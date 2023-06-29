CoronaThrax Revisited - The CIA’s UPMC Cancer Knockout Experiments Have Gone Too Far.

Citizen Journalist George Webb at CoronaThrax Headquarters, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Home To CIA’s Biowarfare Center.

🧬 Article Summary:

In this report, George Webb expands his ongoing CoronaThrax investigation into what he calls “CancerThrax”—a claim that the CIA, through facilities like UPMC Windber, is conducting “low-intensity warfare” using bioengineered agents to induce or manipulate cancers. Webb suggests these experiments are being carried out under the guise of cancer research and vaccine development, specifically targeting populations viewed as political or ideological threats. Webb describes a “triggered bioagent” that uses a primary infection, then a secondary trigger mechanism.

He ties the origins of this alleged program to the post-9/11 anthrax attacks, claiming they were used as a pretext for a Continuity of Government declaration that enabled long-term bioagent research. Webb alleges that figures like John Brennan, Robert Malone, and Darrell Galloway have been deeply involved in aerosolized bioweapon and cancer agent development, sometimes in partnership with intelligence-aligned biotech ventures such as ImmunityBio and Resilience.

The article implies a disturbing expansion from respiratory pandemic tools (CoronaThrax) to cancer-inducing bioagents (CancerThrax), including technologies that may have found their way into mRNA vaccines through SV40 DNA sequences.

👤 People Mentioned (with Descriptions):

George Webb – Investigative journalist and author of the article; known for covering U.S. biodefense and intelligence activities linked to pandemic and biowarfare scenarios.

John Brennan – Former CIA Director; alleged to be involved in vaccine-linked cancer research and intelligence-backed bioagent programs.

Wesley Clark – Retired U.S. Army General and NATO commander; investor in ImmunityBio, tied here to cancer vaccine development.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong – Billionaire biotech entrepreneur; founder of ImmunityBio , with alleged CIA ties through cancer research in Windber, PA.

Aaron Adler – Collaborator with Webb on previous anthrax and UPMC investigations.

Robert Malone – Virologist and biotech entrepreneur; accused of collaborating with CIA-linked scientists in early anthrax and mRNA research.

Darrell Galloway – Specialist in aerosolized anthrax vaccines; allegedly tied to CIA projects and business partners of Malone.

Darrell Ricke – Co-author of an early COVID research paper; runs the FBI’s DNA genome database and is alleged to be involved in genome collection at Windber.

Kevin McKernan – Genomics scientist; revealed the presence of SV40 sequences in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, potentially implicating cancer risks.

🏢 Organizations & Facilities Mentioned:

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) – Allegedly behind long-term cancer-related bioweapons research post-9/11, through continuity of government programs.

UPMC Windber (Windber Research Institute) – Cancer research facility in Pennsylvania; described as a hub for CIA-linked bioagent experimentation.

ImmunityBio – Biotech company developing cancer vaccines; tied to CIA and NATO figures like Brennan and Clark.

Resilience (in Alachua, FL) – Defense contractor involved in vaccine manufacturing; alleged site of SV40 insertions found in COVID vaccines.

FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) —mentioned in connection with DNA and genome collection efforts at Windber via Darrell Ricke.

DoD (U.S. Department of Defense) – Implicated via contracting (e.g., Resilience) and funding for bioagent research.

Human Genome Project – Referenced due to McKernan’s background and concerns about SV40 gene inserts.

SV40 (Simian Virus 40) – A monkey virus historically linked to cancer; Webb alleges SV40 promoters are being used in cancer-inducing bioagents and were found in mRNA vaccines.

When John Brennan of the CIA isn’t trumping up charges against former President Donald Trump, he dabbles in cancer vaccines. See my recent substack post - “Is John Brennan Holding The Hot Cancer Gun With Cancer Vaccines”.

John Brennan of the CIA and Wesley Clark of NATO and the Atlantic Council are key investors in ImmunityBio with CIA-connected Dr. Soon Shiong in the Windber, Pennsylvania Cancer Lab.

I recently completed a four-day news gathering “charrette” at the cancer hideaway hospital in Windber, PA where the CIA has their little shop of cancer horrors. I summarized our findings with a two-hour Twitter Space which you can find here.

https://share.descript.com/view/o5d7AFKuM3K

I also prepared an illustrated ten-minute summary on Rumble which you can find here.

https://rumble.com/v2x02ie-part-1-upmc-coronathrax-to-cancerthrax.html

I plan to continue to break this two-hour substack down into ten-minute, illustrated segments. There is a lot of information to unload and unpack with the CIA’s low-intensity cancer warfare strategy, and I believe the UPMC is at the heart of it. The CIA’s low-intensity warfare story at UPMC starts after the 9/11 anthrax attacks in 2002. Aaron Adler and I covered this story in 2021 when I was working at the citizen journalism school in Michigan.

The big idea is that the CIA, using Mossad intelligence officers as a proxy, created a Continuity of Government declaration on 9/11 with an anthrax scare (the Flight 93 crash site is very close to the CIA’s Windber Cancer Lab), in order to fund two decades of development of bioagents to conduct low-intensity warfare. See my substack entitled “John Brennan, Author Of Crossfire Hurricane And Trump Indictment, Harness The Winds Of Life And Death/”.

I also cover this in my post, “Shaking The White Vial, How We Lost Our Consititution”.

The CIA team put together to develop this series of bioagents was formed around the Anthrax core competency including most of Dr. Robert Malone’s business partners and co-authors. Darrell Galloway of CIA and Malone’s business partner was a specialist in aerosolizing anthrax viruses and vaccines. Darrell Rick, a co-author of the January 2020 CoronaVirus “Watermark” paper, runs the FBI DNA fingerprint database for the FBI at Windber, a “collect it all genomes” facility. I covered this “Anthrax Secret Team” in a substack entitled, “Robert Malone Confirms Reporting On Sina Bavari, Ft. Detrick, DOMANE, And Darrell Ricke”.

I am at the limit for emailing this substack post, but please return to this developing story. I will be illustrating the CIA’s intentions and actions to conduct cancer knockout experiments on those “deplorables” it perceives as “MAGA terrorists” and disinformation journalists.

When you return, you will see the cancers the CIA is targetting including breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancers, and also chronic inflammation conditions caused by viruses using SV40 promoters that have a long CIA history of causing cancer.

Humane Genome Project scientist Kevin McKernan sent shockwaves through the world when he published that SV 40 sequences were found in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Our research group work indicated these SV40 inserts were made at Resilience in Alachua, Florida, a DoD contractor, along with the J&J vaccine.

George Webb at Resilience in Alachua, Florida.