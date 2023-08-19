Sina Bavari at Ft. Detrick created “an environment of fear” before the catastrophic leak at Ft. Detrick before the outbreak of CoronaVirus.

Our research network's research on Sina Bavari allowed our Potomac Group to call out CoronaVirus as a military Live Exercise in March 2020, at the very outbreak of the pandemic.

Sina Bavari is a low-level postdoc who joins Ft. Detrick in 1991, right as Bruce Ivins is developing a Top Secret, recombinant DNA technology, a massive vaccination program for soldiers going to the first Gulf War. He enjoyed the “Rockefeller Rise” as an Iranian foreign national to running the lab in a little more than a decade after being the new Anthrax star scientist as the Anthrax 9/11 bombings, displacing Bruce Ivins as the brilliant Anthrax expert of Ft. Detrick.

In my 332 page book, “Bavari 9/11”, will not transfer to be added to this substack, so I have decided to do fifty page summaries instead.

In Part II, I talk about how Remdesivir could have been used in conjunction with ventilators to come up with up to 20,000 human mutant spikes for coronavirus. By using directed evolution on these 20,000 human spikes you can develop a bioweapons almost organically. You can also develop the vaccines for those bioagents at the same time. This is what scene of a very is involved with at his new company called Helion.

Recently, I have come under criticism that I have not given enough attention to Sina Bavari of Ft. Detrick and his role in the Corona 9/11 Live Exercise, despite my numerous trips to Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir since 2017.

I made numerous trips in 2017 and 2018 with my deceased research partner who I nicknamed Task Force, and many other trips to interview locals pre and post-Corona 9/11 Live Exercise.

I have decided to reprint an excerpt from my book, “Bavari 9/11” that I wrote in 2021 as a small proof that I indeed did cover Sina Bavari and his role in Corona 9/11.

I will have to manually reshoot all the graphics for the book since all the graphics have been removed from all the electronic files.

But as you can see from the thickness of this 332 page book, this might take me a while.

Journalist George Webb Is A DC Journalist That Moved To The Midwest To Help Save A Family Business Helping Provide News To Africa. George Webb Interviews Founder Of Neighborhood News’ Oldest Son.

George Webb Interviews Wife Of Aaron Adler, Founder Of Neighborhood News, About Whether Her Daughter Born In Ghana Wants To Learn More Of Her Native Language - Twi.

Now You Have Met The Family At Neighborhood News, Enjoy Bavari 9/11

Ft. Detrick’s Unholy Alliance With Fort Belvoir - Sina Bavari At The Center Of It All For Two Decades From Anthrax 9/11 To Corona 9/11

Few Americans Realize The One Man At the Center Of The CoronaVirus Lab Leak Investigation At Fort Detrick Was Also A Key Player In The Anthrax Leak From Fort Detrick, Maryland After The September 11th Terrorist Attacks In 2001. A Partnership Has Emerged With The Defense Threat Reduction Agency With Fort Detrick To Engage In Viruses And Vaccine Technology Which Has Been Exploited For Profit.

June 2021 - New Evidence Is Emerging WHO Favorite Dr. Robert Malone Has Been Part Of A Department Of Defense Driven Virus-Vaccine Program At Ft. Belvoir, Virginia At The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). Robert Malone shares many US patents with Sina Bavari.

A Key Business Partner Of Sina Bavari At Fort Detrick Appears To Be Jens Kuhn Who Enjoys NATO Diplomatic Immunity At The Same Time He Is Commercializing The Virus Vaccine Technology.

Sina Bavari, An Iranian Scientist, Ran The Fort Detrick Biodefense Lab When It Was Shut Down For The First Time In Its History Just Before The Worldwide Outbreak Of CoronaVirus InSeptember Of 2019.

Bavari Was Cited For Creating An “Environment Of Fear” Before He Left The Fort Detrick Lab Just Before The Worldwide Outbreak Of CoronaVirus In October Of 2019. Journalist George Webb Has Reported Extensively On This Topic On His YouTube Channels And With His Books.

