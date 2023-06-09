https://rumble.com/v2sywiu-pandemic-preparedness-dr.-robert-malone-and-dr.-steven-hatfill-tpc-1248.html

Author George Webb has done numerous shows with host Tommy Carrigan.

On the Tommy Carrigan Show on June 8th, 2023. Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Steven Hatfill confirmed much of my reporting, albeit their acknowledgments were very superficial. Malone confirmed his association with Sina Bavari, head of Ft. Detrick, for instance, working on the Zika vaccine. Contrary to Robert Malone's assertions, it is Sina Bavari I have been asking questions of ever since his lab shut down for leaking bioagent-infiltrated sewage in July of 2019.

I believe Malone and Bavari collaborated with Bavari on the Ebola vaccine, VSV, which came from Ft. Detrick as well. There were earlier collaborations between Malone and Bavari with gene-silencing technology as well.

Malone confirms he was intimately involved in the VSV Ebola vaccine in 2014 in the Tommy Carrigan episode, and Steven Hatfill confirms it came from Ft. Detrick in the episode. It should be noted that the genes which code for the key protein of the VSV vaccine, the G protein, have also been inserted into Robert Malone’s favorite Virginia plant, tobacco. Robert Malone forgets his close collaborator on the Ebola vaccine, Darrell Ricke, is also now a key partner for the FBI DNA Fingerprint database.

Malone fails to mention that the same computational methods for determining safe, effective, FDA-approved drugs for the CoronaVirus with the DTRA DOMANE tool were used only a few months before for the Ebola analysis with a tool called DAWN.

In testimony before the Middle District of Florida, Malone associated DOMANE with the Walter Reid Army Hospital which has enjoyed a relationship with the Windber Lab in Pennsylvania since 1999.

In the Tommy Carrigan episode, Malone also confirms his collaborator on the FBI DNA Fingerprint database program, Darrell Ricke, was also involved in sequencing the rice genome. Rice was an early medium for attempts at plant-based vaccines. It is not known if Ricke was associated with TIGR, Craig Venter’s "The Institute For Genomic Research”.

Several other collaborations exist between Robert Malone and Sina Bavari, but it was refreshing at least to see Malone begin to acknowledge the relationship with the ousted Director at Ft. Detrick. Getting Malone to talk about Sina Bavari and Ft. Detrick culminated two years of our research group’s efforts to breach that subject, going back to the summer of 2021.

I wrote several books about Sina Bavari’s connections with Anthrax 9/11 including a book by that title all the way until Corona 9/11 with a book by that title. I also wrote Bavari 9/11 and Slaughter Pen Texas about Bavari, and now, finally, after three years of writing about this pivotal player at Ft. Detrick, Robert Malone finally admits one of the collaborations. Much more to come on this.

Even though Malone’s comments were cursory and walled off much more critical parts of the Malone-Bavari relationship, this was an essential first step on Dr. Malone’s road to “transparency.” Malone also mentioned the word “DynCorp” for the first time and his employment with that company. That has been a seven-year struggle on my part, along with being the focus of my deceased research partner, Jenny Moore, whom I nicknamed Task Force.

My first stories on DynCorp and DynPort in the Virus Vaccine Game were in 2016, even before I met my 2017-2018 research partner, Jenny Moore. Clearly, Jenny Moore, as ex-cop near a National Laboratory, knew things I didn’t with regard to bioagents and espionage in that realm.

Malone also confirmed his involvement with the DOMANE project and his communications in January 2020 with Michael Callahan. Again, the comments were off-handed, but again this will be important in the future as depositions come down the pike in future proceedings. Malone is wise to acknowledge the relationships now in a dismissive way, but the true relationships will become more clear over time. Malone did not mention Air Force Colonel Dan Wattenforf with regard to DOMANE, for instance, and this relationship will become more important as we go forward.

Wattendorf is the architect of mRNA at DARPA, initiating the DARPA ADEPT program in 2010 that become the mRNA vaccine. Malone also broached the subject of Darrell Ricke at the Lincoln Lab, but Malone forgot the part that Ricke is responsible for IDPrism, the FBI DNA fingerprinting database that uses a mosaic of your relative’s DNA to build a composite of your DNA biomarkers for law enforcement.

