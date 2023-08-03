🧠 SUMMARY

The article explores the alleged contamination of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines—especially Pfizer and Moderna—with HeLa cells, which are immortal and highly tumorigenic cells derived from Henrietta Lacks cancer cells. Webb argues the CIA studied Hela cells for their cancer-causing properties, and those properties found their way into COVID vaccines.

Given estimates of the increase in cancers in the United States, occurring in younger populations, and even in children, Webb places the blame squarely on the engineered CoronaVirus with a furin cleavage site, causing a “SuperAntigenic effect”.

SuperAntigens cause a cytokine storm, activating 20% of the human body’s T-Cells rather than the normal specific response of .01% of the T-Cells.

He also blames the CoronaVirus vaccines, where the S1 and S2 subunits also cause a SuperAntigenic response. The SuperAntigenic effect causes inflammation, cytokine storm, and cancer.

The author, George Webb, alleges that this contamination is not accidental but part of a CIA-directed cancer-inducing program, akin to a biowarfare strategy targeting the U.S. population, especially so-called “Deplorables.”

He identifies a secretive convergence between intelligence agencies, pharma executives, and vaccine scientists. Webb also references a 2011 interaction between Karl Rove and Jordon Walker at Yale that set up the recruiting of Walker with the ultimate aim of using him as a cancering patsy.

Webb questions how Jordan Walker, with his Boston Consulting Group whitepaper, could create worldwide policy with Remdesivir without even being a doctor. Webb cites this use of Walker also as a patsy for Remdesivir.

Walker, a Yale student who openly aspired to be “an evil pharma executive,” is implicated in his willingness to help insert HeLa cell components into the vaccine manufacturing pipeline as part of a broader CIA strategy.

Webb draws connections between vaccine ingredients like the GP-130 and IL-6 cytokine, and the suppression of the P-53 tumor suppressor gene, which could make recipients vulnerable to rapid-onset (“turbo”) cancers.

He references work by scientists like Dr. Paul Cottrell, who predicted these effects, and critiques figures like Robert Malone and Kevin McKernan for either confirming or obfuscating these biological mechanisms.

The article argues that the rise in cancers post-vaccination is not coincidental but part of an intentional “biological warfare program”, which mirrors previous CIA and military experiments using cancer as a weapon.

The author cites earlier episodes of his reporting on CIA and Navy medical research units allegedly privatized under the Rockefeller Foundation. The piece concludes by asserting that the rise of cancers from mRNA vaccines laced with HeLa cells is the modern equivalent of the JFK assassination for a new generation—an irreversible and deadly turning point enabled by state secrecy.

👤 PROFILES

George Webb

Investigative journalist and author of the Task Force Orange Journal, known for his reporting on covert biowarfare, military contractors, and U.S. intelligence programs.

He developed the theory that Operation Blackjack and CIA-linked actors are using vaccine platforms as tools for population control via biological means like cancer induction.

Webb alleges that intelligence agencies co-opted vaccine technologies to execute a domestic version of “low-intensity warfare.”

Jordon Walker

Former Yale student cited for his aspiration to become “an evil pharma executive” and for being recruited as a patsy by Karl Rove in 2011.

Allegedly helped facilitate the contamination of COVID-19 vaccines with HeLa cells while working within or alongside Pfizer and Moderna.

Walker is framed as a symbolic front for CIA-pharma collaboration in covert population experiments.

Karl Rove

Longtime GOP strategist and alleged CIA insider, described here as having blessed Walker’s pharmaceutical ambitions during a Yale political event.

Portrayed as a key political operative whose connections to intelligence circles helped shape covert bio-policy initiatives.

Used as a symbol of elite continuity between the intelligence state and public health policy.

Dr. Paul Cottrell

Scientist and early critic of mRNA vaccines who publicly predicted cancer risks associated with upregulation of Interleukin-6 (IL-6) .

Warned that vaccine ingredients like GP-120 and TAT protein could suppress tumor-suppressor genes like P-53 , increasing cancer risk.

His warnings were cited as evidence that COVID-related cancer was predictable and preventable, but ignored by the scientific establishment.

Robert Malone

Self-described mRNA technology pioneer who later turned whistleblower on COVID vaccines.

Accused here of minimizing CIA involvement in virus engineering and failing to acknowledge the cancer implications of the vaccine platforms.