George Webb Research Partner Task Force, AKA Jenny Moore, Had Whistleblowers Saying Ft. Detrick And Ft. Belvoir Were Running A “Virus Vaccine Game” With Foreknowledge Of Which Viruses Would Breakout Next And Which Vaccines Were Already Prepared To Respond To Be Commercial Capitalized On. Sine Bavari Was In Four Startups While He Was Still Employed At Ft. Detrick.

The Top Secret Program That Appears To Have Been Used By Sina Bavari And Dr. Robert Malone Was Named DOMANE At Ft. Detrick And Ft. Belvoir.

YouTube Research Analyst Mark Kulacz Has Covered Sina Bavaria’s Early Fort Detrick Lab Connections To The Anthrax Leak Of 2001.

Gavyn Davies, Chairman of the BBC at the time of the Iraq War United Nations meeting with Colin Powell, wrote the script for “shaking the white vial of Anthrax”.

Another Key Man At DARPA Who Was In Wuhan Before The Outbreak Of CoronaVirus Appears To Be Michael Callahan Who Worked Closely With Dr. Robert Malone For Years.

Journalist George Webb Has Been Criticized By CNN, 60 Minutes, Associated Press, Reuters, Buzzfeed, Forbes, And BBC For Continuing His Investigations Into The Fort Detrick Lab In Maryland And A Closely Related Fort In Virginia Called Fort Belvoir.

Malone Gives A Confession Of Sorts He Has Worked Most Of His Career For The Defense Department And The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Commercializing Military Vaccines From Ft. Belvoir.

Research Jenny Moore (AKA Task Force) Felt The Virus Vaccine Games Being Played At Ft. Detrick And Ft. Belvoir Resulted In Kickbacks To DC Politicians. Task Force Believe Omar Awan Was A Part Of The Spy Ring On Capitol Hill Running The Kickback Scheme.

Journalist George Webb Has Covered The Iranian Connection To The Ft. Detrick Lab Since 2016 With An Investigation Into The Use Of Bioweapons In Libya By The US State Department In League With NATO.

George Webb Tracked A Spy Ring In Congress Since 2017 With Terrorists Connections To The Fort Detrick Lab. Spy Ring Member Hina Alvi Lived One Mile From The Fort Detrick Lab.

Webb Tracked The Trucking Company With Its Many Family Members That We’re Iranian Or Spoke Farsi With Shipment From Nearby Fort Detrick Airport To UAE And Iran. Webb And His Now Deceased Research Partner Tracked The Front Companies Involved.

In China, 25 Million People Have Called For An Investigation Into Fort Detrick For Causing The Lab Leak That Started The Worldwide CoronaVirus Outbreak.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Of China Has Openly Accused The US For Sending CoronaVirus Infected Athletes To Wuhan. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lilian Has Repeated This Claim From March 2020 To August 2021.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Has Even Tweeted Out A Rap Video Calling Into An Investigation Of Fort Detrick In The Lab Leak Of CoronaVirus.

Sina Bavari Quickly Capitalized On His Twenty Years At Fort Detrick By Starting Four Startups While Accumulating Key Patents While Working At Fort Detrick.

Some Startups Sina Bavari Was Involved In Were Started Before He Left Fort Detrick.

Bavari’s Accumulation Of Key Patents From His Twenty Years At Fort Detrick Raised Suspicions As He Immediately Capitalized On Them After The Fort Detrick Was Shut Down For Security Reasons.

Sina Bavari Is Not The Keynote Speaker For CoronaVirus Therapeutics At Many Health Conferences, Leveraging His Twenty Years Of Inside Knowledge And Insider Patents.

Journalist George Webb Also Investigated Reprisals Against Whistleblowers At Fort Detrick.

George Webb Has Also Investigated Sina Bavari’s Suspiciously Generous And Frequent Grants From The Geneva Foundation Based In Tacoma, Washington, A Key Disembarkation Point For US Soldiers Heading To Afghanistan.

Webb And His Deceased Research Partner Research Illegal and Uniformed Testing Of US Soldiers At Points Of Disembarkation Before Her Death In 2018.

