will include the Kissinger-Rockefeller Windber Cancer Center in rural Pennsylvania.

I will add more of my Kissinger stories after this email is sent. Thank you.

Declassification of all DTRA and DARPA documents is my primary objective right now.

Just some of the organization Henry Kissinger hand a hand in creating.

In March 2020, a one hour livestream at the beginning of the CoronaVirus press conferences at the White House generated a world record setting signature campaign to investigate Ft. Detrick, Ft. Belvoir, and the DTRA with over 20 million signatures.

Author George Webb has made hundreds of visits to the National Archives for researching and fact checking news reports.