Worked at DynPort, a military contractor linked to the CIA, and is scrutinized for early experiments involving IL-6 and HIV-related proteins.

Kevin McKernan

Biotech expert who published Pfizer vaccine sequencing diagrams and confirmed the presence of GP-130 , linked to cancer-causing pathways.

Criticized by Webb as a "Deep State apologist" for not addressing the full implications of his findings.

His technical disclosures are acknowledged as valuable but insufficiently critical.

Henrietta Lacks

African-American woman whose cervical cancer cells were used without consent to create the HeLa cell line.

Her family recently settled a lawsuit over commercial exploitation of her genome by biotech companies like Thermo Fisher .

Her HeLa cells are now framed in the article as central to a global cancer crisis allegedly facilitated through mRNA vaccines.

John O'Loughlin

Son of FBI agent Thomas O’Loughlin (“McDuff”), a recurring figure in George Webb’s reporting on cancer-inducing bioagents.

Regularly collaborates with Webb in podcast-style readings and discussions on biological warfare history.

Helped publicize revelations about Rockefeller Foundation and U.S. Navy medical research units allegedly tied to covert vaccine programs.

David Underdown

Researcher and co-host with John O’Loughlin, contributing to exposés on biowarfare history.

Recently focused on the historical merging of U.S. military bioresearch into private foundations.

Works with Webb on connecting the dots between historical military programs and modern vaccine platforms.

🏢 ORGANIZATION PROFILES

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)

Allegedly orchestrated the covert cancer program via collaboration with vaccine companies and intelligence assets.

Accused of using proxies and plausible deniability to implement biological warfare domestically, especially post-9/11.

Repeatedly associated with suppression of tumor protection (e.g., P-53) and exploitation of biotech for nefarious ends.

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical company accused of producing vaccines contaminated with HeLa cells, either deliberately or through covert CIA directives.

Accused of using ingredients that could trigger immune dysregulation and cancer pathways.

Its leadership, including the CEO, is criticized for promoting a universal mRNA platform despite known risks.

Moderna

Biotech firm heavily funded by DARPA and tied to military origins.

Alleged to be the CIA's preferred mRNA platform for long-term bio-strategic experimentation.

Partnered with government agencies to rapidly deploy COVID vaccines with potential carcinogenic effects.

DARPA

Defense agency that incubated Moderna and funded early mRNA research for battlefield applications.

Allegedly repurposed mRNA tech for population-wide deployment under the guise of pandemic response.

Considered a central player in the development of vaccine-based bioagents.

Rockefeller Foundation

Described as the privatized front for U.S. Navy medical research units, including those allegedly responsible for cancer-inducing experiments.

Allegedly absorbed military bioresearch from Admiral Thomas Rivers to protect national security operations from public scrutiny.

Long-standing financier of global public health infrastructure, repurposed here as a covert actor.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The biotech company that settled the lawsuit with the Lacks family over unauthorized use of HeLa cells.

Mentioned as part of the commercial ecosystem that profits from unethical cell line distribution.

Part of the broader biomedical industrial complex under scrutiny for negligence or complicity.

I question how Jordan Walker, with his Boston Consulting Group whitepaper, can create worldwide policy with Remdesivir without even being a doctor. I also question how he can be blamed worldwide for the development of “Directed Evolution” having never even written an academic paper on the topic.

Wouldn’t the people with a Nobel Prize like Francis Arnold whose topic area was Directed Evolution with a national vaccine production center at National Relience be in a better position to do that?

While Jordan Walker was at Yale as an undergraduate, the CIA’s Karl Rove kissed Jordan Walker on the forehead at Yale in 2011, as Jordan Walker said Carl Rove was “a beautiful person” at the Yale political club meeting. It was a CIA marriage made in heaven.

A young black man who aspired on his Yale blog to be “an evil pharma executive” foreshadowed the fact that less than a decade later, Jordon would help the CIA and its Moderna DARPA subsidiary acquire Pfizer. All with one cell - a voraciously cancerous HeLa cell.

I wrote an entire substack just on the Perfect Pfizer Org Chart that Jordon Walker provided the foundation for, and how he would have access to all the Pfizer labs to “put a HeLa fly in the vaccine ointment”.

We have studied how the CIA might caused “fast cancer” or “turbo cancer” in th case of FBI Agent Tom O’Loughlin, AKA McDuff, for seven years. You simply release HeLa cells in the air, food, or drink, and then “take out” the P-53 cancer suppressor gene for a period of time.

