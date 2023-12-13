In Robert F. Kennedy’s new book, “Wuhan Coverup”, published in December 2023, he mentions a program named USAID PREDICT 135 times as one of the key programs that enabled the outbreak. He mentions USAID, the agency his uncle, John F. Kennedy started in 1961, a total of 215 times in the book as the key program that enabled covert action after his father’s death.

In March 2020, I was asked in a recorded interview by CNN with reporter Donie O’Sullivan, “Who do you think caused the CoronaVirus pandemic?”. My answer was “a program called USAID PREDICT, a joint venture by the Chinese and the US State Department”. I can tell you from the attacks of CNN, Forbes, Reuters, Buzzfeed, Associated Press, and later 60 Minutes two days before January 6th, 2021, this assertion was a much more lonely proposition to defend in March 2020 than in December of 2023.

I have also received tireless criticism from RFK Jr. that the chimeric virus didn’t cause the deaths in America, and that Gain of Function does not really exist. Some of these pathogenic virus deniers are actually quoted many times in the RFK book! I encourage those RFK Jr. devotees to read his new book - he mentions Gain-of-Function 362 times as a key cause of the pandemic.

I wrote a book in 2020 about the key lab doing dangerous gain-of-function called the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The key scientist I cited as doing the most dangerous Gain-Of-Function work was a scientist named Ron Fouchier. In December 2023, RFK Jr. cites Ron Fouchier as the key scientist doing irresponsible Gain-Of-Function work no less than 46 times. In addition to “Spray It In Dutch”, I also wrote Royal Dutch Virus covering the State sponsorship from the Dutch Royal Family for this Gain-Of-Function work.

One of my main critics quoted in the new RFK book multiple times spent four years at the Erasmus Lab, but never mentions this Gain-Of-Function work at Erasmus! I guess those are life’s little ironies.

In March 2020, we gathered a dozen citizen journalists together on the Potomac River to study the outbreak of the CoronaVirus. We uncovered big rigging to fix the bids for the Wellcome Trust and the WHO for a DARPA technology called ADEPT that would later be known as mRNA vaccine technology. The key person we focused on was Jeremy Farrar and his procurement administrator Virginia Benassi. Robert Kennedy mentions Jeremy Farrar no less than 308 times as a key architect of the pandemic in his new book.

I took the liberty of going to Jeremy Farrar’s office in London at the Wellcome Trust and pointing at him through the glass window, just to make sure he knew he knew we knew. RFK Jr. mentions the Wellcome Trust as the key endowment by the British establishment to invest in dangerous Gain-Of-Function work.

In 2021, I wrote a book called BioAgent UTMB to describe how the University of Texas Medical Branch was actively involved in the lab leak training in 2018 and 2019 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then covered up the extensive interaction between the two labs after the pandemic. To Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s credit, he wrote about this extensively in December of 2023 in his new book, and he mentions “UTMB” no less than 25 times along with fourteen mentions for the “University of Texas”.

I wrote a substack about the RFK Jr. “echo effect” on the UTMB topic in June of 2023, and here is the link to that substack.

I have cited the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in many of my books as a keep State sponsor of irresponsible Gain-of-Function work in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In December 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cited DARPA no less than 71 times as a key sponsor of irresponsible Gain-Of-Function weaponization of bioagents. Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying RFK in any way plagiarized my work. I am saying I welcome the endorsement and validation, and his army of researchers has added extensively to the previous cross-referencing and fact-checking our group of researchers worldwide had done previously.

I just encourage the reader to explore the earlier work of our researchers which I feel goes into much greater depth than the RFK Jr. treatments on these topics.

Robert F. Kennedy mentions “DARPA’s man in Wuhan”, Michael Callahan, no less than seventeen times in his new book as a CIA agent on a mission in Wuhan. I have written extensively on Callahan. In March 2020, our Potomac Group created an adventure animation on Callahan and another doctor taking pathogens from the Canadian Winnipeg, BSL-4 Lab named Dr. Qui.

I am at the limit for email on Substack, so I will end my comparisons here. There are many other examples in my collection of substacks that have been validated by RFK Jr’s recent book. I commend him and his researchers for generously adding to this body of critical knowledge needed to take down the Deep State.

A lab worker at the Erasmus Lab was recently brutally murdered along with her daughter in an apparent murder-suicide. I met with whistleblowers at this laboratory in May of 2022. Here is the substack I wrote on the subject which includes a lot of the Deep State connections of the World Economic Forum to the Erasmus Lab.

RFJ Jr., to his credit, does mention Sina Bavari, an operative running Ft. Detrick for the interests of Gain-of-Function and the Deep State. In fact, RFK Jr. mentions Sina Bavari three times. I had the chance in 2021, working with Neighborhood News researchers in Michigan, to write a 350-page book on Sina Bavari at Ft. Detrick.

Because Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stump speeches in 2023 covered so much of the CoronaVirus research material our research group has published since March 2020, Peter Duke created a spook cover of George Magazine owned by the Kennedys.