Journalist George Webb Has Also Investigated The Use Of Bioweapons In The Arab Spring And Africa Topples Since 2011. Webb Has Focused On Navy Medical Research Unit 3 In Sicily And Djibouti.

Major MSM Media Outlets Have Called Journalist George Webb A Conspiracy Theorist Despite The Fact The Chinese Foreign Ministry Initiated The Charges Of The US Soldier Athletes Bring The CoronaVirus To Wuhan, China.

MSM Seems To Forget Previous Stories They Repeated From DoD Stories That Turned Out To Be Completely False.

George Webb Continues To Dig Down On US Athletes That We’re Sick At Wuhan Military Games In October Of 2019.

George Webb Continues To Investigate The Medical Records Of The Athletes Who Went To The Wuhan Military Games.

The US Congress Has Also Called For An Investigation Into The Wuhan Military Games In October Of 2019 As A Possible “SuperSpreader” Event For CoronaVirus.

Sina Bavari Also Seems To Have A Curious Connection To OneAt The World Health Organization That Receives All The Vaccine Bids For CoronaVirus, Ebola, Zika Virus, And Many Others. The WHO Official’s Name Is Virginia Benassi, And This Is The Only Photo Available Which Traces Back To A Stock Photograph.

Webb Has Also Traced Sina Bavari To Several Policy Making Boards For Vaccines Which Is An Apparent Conflict Of Interest.

Virginia Benassi Appeared To Have Foreknowledge Of An Impending CoronaVirus Outbreak In 2019 From The WHO Documents She Authored.

Conflicting Pictures Have Been Introduced Of Different Virginia Benassis That The Stock Photograph Picture (Woman Above Woman In Green Dress).

Sina Bavari’s Exit From Fort Detrick Coincided With The Formation Of His Startup In Sept 2019 And The SuperSpreader Event Of The Wuhan Military Games In October Of 2019.

Now Many Mainstream News Sources Are Quoting The Wuhan Military Games As The Key SuperSpreader Event In The Fall Of 2019. George Webb Reported This News First In March Of 2020, And Has Covered This Topic Extensively Since Then.

Sina Bavari Has Also Been Quick To Set Up A Trading Relationship With The Department Of Defense.

It Is Not Known Whether Sina Bavari Still Has Contacts Inside The Department Of Defense And Ft. Detrick.

Bavari Does Seem To Have An Inside Track On A Whole New Class Of Antiviral Drugs For CoronaVirus, Obsoleting Previous Drugs.

Journalist George Webb Has Pointed Out The Sina Bavari’s New Antivirals Are Uniquely Positioned To Solve The Vexing Problem Of “Syncytia”.

Viruses Become Deadly When They Create Syncytia. Bavari Potentially Has A Monopoly On This Market With His New Company Healion.

Syncytia Is Not Only Deadly For Making Far More Virus, But Also Disabling Immune System Cells.

Journalist George Webb Has Tracked “Tag And Trace” Viruses From Their Battlefield Use In Afghanistan To Their Potential Domestic Use In The United States.

At The CDC In Atlanta, George Webb Has Also Looked Into Mysteriously Vaping Deaths That Occurred In The Summer Of 2019 Near Fort Detrick When It Had It’s Shutdown Security Event.

Webb’s Deceased Research Partner Asserted A Universal Military Vaccine Has Existed Since 2011 For All Battlefield Viruses Which Would Include CoronaVirus.

Interestingly, The CDC Chose Not To Publicize The Deaths Or Publish Autopsy Results. Later The CDC Admitted Some Were CoronaVirus Deaths.

Journalist George Webb Has Speculated The Autopsies Will Contain The Telltale Scarring Of Syncytia.

Blood Samples Of US Military Athletes At Wuhan Requested By The Chinese Government Have Been Stonewalled As Of August 2021.

Journalist George Webb Maintains These “Syncytia” Variants Have A BioWeapon Origin From Ft. Detrick.

Webb Has Analyzed The Previous Bioweapons Work Of Sina Bavari, Especially For The Ebola Virus.

