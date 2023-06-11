Here is a video backgrounder for this article.

https://rumble.com/v6rilxt-oops-i-did-covid-again-with-dr.-soon-shiong-cancer-vaccines.html

🧬 Detailed Summary

George Webb investigates a web of connections between biodefense, anthrax, cancer research, and covert military operations centering on Windber, Pennsylvania and its proximity to the Flight 93 crash site on 9/11.

Journalist George Webb on one of many news gathering charrettes near Windber, PA.

He alleges that Windber Research Institute, led at the time by Nick Jacobs and featuring Dr. Robert Malone, was not only involved in genomics and cancer research, but also engaged in classified biodefense work, including anthrax surveillance.

The article centers on Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s acquisition of Windber Lab, his ties to CIA insiders John Brennan and Wesley Clark, and his biotech company ImmunityBio, which now allegedly steers decades of publicly funde DoD cancer research toward private vaccine development.

Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital, which is associated with doing the first genomes of Anthrax, is part of the Windber Lab in Pennsylvania. Porton Down bioweapons lab in England is in a joint venture with the Walter Reed Army Medical Labs. George Webb is near the Porton Down Lab here in England.

Webb explores how the anthrax fears among Windber paramedics responding to Flight 93 connect to pre-9/11 meetings involving Mossad-linked General Danny Rothschild and Dov Zakheim, who were both allegedly involved in anthrax-related planning and Continuity of Government (COG) operations.

The piece questions the mainstream 9/11 narrative, citing missing reports on anthrax symptoms, remote aircraft control technology, and CIA-Israeli cooperation, while suggesting Windber was a Cold War-era strategic biomedical site repurposed for cancer research as a cover for military applications.

Webb calls for answers regarding the anthrax response, lab data, and personnel movements of people like Malone, Jacobs, and Shriver—framing Windber as a central node in the bio-warfare-to-cancer-vaccine pipeline.

👤 People – Two-Sentence Profiles

🔬 Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

A South African-born billionaire physician and biotech entrepreneur, known for creating the cancer drug Abraxane and leading ImmunityBio. He purchased the Windber Research Institute and is closely linked to CIA and military figures like John Brennan and Wesley Clark, suggesting deep intelligence influence over his cancer vaccine ventures.

🧬 Dr. Robert Malone

Virologist and DARPA consultant, credited with foundational work in mRNA vaccine technology. He worked at Windber around 2000–2001 and is implicated in redirecting biodefense efforts toward cancer and gene therapy research, with potential involvement in the Amerithrax investigation.

🧑‍⚕️ Nick Jacobs

Former CEO of the Windber Research Institute and Dr. Malone’s supervisor during the early DoD phase. He claimed paramedics returned from the Flight 93 crash with anthrax symptoms and admitted meeting with a former Mossad officer about converting the lab for anthrax work before Flight 93 even took off.

🕵️ John Brennan

Former CIA Director and central figure in operations like Crossfire Hurricane. Webb identifies Brennan as a “Deep State” actor steering Cold War surveillance tools toward biomedicine, now linked to ImmunityBio’s board.

🪖 General Wesley Clark

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and national security adviser. Serves alongside Brennan on ImmunityBio’s board, symbolizing the military-intelligence nexus of cancer vaccine research.

🧫 Colonel Craig Shriver

U.S. Army combat surgeon and director of the DoD’s breast cancer program, based at Windber. He served in forward positions during the Iraq invasion and was involved in stem cell research, representing the military's move from biodefense into genomic medicine.

🧠 Danny Rothschild

Retired Israeli Major General and anthrax expert during the First Gulf War. Allegedly met with Jacobs at Windber on 9/11 morning and was tied to the Herzliya security conference series, raising questions about Mossad involvement in bio-threat narratives.

🧮 Dov Zakheim

Pentagon Comptroller on 9/11, known for overseeing a $2.1 trillion discrepancy in the defense budget and for his role in “Continuity of Government” planning. Webb links Zakheim to autopilot technologies possibly used on hijacked planes and to anthrax-related defense simulations prior to 9/11.

🕵️‍♀️ Jenny Moore (“Task Force”)

Deceased journalist and Webb’s former research partner, who believed 9/11 was orchestrated in part by Mossad to initiate mass surveillance. She connected Rothschild and Zakheim to the alleged anthrax false flag operation that enabled the COG declaration.

🛫 Pilot Dan Hanley

Member of “9/11 Pilots For Truth,” Hanley argues that hijackers could not have manually flown Boeing 757s or 767s, suggesting remote-control mechanisms were used. His work supports Webb’s claims of drone/autopilot technology being deployed on 9/11.

🖋️ Wayne Madsen

Investigative journalist who corroborated with Webb the existence of remote aircraft autopilot technologies from Zakheim’s company. A frequent critic of deep state intelligence operations and military-industrial abuses.

