HegelMania - An exploration of the career of Henry Kissinger

Interpreting history and seeing hidden patterns of conspiracy can be quite fun, especially when you are right! This story will be all about Kissinger, right up to the upcoming Peace Deal and Ukraine Marshall Plan being negotiated right now.

Chapter One - What is HegelMania?

Hegel proposed all good ideas came from a synthesis (fight) between a thesis (usually a Left politician, but not always) and an antithesis (usually a Right politician, but not always).

You may be asking yourself right now, “What is HegelMania?”. That’s understandable. That’s the title of this book and this chapter.

Some have boiled down Hegel’s most well-known theory, Hegel’s Dialectic, into “Thesis Fights Antithesis to get Synthesis” into “Problem, Reaction, Solution,” .

The previous Bill Gates vaccine meme may simplify Hegel’s “Thesis Fights With Antithesis To Get Better Synthesis” “Triad.” This is a really good start to the HegelMania.

Some say the “terrorist” events of September 11th are a perfect example of a “Hegelian Dialectic”.

While the events of September 11th are frequently used to illustrate a “Hegelian Dialectic,” I believe Hegel was talking more about a battle of ideas. You might argue the idea that Americans were safe in September 2001 was shattered by the reality of the airplane attacks, leading to a rational response of screening passengers before they go on planes. Hence, we needed a Department of Homeland Security in America. I believe Hegel was probably talking more about politics, but this 9/11 interpretation resonates with many people. Consider this Pearl Harbor example.

Many use the example of Pearl Harbor as an example of a “Hegelian Dialectic.”

In the panel above, which I call the “Pearl Harbor Hegel,” you can see three panels. On December 6th, 1941, America Hero Charles Lindbergh’s America First movement kept America out of foreign wars, with the memories of the hundreds of thousands killed in World War I still fresh in most Americans' minds. On December 7th, 1941, everything changed. Americans were marching off to war a few days later, many going to enlist that Monday after Pearl Harbor.

In the next chapters, we will see how the life of one Henry Kissinger spans the first Marshall Plan of 1948 all the way to the upcoming Marshall Plan for Ukraine that is about to be negotiated.

Ok, now you have got three examples of Hegelian Dialectic under your belt. You are ready to apply your new skills to right now for the current “Marshall Plan” Peace Deal about to be signed on behalf of Ukraine. As a bonus, you are going to get a sneak peek into the Hegelian life of Henry Kissinger.

Was the World Health Organization a safe harbor for the Nazi doctors?

(Limit of email size - check back for Chapter Two, where Nixon and Kissinger smear White and Hiss.

Chapter Two - Kissinger’s Hegelmania

Henry Kissinger’s Entire Career Is Hegelmania

Alger Hiss privately believed Henry Kissinger was the one who unjustly set him up at the US State Department to be brought before Congress on espionage charges.

In the Spring of 1982, when I finally had a breather from four years of playing basketball every day on a college basketball scholarship at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, I went to the Miami Lecture Series featuring one Alger Hiss.

American opinion swung against Alger Hiss when his accuser at the US State Department could name a rare bird that Hiss saw on the Potomac River.

I was very familiar with the case. An outstanding US State Department official who helped Roosevelt negotiate with Stalin at Yalta and helped set up the World Health Organization after World War II. I also knew that freshman Congressman Richard Nixon made mincemeat of him in 1948 in an espionage trial against Hiss, accusing him of being a Communist.

Alger Hiss maintained his innocence until the day he died. He also opposed Nazi doctors finding their way into the World Health Organization after World War II.

I was not familiar with Operation Paperclip in 1982 as a student at Miami U, although George H. W. Bush did speak at my college graduation. I just thought Hiss was an easy target of the Allen Dulles - John Foster Dulles crowd, attacking a “Commie” in the Truman Administration so Eisenhower would win the 1952 Presidential election. I had no idea of the undercurrent going on at the time with the battle over the US State Department by John Foster Dulles and those of the Roosevelt Administration.

Under the Eisenhower Administration beginning in 1953, the US State Department under John Foster Dulles gradually began to merge with the Central Intelligence Agence under Allen Dulles.

Dulles and Nixon singled out Alger Hiss and his boss, Harry Dexter White of Breton Woods fame, to crucify in the House on Un-America Activities (HUAC) hearings in 1948. Nixon and Dulles wouldn’t have to worry about Harry Dexter White five days after meeting with him - White died mysteriously five days later.

The “Seven Sisters” of Big Oil, and especially John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, would have nothing to worry about in 1948. Harry Dexter White would die five days after meeting Dulles and Nixon on August 16, 1948.

The Dulles Brothers were dead set against the Truman Administration that wanted to prosecute the Achnacarry Agreement among the top seven oil producers of the world to collude on oil prices.

Dean Acheson, the Secretary of State under Truman, had refused to prevent the Department of Justice from moving ahead with the “Seven Sisters” or “Oil Cabal” case in 1952.

Royal Dutch Shell, John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, and Sir Henry Cadman with what later became British Petroleum signed an agreement at a Scottish Highlands Castle to collude on oil prices known as the Achnacarry Agreement.

American Journalist George Webb has dubbed the meeting of the “Seven Sisters”, the top oil companies in the world at the time, including Royal Dutch Shell, John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, and British Petroleum, the “Cash and Carry Castle” meeting since a hunting shoot was the excuse for the meeting.

American Journalist George Webb has dubbed the “hunting party” at Anchacarry Castle, which helped Royal Dutch Shell, British Petroleum, and Standard Oil collude on oil prices in 1928, the “Cash and Carry Castle” meeting.

Later I would learn from my ex-cop, research partner, Jenny Moore; there was quite a plan to insert Nazi scientists into US National Laboratories. and European government organizations through a person who grew up with the Third Reich.

My ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, had told me of a program not only to bring in Nazi scientists to US National Laboratories after World War II, but also Japanese and Soviet bioweapons scientists.

Still, it seemed unbelievable to me until I researched some of the leads Jenny Moore had provided me. This information was supported by several books like Annie Jacobsen’s Operation Paperclip, Operation Sunrise, and Unit 731 Cover-Up, and my opinion began to change.

Several books describe Soviet KGB Officer Golenewski accusing Henry Kissinger of placing Soviet scientists in US National Laboratories.

Even more unbelievably, Henry Kissinger was reported to be a sort of a double agent in this whole scheme, placing Nazi scientists into US National Laboratories as well as infiltrating Soviet Russian and Japanese scientists into our US National Laboratories.

But let’s not get ahead of the story. At this point, we will just introduce the Alger Hiss Thesis, along with a US State Department official named Harry Dexter White, who organized the Bretton Woods Conference in July 1944, which created the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Nixon and Kissinger targets Alger Hiss and Harry Dexter White were advocates of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, but Hiss and White were not in favor of providing a Marshall Plan for reconstructing the German economy.

Let’s call this the White-Hiss Thesis. World Bank and IMF, but not Marshall Plan. The Dulles brothers, representing the oil and gas cartel of the Rockefellers and IG Farben, were directly opposed to the White-Hiss Thesis. Let’s call this the Dulles - Rockefeller Antithesis. The Synthesis was the smearing of White and Hiss with the Pumpkin Papers on trumped-up charges of being Communists.

White-Hiss Thesis, Dulles-Rockefeller Synthesis, White-Hiss Smear Synthesis

For future Kissinger Hegelmania moments, look for George Webb and Addy Adds next book!

Here are some newsclips of Kissinger’s Hegelmania crises intermingled with Peace Talks.