Journalist George Webb Has Conducted Daily Multi-Hour Research Shows To Get To The Bottom Of The Source Of The CoronaVirus Since The First Case In The US.

Webb Has Focused On The Syncytia Signature In The Delta Variant.

Sina Bavari Has Been A Long Term Friend Of A Key Recipient Of The CoronaVirus Warp Speed Vaccine Program At GSK, Moncef Slaoui. ecoHealth Alliance CEO Peter Daszak Has Also Been Closely Associated With These Groups.

Sina Bavari And Moncef Slaoui Seemed To Be Business Partners With Interests In Antiviral Remdesiver Before The Outbreak Of CoronaVirus.

George Webb Has Identified Ukrainian Gangster Igor Kolomoiskey’s Role In Spraying “Tag And Trace” Bioweapons On Crowds.

CNN Reporter Donnie O’Sullivan Ignored The Fact George Webb Quoted The Chinese Foreign Ministry About US Athletes Bringing The CoronaVirus To Wuhan And The Fact The Subject Of The Was Dutch On The US Team And A US StateDepartment Employee Who Had Worked For The NATO Supreme Allied Commander.

George Webb Has Been Closely Tracking Sina Bavari’s New Startups.

CNN Has Ignored All Requests For An Apology And Retractions From Journalist George Webb.

Researchers Like Carol In Oregon And Others Across The Country Are Helping George Webb To Get To The Bottom Of The CoronaVirus Story.

Mainstream Media Outlets Still Claim To Have More Knowledge That The Chinese Government In The Breakout Of CoronaVirus From Wuhan.

Sina Bavari Also Had A Questionable Relationship With Jens Kuhn, A NATO Diplomat, While He Was Employed At Fort Detrick.

Key Vaccine Insiders At The World Health Organization Appear To Have An Insider Relationship With Sina Bavari, Especially One Virginia Benassi.

George Webb Has Tracked Iranian “Hostages” That In Actual Fact Seem To Be Distractions For Ft Detrick To Iran Weapons Programs.

Sina Bavari Seems To Have Worked Closely With WHO Vaccine Procurement Officers Before New Generations Of Technology Are About To Be Introduced.

Journalist George Webb Is Suing CNN For Four Years Of Unrelenting Defamation.

Journalist George Webb Reported On The Unusual Connection Between Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok And Iran For Four Years In Washington, DC.

George Webb Tracked A Spy Ring On Capitol Hill To ABioweapons Lab In Pakistan And A DARPA Program For CoronaVirus With The Wuhan Lab.

Discovery From George Webb’s Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN May Provide Answers To The Origins Of The CoronaVirus.

George Webb Traced Spy Ring Bioweapons Testing To US Army Bases Like Ft. Belvoir In Virginia And Ft. Bragg In North Carolina.

Webb Continues To Investigate Key Europol’s Operatives In Partnership With Blackwater Present In China Two Months Before The CoronaVirus Breakout In Wuhan.

George Webb Has Investigated UN And NATO Front Organizations That Played A Role In Arab Spring Intelligence Operations. Webb Believe CoronaVirus Was First Deployed In 2011 In Libya. Italian and NATO Intelligence Connections To Monica Carco and Pieter and Giuseppe Benassi Are Being Investigated.

In The Meantime, The Accusations Of The Chinese Foreign Ministry About US Military Athletes Bringing Coronavirus To Wuhan Remain.

Sina Bavari Patent Samples.



Sina Bavari Has Business Ties With Jens Kuhn, NATO Diplomat, Which Protect Their Communication. CoronaVirus Vaccine Maker Bavari Nordic May Be One Such Relationship.

Bavari Patents While At Ft. Detrick.

End Of Bavari 9/11 - Now Please Enjoy “Spray It Dutch”

Enjoyed The George Webb Amazon Best Seller Included Free Here In Its Entirety - “Spray It In Dutch”

Spray It In Dutch

It’s Looking More And More Like CoronaVirus Was An Attempt To Aerosolized HIV By George Webb