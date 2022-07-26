If a viral outbreak is caught early, millions of lives can be saved. Blood samples from infected patients can be analyzed to isolate pathogens like viruses, viruses from different strains can be sequenced, and new, novel vaccines can be created readily.

But CNN, in April of 2020, chose to attack the one journalist calling for the analysis of the blood of athletes attending the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. That journalist, of course, was yours truly, George Webb.

Interestingly enough, I was calling for a sort of “germ team” to study the breakout of the CoronaVirus at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games in March 2020 in my interview with CNN in April of 2020. What day did I recommend a “germ term” to start looking at the Wuhan Military Games blood samples? October 19th, 2019, the same day Bill Gates sponsored Event 201 was taking place, promoting the idea of fast intervention in virus outbreaks.

Why practice tabletop exercises to stop outbreaks before they become pandemics if you are not going to look at outbreaks and obvious superspreader events like the 2019 Wuhan Military Games?

I had recommended the same type of expert fast response to the 2019 Wuhan Military Games outbreak that Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum had recommended in New York on October 19th, 2019, even beginning the blood analysis on the exact day that conference was held.

None other than the Director of the Chinese CDC recommended “germ teams at the Bill Gates sponsored Event 201 in New York - a team of experts to forensically analyze and isolate all blood and test data to be dispatched quickly to catch new, novel viruses before they bloomed into pandemics - on October 19th, 2019.

Why would CNN choose to smear an independent journalist saying the CoronaVirus breakout happened the same day a Bill Gates-backed organization was saying new, novel viruses could be breaking out in China?

George Gao of the Chinese CDC even was at Event 201, saying new, novel viruses could be breaking out in China. I was only calling for a “germ team” that Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and George Gao had recommended on the very day they had recommended it! Chinese CDC George Gao had also famously said the Seafood Market was not the source of the CoronaVirus, adding more impetus for a “Germ Team” to look upstream in time at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games.

Later when I reminded CNN trolls that I only recommended that the Gates, Schwab, and Gao recommendations be implemented for the 2019 Wuhan Military Games the same day Gates Event 201 with Klaus Schwab backing were recommending “germ teams”, the CNN trolls only response was that I must have I made up the Event 201, held in New York City on October 19th, 2019.

Clearly, I had not made up Bill Gates Germ Teams, Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum sponsorship of Event 201, George Gao's recommendations for early detection of new, novel viruses in China, or the exact date of Event 201. Moreover, the Foreign Ministry of China would accuse the American delegation of bringing the CoronaVirus to China on exactly that day as well.

Clearly, CNN’s reporters didn’t attend Event 201 on October 19th, 2019, or they would have been told how likely a new, novel CoronaVirus could be spread from visitors on planes at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games as the exact scenario used in the Event 201 tabletop exercise!

Even though the US State Department would later admit that the biggest initial cluster of the CoronaVirus was the 2019 Wuhan Military Games, that didn’t fit the CNN narrative of the “bat theory”. And that’s why CNN’s top management (read Jeff Zucker) decided to “knock down” the George Webb “CoronaVirus Started At The 2019 Wuhan Military Games” story.

CNN whistleblower Cary Poarch recorded hundred hours of CEO Jeff Zucker’s morning conference calls, telling CNN reporters to “knock down” any stories that got in the way of the CNN narratives. It seemed like if you were an honest reporter trying to honestly run down the leads on how the CoronaVirus got to Wuhan, you were going to get run over by Jeff Zucker and CNN. CNN sent no reporters to follow up on the “pnuemonia-like” outbreaks in the Summer of 2019 near Ft. Belvoir, for instance.

I had good reason for believing there might have been an outbreak at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital. There was a “mysterious pneumonia” circulating old age homes in the Ft. Belvoir area in the summer of 2019, and there were also “mysterious pneumonia-like symptoms” from a vaping outbreak in the same Ft. Belvoir area which had spread to thirty-three different US States.

I had even allowed for the possibility of a mock or attenuated virus to be released at the Military Games for a US State Department “live exercise” under the auspices of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. I had no less than four sources at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia telling me that the Defense Threat Reduction Agency released mock or attenuated viruses in “live exercises” all the time to simulate vaccine development at DTRA.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even used that exact terminology when describing the CoronaVirus outbreak. David Asher of the US State Department would also say the initial breakout cluster was at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games, and a great proportion of the athletes were indeed getting sick. Why was there such resistance to researching such an obvious superspreader event as the 2019 Wuhan Military Games?

