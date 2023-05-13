Robert Malone Curriculum Vitae File In Florida Middle District Court On November 10th, 2021

As a member of the Uniformed Health Services, a branch of the US Military, in Windber, Pennsylvania, Bob Malone certainly would have been dispatched to the 9/11 crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, just 16 miles away, or at least be dispatched to process the suspected Anthrax samples from the site.

Bob Malone would certainly be involved in either the collection of samples or the testing of anthrax samples from the crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA as the head of the Winber Research Institute lab at the Henry M. Jackson for the study of Advanced Military Medicine.

Journalist George Webb at the Windber Research Institute that Robert Malone claims he worked at on 9/11.

Questions remain as to why Robert Malone’s boss, Nick Jacobs, was meeting with an ex-Mossad agent and a US Special Forces Army Ranger about Anthrax the morning of September 11th, 2001.

Journalist George Webb wears a US Special Forces Army Ranger shirt from the 101st Airborne to reinforce the question of why Mossad and US Special Forces were at Windber the morning of 9/11 before Flight 93 took off. Webb is hosting a citizen journalists retreat from June 23rd to June 25th, 2023 to try to find the answers.

Journalist George Webb in association with Aaron Adler of Neighborhood News is hosting a three-day, fact-finding seminar from June 23rd to June 25th, 2023 a few miles from the Flight 93 crash site.

Robert Malone’s boss, Nick Jacobs, says that his Windber paramedics went out to the Flight 93 crash site all day and returned with Anthrax systems. Some paramedics feared that they all would be “dead by the end of the week” from Anthrax inhalation.

I know of only one person in my life who was an adult at the time of the September 11th attacks that cannot remember where they were that day - Robert Malone.

Robert Malone certainly believes he worked at Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Advancement Military Medicine in the Uniformed Health Services. Bob Malone filed an affidavit to that effect on November 11th, 2021 (Bob’s favorite day of the month), in Federal Court.

Robert Malone certainly believes he worked at the Windber Medical Center, PA during the September 11th attacks, for the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. He filed an affidavit to that effect on November 11th, 2021.

You may recall Robert Malone’s boss, Nick Jacobs, was meeting with a Mossad agent (Dov Zakheim?) and a US Special Force Army Ranger (David Petraeus?) after a possible anthrax attack, and the Windber Lab’s was. being encouraged to beef up its capabilities in the analysis of anthrax infected tissues.

Windber Research Institute has a 100 year history of studying lung issues like coal minors “black lung”.

You may also recall, this Mossad agent meeting took place at 8 AM, before Flight 93 that crashed a few miles from the Windber Lab. Here’s Nick Jacobs talking about the Windber Lab Robert Malone worked at on 9/11.

So Nick Jacobs began assembling a crack team of Ph Ds at this Windber Lab, 80 miles Southeast of Pittsburgh in a fairly remote part of coal mining Pennsylvania, on top of the 38 who were already there in 1992.

So the Windber Lab, even though it was in a remote part of Pennsylvania, had the architect of the Stars Wars defense program data highway put in a super fast dark fiber information highway straight to Washington, DC, and Walter Reed Hospital, the home of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Advancement of Military Medicine.

Of course, the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine is sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a common front for CIA-related health endeavors.

Yesterday, in Federal Court, I filed an Amended Complaint that will present whistleblowers that will testify that the Henry M. Jackson was a CIA lab to prepare for the invasion of Iraq and the anticipated use of Anthrax against our troops in Iraq and possibly against civilians in the United States.

For seven years, journalist George Webb has accused DynCorp and DynPort as being CIA fronts for bioagent warfare including the Iraq and Afghan Wars. George Webb had no idea that Bob Malone went to work for DynPort immediately after 9/11 at the time. The Duke Report at 5PM, TUES-THURS-Sunday

Joyce Murta Breast Center established November 2000.

Research Director at Windber, Henry Brzeski from Cornwall, England, not Bob Malone. Courtesy - Mark Kulacz

Again, here is Nick Jacobs saying the Windber Lab had 38 Ph. Ds in 1992, but no breast cancer or any cancer program yet. The anthrax countermeasure work at Windber started soon after the 1991 Occupation in Iraq after the 1990-1991 Invasion of Iraq.

We will keep you apprised of that lawsuit as it develops. But for now, back to Robert Malone’s boss, meeting with the Mossad agent the morning of 9/11 before Flight 93 took off.

The following words are from Nick Jacob’s own accounts of the events of September 11th, 2001 at the Winber Lab.

This Mossad agent meeting occurred before Flight 93 took off from Newark, New Jersey at 8:42 AM.

Windber Research Institute.

Nick Jacobs, Bob Malone’s boss, says Winder paramedics were deployed to the crash site, and he says they feared Anthrax.

Robert Malone, not yet a medical doctor because he had not finished his medical degree yet from Northwestern, would have been dispatched to the site as a Uniform Health Services Officer to collect the suspected Anthrax collection, or at least would have been dispatched to the lab for the processing of the suspected Anthrax samples.

Robert Malone admits extensive interactions with a CIA business partner and a CIA coauthor of an Ebola patent.

Again, I am reprinting Bob Malone’s own testimony here in Federal Court.

Remember, Nick Jacobs, Robert Malone’s boss, testified the lab had 38 Ph. Ds with no cancer program in 1992, and he was in the process of making the ready for processing Anthrax the morning of 9/11. In actual fact, the Henry M. Jackson Foundation lab had already been outfitted to process tissue samples for the Occupation of Iraq and the anticipated use of Anthrax by Saddam Hussein.

Flight 93 landing so close to the Windber Lab in a remote area of Pennsylvania ensured only the Windber Lab would process the samples. The Windber Lab, in actual fact, was prepared in 2000 and 2001 for just this type of emergency, a terrorist Anthrax attack.

I will present evidence in my Federal lawsuit against Robert Malone that Windber Lab was a contrived, terrorist anthrax attack location, chosen by Donald Rumsfeld and certain autopilot experts like Dov Zakheim that worked for Donald Rumsfeld, to provide Congressional Intelligence Committees with a casus belli for the Second Invasion of Iraq.

Donald Rumsfeld arranged for the sale of Anthrax through bioagents broker Adnan Khashoggi in the 1983 meeting with Saddam Hussein. Under the guise of PEPFAR, research money was poured into bioagent research for the benefit of the Iran-Iraq War. Rumsfeld knew US Soldiers would face Saddam’s Anthrax attacks in the Occupation of Iraq after the First Gulf War and during the Invasion of the Second Gulf War.

Of course, Robert Malone could easily refute my whole lawsuit by simply telling the detailed story of where he was on 9/11 at the Windber Lab and Shanksville, PA that fateful day. But he won’t, because he knows I’m right.

Additional resources in evaluating the “radical transparency” of Bob Malone.

Having said that, I do think Bob Malone has suffered PTSD over Shanksville. My father had PTSD over Guadalcanal. I don’t want to hurt Bob Malone or cause him pain in any way. But the world deserves these answers.

Robert Malone retweeted conspiracy theories who say my brother and I hacked “the Federal Bridge” encrypted electronic network. Malone knew the conspiracy theorists asked the survivors of 9/11 to exact reprisals on my brother and myself, and our families.

Probably in rupees, not dollars Annotation by George Webb