Darrell Ricke has created IDPrism for the FBI DNA Fingerprint Database.

Malone also hinted that he was a part of the Amerithrax investigation and he referenced a DTRA whistleblower which he characterized as sort of a spy at Ft. Detrick. More coming on this topic too, but it is premature to speak about that topic before deposition right now.

Steven Hatfill also confirmed some of my reporting on his African exploits in the 1980s in the interview, alluding to a “terrorist training base in Mozambique” that was an enclave for the WHO. We have a lot more coming on this topic as well. We have reported Hatfill’s association with NightHawk and Chloe Kissinger in the past, and we will be reporting more on this subject as well.

From a legal standpoint, these acknowledgments take some punch out of the DTRA whistleblowers’ reports, but at least we have begun the “transparency process”, albeit with a very murky, eye-dropper process by the key participants. We are getting there though. It should be a teeth-pulling exercise to hear someone’s 9/11 story and hear what they did in the immediate aftermath when they went to Ft. Detrick.

Malone spoke about ethnically targeting cells in his appearance on the Tommy Carrigan show, and I have long contended that the HbS antigen on Sickle Cell anemia blood cells is the most obvious target in Africa aimed at the Black population in the past.

Both Malone and Hatfill acknowledged that spent a long time there but steered far and wide of the subject of anthrax. My research partner, Jenny Moore, had accused Steve Feinberg of DynCorp and DynPort of doing an Anthrax false flag, so the questions around this event are especially important given the Continuity of Government implications.

Did Steve Feinberg of DynPort and DynCorp, Rahm Emanuel, and Danny Rothschild do an Anthrax false flag to throw the US Government into Continuity of Government on behalf of Dick Cheney and the PNAC neo-cons as Jenny Moore alleged?

The work Anthrax is only mentioned one time in Hatfill’s new book, “Three Seconds To Midnight”, and as a cursory mention in a list of other pathogens early in the book. The new Hatfill book calls for medical fusion centers and roving “germ teams”, sometimes with armed Green Beret escorts in low-intensity conflict countries.

My book in 2020, “Awan Minutes Past Midnight”, tells how the 9/11 hijackers might have received Anthrax through a connection to the intelligence agencies and a Hezbollah operative named Al-Attar. Jenny Moore named General Danny Rothschild as the Mossad head of the operation, and she outlined the drug lab in Faisalabad used to make the Anthrax.

Journalist George Webb did numerous shows with Task Force taking about Al Attar as a WMD merchant to Pakistan, Iraq, and Iran in 2017 and 2018.

Jenny Moore, who I nicknamed Task Force for her investigative prowess, also suspected Rahm Emanuel and Rahm Emanuel underling Imran Awan as the go-between to try to sell Anthrax to Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden.

With the find of Robert Malone’s boss’ account of the Flight 93 crash investigation with his paramedics, who came down with Anthrax symptoms when they returned from the Flight 93 crash site in Somerset-Shanksville, we may soon have more on that topic as well. We have an upcoming newsgathering charrette scheduled there for June 23rd to 25th.

In summary, this was a clever move for someone who knows they are going to be putting their hand on a Bible soon under penalty of perjury. But much more to come.

I have literally been reporting on the DynCorp/DynPort “Virus Vaccine Game” since 2016 with USAID at the US State Department using diplomatic immunity to run bioagents and weapons.

Robert Malone reports he was in Rockville, Maryland on September 11th, 2001, presumably at Intradigm Corporation on his resume. But he refuses to speak about where his attentions turned at Ft. Detrick after 9/11 with the most notable exception being his avoidance of the topic of Bruce Ivins.

Robert Malone’s Intradigm worked on gene silencing with interference RNA in the 2001 time frame in Rockville, Maryland. Intradigm worked on intercepting the messages tumors send out to metastasize, like the solid tumors in the breast cancer labs he set up in Windber, Pennsylvania earlier in the year. Upon information and belief, cancer tissue samples are still being collected at Windber from the Apollo Department of Veteran’s Affairs Network, and Cancer Moonshot samples are now being collected there as well. Any drug company with proprietary access to such information would have a decided advantage in the marketplace.

The Public Science Behind The Merck Ebola Vaccine