So this was one of the few times everyone on the political spectrum at least agreed on the date to begin the investigation, if there ever was a need for a Bill Gates Germ Team to be on the ground getting blood samples from the breakout, it would be from October 19th to October 26th, 2019 during the Wuhan Military Games. And yet I said exactly that in an interview with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan in April of 2020, and I was mercilessly attacked.

I even spelled it out for the CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan in the clearest possible terms - the US State Department Diplomatic Security Services athletes on the US team I researched at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games were not contagious, only vaccinated. How on earth after this point blank statement that the US State Department athletes were not contagious could CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan go on to write that the US State Department athlete had spread CoronaVirus?

But that made no difference to Jeff Zucker at CNN. He had an agenda. Knock down the CoronaVirus started at the 2019 Wuhan Military Games story, and smear the journalist who came up with the story. The new CNN lawsuit here in Atlanta will pick the story up from there in my next post. Oh yeah, we have CNN whistleblowers here in Atlanta.

And we had and still have whistleblowers at Fort Belvoir in Virginia that the US State Department does indeed conduct releases of “mock” or attenuated viruses to simulate outbreaks and the development of novel vaccines.

We have whistleblowers, for instance, that can place DARPA’s Michael Callahan in five of the six major Wuhan hospitals from Sept 16th, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. Callahan was brought in after a September 11th event at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to do blood sample collection, and we believe that this is the key time period when Wuhan hospital’s air filtration systems were infected.

The Rolling Stone article about Michael Callahan is almost exactly ninety days from the correct dates of his activity there in Wuhan.

Michael Callahan was also involved in the spread of a mock or attenuated version of the SARS virus in China in 2002 almost under the exact same circumstances.

In a lawsuit filed in US District Court, I outline four other sources at Ft. Belvoir with knowledge of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) programs to release mock or attenuated viruses for live exercises.

Documentary evidence exists from Ft. Belvoir whistleblowers about the USAID PREDICT and other mock or attenuated virus progams, but there have been some recent deaths that have slowed the investigation.

During my phone interview with CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan, I even told him about the decade-long US State Department USAID Predict Program which was a joint venture between Ft. Detrick, Ft. Belvoir’s DTRA, and Dr. Zengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We have even done an animated film in March 2020 showing the vials being taken from NATO’s Winnipeg Lab in Canada to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in seven round-trip flights.

We even named the Chinese scientist at the Winnepeg Lab, Dr. Qiu, and we named her contact with the Chinese Military at the Wuhan Lab, Chen Wei. Chen Wei had been suspected of trialing new attenuated CoronaVirus and vaccine on Uyghur prisoners in Western China since at least 2012.

We also covered the blood samples and PCR kits that were developed from the program.

Despite specifically spelling out the joint venture between the US Army Fort Detrick and Belvoir, the DTRA at Ft. Belvoir, the scientist at Ft. Detrick, Sina Bavari, the DARPA man in Wuhan, Michael Callahan, the name of the US State Department program - PREDICT, the purchase orders from NIH to the University of North Carolina, CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan still conclude that I had no evidence to conclude there was a program to test vaccines in China.

O’Sullivan concluded my intentions were to go after an athlete that showed early signs of CoronaVirus exhaustion in a race, and I was on a personal vendetta to get her, despite the US State Department athlete not even being mentioned in the summary film!

This outrageous twisting of facts by CNN’s O’Sullivan - even twisting a series of death threats made at my family into a concoction that somehow I wished ill on the US State Department DSS athlete is covered in my new CNN lawsuit against CNN top management.

More from the new CNN lawsuit in my next post. Remember, we identified the son of terrorist changing air filters at the Sprayer House near Ft. Belvoir. My deceased research partner Task Force, Jenny Moore, even predicted the Pakistani operative in the US Congress, Rao Abbas, would attack the Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital with a tainted air filter in 2017 and 2018. A harbinger of things to come in hospitals in Wuhan with Michael Callahan?

Pakistan sent nineteen athletes to the 2019 Wuhan Military Games. Ukraine sent 87 athletes. You only need one military officer with one spray bottle to infect one subway line the Military Games were on because that same Metro Line Two included five of Wuhan’s six major hospitals, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Seafood Market, and Tianhe Airport.

I am at my substack post size limit. More in the next post.