🏢 Organizations – Two-Sentence Profiles

🧬 Windber Research Institute / Windber Medical Center

Initially a DoD and Henry Jackson Foundation partner facility focused on genomic medicine, it was transformed into a cancer research institute by Dr. Soon-Shiong. Located near the Flight 93 crash site, the lab is tied to both anthrax detection efforts and mRNA cancer vaccine development.

🧠 ImmunityBio

Soon-Shiong’s biotech company focused on immunotherapy and mRNA vaccines for cancer, using tissue and genomic data previously gathered by public programs. Board members include Brennan and Clark, tying intelligence and military leadership to private medical ventures.

🔬 Systems Planning Corporation

A defense contractor led by Zakheim, known for remote autopilot systems and missile defense consulting. Webb suggests their technology could have been used to control hijacked planes remotely during the 9/11 attacks.

🧪 Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

A major military medical facility involved in experimental procedures such as stem cell transplants and cancer genomics. Home base for Dr. Shriver, it symbolizes the growing overlap between military medicine and civilian biotech initiatives.

🧰 NetACS

Security firm linked to Danny Rothschild, allegedly used as a Mossad front for pre- and post-9/11 surveillance or staging. Accused by Webb and Task Force of involvement in anthrax-related continuity operations.

📜 Project for a New American Century (PNAC)

Think tank where Zakheim authored the 2000 white paper “Rebuilding America’s Defenses”, which called for a “catastrophic and catalyzing event” like a “new Pearl Harbor.” Often cited in conspiracy circles as blueprint for post-9/11 military expansion and surveillance policy.

🇮🇱 Herzliya Conference (Israel)

Annual high-level Israeli security conference involving U.S. diplomats, Rothschild, and Zakheim. Considered a key venue for transatlantic coordination on intelligence and defense strategies post-9/11.

🔎 FBI

Webb critiques the FBI for omitting key data such as the anthrax exposure among Windber paramedics and questions whether their Amerithrax investigation suppressed these findings. No mention of Windber in official Flight 93 narratives is seen as suspicious.

🛰️ Space and Missile Defense Command (Huntsville, AL)

DoD agency still associated with individuals formerly connected to Windber, suggesting a long-standing continuity of missile defense professionals pivoting into bio-research. Webb sees this as part of the “Missiles to Mammography” transition.

🌐 Uniformed Health Services

Supplied paramedics to the Flight 93 crash site who may have shown anthrax symptoms. Their lack of visibility in the FBI’s account raises suspicion of a cover-up.

Windber Medical paramedics returning from working at the Flight 93 crash site thought they would be “dead by the end of the week” from Anthrax. Were they tested?

Evidence exists there was anthrax present on Flight 93 which crashed near the Windber Research Institute in rural Pennsylvania on September 11th, 2001. Nick Jacobs, Robert Malone’s boss at the time and head of the Windber Research Institute said his paramedics were dispatched to the Flight 93 crash site and were there most of the day. Nick Jacobs also stated the paramedics returned with Anthrax symptoms, and many of the paramedics thought “they would be dead by the end of the week”.

The Flight 93 crash site is extremely close to the Windber Cancer Research Lab which is a CIA front run by Dr. Soon Shiong. John Brennan and Wesley Clark are the shadow CIA stalwarts on the Board of Dr. Soon Shiong’s ImmunityBio vaccine company.

Dr. Soon Shiong is important because he is so close to two, long-time, CIA insiders, John Brennan and Wesley Clark.

Dr. Soon Shiong's strong support from two top CIA insiders has to be considered in the actions of Soon Shiong’s Windber Lab and his Immunity Bio Cancer Vaccine company.

More evidence exists for an Anthrax attack that more near the Windber Research Institute. Nick Jacobs, again, Dr. Robert Malone’s boss at the Windber Lab, reports that he was meeting with an ex-Mossad Intelligence Officer at 8 AM the morning of 9/11 about the need to convert the lab to Anthrax processing, a full 42 minutes before Flight 93 even took off.

Nick Jacobs Windber Research Lab does genomic analysis for the FBI and proteomic analysis for cancer vaccine companies.

Nick Jacobs also reports a Special Forces Army Ranger officer was there, indicating a National Security emergency of some kind. Attempts to reach Nick Jacobs to find the identities of these individuals have been unsuccessful.

ex-Mossad General Danny Rothschild was an Anthrax expert from the First Gulf War for Israel.

My deceased research partner, Jenny Moore, who I nicknamed Task Force, believed Mossad staged the Anthrax attacks on 9/11 to allow Dick Cheney to declare “Continuity of Government” to institute mass surveillance programs like NSA “Collect It All”.