This is analogous to eliminating a bodyguard before an assassination attempt. Eerily, the son of “McDuff” just had his cancer reignited. Is this same 1960s technology for causing cancer now being applied en masse to great swaths of the population like Deplorables in s sort of #DirectedEvolution?

The CIA always works through proxies. If the CIA wants to conduct low-intensity warfare (SOLIC) on Deplorables by cancering them, better to have a Yale dancer who was willing to desecrate the Ivy League school’s religious motto in 2011 to do the job. That way you have no blowback. Plausible deniability.

After contaminating with vaccines with the smallest amounts of HeLa, then the P-53 tumor suppressor protein needs to be blocked only for a few weeks yo create cancers. The critical process is called the EMT Transition when epithelial cells degrade to mesenchymal cells to descend into the blood stream.

Now in August of 2023, Malone admits that the Intel agencies worked with the CCP to create the viruses.

Now Malone is trying to say he meant Tony Fauci, NIH, WEF, and Five Eyes when he said “intelligence agencies” on the Steve Bannon War Room show.

The only thing you need after you put the HeLa fly in the vax ointment is an expert calling in from Stockholm saying it could all result in a horrible “accident”. That way you have all your bases covered. The CIA’s intentionality is covered, yet again, by the “accident” cover.

Well, the “HeLa Fly” is in the “Vax Ointment” now, and for those who don’t know how deadly and cancer-causing HeLa cells are, you can read my previous posts on the topic.

And this article's about the CIA’s unmistakable cancer signature, more incriminating that the CIA’s “pristine bullet”.

Jordon Walker’s HeLa cell contamination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is going to be the JFK headshot for the Deplorables in America, spawning a generation of cancers of which we are already seeing a hockey stick, exponential increases.

We have the “proverbial” hockey stick vertical inflection for cancers across the board. The more time we spend making apologies for Deep State machinations, the more time we lose in finding a cure and exposing the cabal.

I have also done stories on the CIA and FBI’s private genome project to effect this generation of cancers.

I did a story about two years ago on how scientist Dr. Paul Cottrell predicted a wave of cancers from a CIA bioagent upregulating a cytokine called Interleukin-6. I called the piece, “CIA Cleanup On Aisle 6”, a play on the sound of IL-6.

COVID upregulated IL-6, causing cancer. Dr. Cottrell also predicted five other cancer pathways a year earlier in Feb 2000 including the GP-41 protein that could block tumor suppressor P-53.

Detailed predictions were made by Cottrell, not Bob Malone’s “glittering generalities”. Dr. Malone even conduct experiments on rats with the TAT protein of HIV upregulating and downregulating IL-6 to prove his hypothesis.

Actemra acts as an IL-6 inhibitor used with Rheumatoid Arthritis and to stop COVID cytokine storm.

Kezvara from Regeneron also acts to stop CoronaVirus cytokine storm by inhibiting IL-6.

He predicted GP-130 in the shot could upregulate IL-6 to cause cancer. Imagine my surprise when I saw GP-130 in Deep State apologist Kevin McKernan’s base pair diagram of the Pfizer shot!

I am at the Megabyte limit of what I can send in an email with this substack. Please return to this story for updates and receipts.

Dr. Paul Cottrell ripped into Pfizer CEO’s book about converting Pfizer over to mRNA for everything including cancer therapies.

The Henrietta Lacks family just settled a lawsuit over the sequence to the HeLa cell genome.

John OLoughlin and David Underdown recently covered the movement of military bioagent programs behind the cover of the Rockefeller Foundation with the Navy Research Medical Research Units being privatized into the Rockefeller Foundation by Admiral Thomas Milton Rivers.

For the story of how it was discovered that most of the biological cells being studied around the world were actually HeLa cells, listing to John OLoughlin read the “Conspiracy of Cells” by Michael Gold where I an American scientists figures out that a specific female, Afro-American enzyme named G6PD-A is present in laboratories all over the world.

Today, Robert Malone confirmed even more of my reporting about CIA involvement in the bioweapons development of the United States military. For more on that story, see my substack here.

The EMT transition is the key threshold for the HeLa cancer cells to punch through the P-53 tumor suppression protection.

Earlier I wrote about the 99 genes that were recently released by the CIA, all having to do with the Telomerase genes associated with longevity, life shortening, and cancer.