Before her death in 2018, Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, believed retired Mossad General Danny Rothschild staged an Anthrax attack somewhere on 9/11 with his Washington, DC security company called NetACS on behalf of Donald Rumsfeld and Dov Zakheim.

http://netacs.biz/founders/

Dov Zakheim was the Number Two man at the Pentagon on the day of the 9/11 attacks as the Comptroller of the Pentagon. The Pentagon accountants investigating his $2.1 Trillion shortfall in the US Defense Budget, announced by Secretary Of Defense Donald Rumsfeld on September 10th, 2001, were killed the next day on September 11th, 2002 in a similar Boeing 757 plane as to the one that crashed near the Windber Research Institute.

I later confirmed with Investigative Journalist Wayne Madsen that Dov Zakheim’s Systems Planning Corporation did have a remote autopilot capability for 767 and 757 jets that could have caused a crash landing near the Windber Lab.

https://irp.fas.org/threat/missile/rumsfeld/pt1_africa.htm

Dov Zakheim had done several studies on intercepting incoming ballistic missiles for the defense of Israel including against hijacked planes, and Zakheim was commissioned for this work by Donald Rumsfeld in 1998.

https://irp.fas.org/threat/missile/rumsfeld/pt1_africa.htm

The obvious remaining questions from this fact set are:

We will continue to ask questions for the American people until they receive the answers they deserve about one of the most important events in the lives of every American.

Notes -

Dov Zakheim was commissioned by the Clinton Administration by Secretary of Defense Cohen for a defense plan for the Continuity of Government sites in Washington, DC in 1997.

https://www.c-span.org/video/?81243-1/defense-reform-task-force-creation

https://govinfo.library.unt.edu/npr/library/news/0597.html

Critics assert a secret plan was created by Dov Zakheim and Danny Rothschild to reassert the US military declining spending with a false flag attack.

Dov Zakheim wrote the whitepaper on September 11th, 2000 called “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” for the Project for a New American Century.

https://resistir.info/livros/rebuilding_americas_defenses.pdf

We are in the process of running down all the 9/11 stories of all the Uniformed Health Services Officers there at the Flight 93 Crash Site. Here the Director of the Windber Lab from the Uniformed Health Services, Colonel Craig Shriver, talks about his 9/11 experience.

Colonel Shriver would be in the best position to evaluate soldiers infected with Anthrax in the Second Invasion of Iraq since he was in a forward location with the troops to respond to an Anthrax attack from Saddam Hussein. Breast cancer was not a primary concern during the drive to Bagdad.

Walter Reed has engaged in many non-emergency practice areas once consider only the realm of the private sector - like stem cell transplants for the pancreas, for instance, described here by Dr. Craig Shriver in 2009.

https://www.army.mil/article/32035/

Other articles published around the time of the “It All Happened At A Party” article included how the Army was trying to repurpose the high throughput screening created for the possibility of Iraqi Anthrax attacks was repurposed for high throughput screening for cancer for civilians.

https://blogs.millersville.edu/news/2012/03/15/renowned-army-combat-surgeon-to-reflect-on-30-years/

An odd transition is made at the Windber Lab from Missile and Space Defense to a breast cancer center. I believe this transition was really a military preparation for the Second Invasion of Iraq and the expected use of Saddam Hussein of Anthrax laden SCUD missiles.

https://original-ufdc.uflib.ufl.edu/AA00061439/00060

The number of Missile Space and Defense individuals involved in such a small community of Windber (4,200), and their mountainous terrain, perfect for nuclear or bioagent survival, has many observers questioning the veracity of the breast cancer center cover story.

A news review shows Supervisors like Kevin Nash and Pete Kirkland are very much still involved with Space and Missile Defense Command in Huntsville, Alabama, and not breast cancer mammography interpretation in Windber, PA.

There are strange parallels to the evidence found at the Flight 93 Crash Site and the WTC crash sites, most notably pristine terrorist passports. Muhammed Atta’s pristine passport was found at the WTC site which was a strange parallel to the Flight 93 crash site passports, including a pristine Saudi hijacker passport and multiple pages of pristine notes about the terrorists planning of the event.

From June 23rd to June 25th, 2023, we have a group of newsgatherers coming to the Windber Flight 93 crash site to re-enact the paramedics to stimulate new potential leads for getting to the truth of 9/11.

Here is the FBI version of events. No mention of the Windber paramedics.

Israeli Major General Danny Rothschild has held a major US-Israel security conference in Israel every year since 9/11 with the US Diplomatic Corps.

Dov Zakheim and Danny Rothschild have done the Herzliya Conference in Israel for twelve years for US Diplomats since 9/11.

Pilot Dan Hanley of 9/11 Pilots For Truth, has written extensively about the Autopilot and the hijackers’ inability to fly Boeing 757 and 767 planes.

SUBJ: FELONIOUS MISDEEDS BY DOJ/DOT/911 COMMISSION PERSONNEL - THE INTEL DROP



https://www.theinteldrop.org/2023/06/10/subj-felonious-misdeeds-by-doj-dot-911-commission-personnel/

Here is a trailer with shots of the town of Windber, PA.

https://www.thewindberproject.org/copy-of-berwindland---film---part-i1