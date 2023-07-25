When solving a modern crime, we know that fingerprints and DNA are the fastest way to prove the case against the culprit. Interestingly, the CIA and FBI suspects in the case of weaponizing cancer have a DNA fingerprint database themselves in Windber, PA, with Bob Malone’s partner, Darell Ricke, and IDPrism.

🧬 Article Summary

The article alleges that cancer has been weaponized by intelligence agencies—particularly the CIA—through the use of engineered viruses, stealth DNA signatures, and microRNA-based suppression of tumor suppressor genes like P53.

It ties the origins of this effort to Nazi bioweapons research imported into the United States under Operation Paperclip, and traces its evolution through Fort Detrick, DARPA-linked programs, and cancer labs such as Windber Research Institute and Roswell Park.

The mechanism involves using viral proteins like SV40 T-antigen, HIV TAT, and HPV E6 to enter the cell nucleus and interfere with genomic stability, potentially inducing “fast cancers” to eliminate targeted individuals.

A DNA fingerprinting system called IDPrism, developed by Darrell Ricke at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, is cited as a modern tool for detecting these genetic signatures, with alleged ties to intelligence-linked biodefense research.

The author draws connections to Henrietta Lacks’ HeLa cells, which are central to viral oncology, and accuses the U.S. government of using these technologies in covert operations, such as assassinations through disease. Political leaders in Latin America, like Hugo Chávez, have publicly accused the CIA of deploying cancer as a tool of regime change, lending historical credibility to these claims.

The article weaves in the story of “McDuff,” a former FBI agent possibly killed through this technique, and references books such as Dr. Mary’s Monkey by Ed Haslam to support claims of earlier cancer weaponization efforts in New Orleans.

It criticizes media suppression of genome data, particularly around HeLa cells, and connects cancer-causing genetic motifs to mRNA vaccines, suggesting that Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines may contain stealthy viral elements that upregulate cancer-promoting genes.

The article also introduces "Operation Blackjack"—a DARPA-linked surveillance and targeting program—as a potential modern delivery system for this biotech warfare.

👤 People

Dr. Robert Malone

Robert Malone is a scientist known for his early work on mRNA vaccine technology. He has become a controversial figure for questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and their long-term effects. In the article, he is linked by association to cancer bio-surveillance through alleged partnerships with IDPrism and Darrell Ricke.

Darrell Ricke

Darrell Ricke is a genomics researcher at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and the developer of the IDPrism DNA fingerprinting system. IDPrism is described as a rapid biomarker profiling tool, potentially used in identifying engineered cancer signatures. The article implicates Ricke's research in U.S. biodefense programs with intelligence agency ties.

Tom O’Laughlin (“McDuff”)

“McDuff” is the pseudonym of FBI agent Tom O’Laughlin, who allegedly died of “fast cancer” shortly after developing “fast hepatitis.” His son has led a personal investigation into whether CIA bio-agents were used to eliminate him during inter-agency conflicts between the FBI and CIA. The story frames McDuff’s death as a case study in covert cancer weaponization.

Hugo Chávez

Hugo Chávez was the President of Venezuela who publicly accused the U.S. of using cancer as a weapon to eliminate political opponents. He died of an aggressive form of cancer, fueling widespread speculation about foul play. The article cites Chávez as an example of a world leader possibly targeted by covert bioweapons.

Ed Haslam

Ed Haslam is the author of Dr. Mary’s Monkey, a book that investigates cancer research in 1960s New Orleans allegedly linked to the CIA. He connects polio vaccine programs and HeLa cells to covert viral experimentation. The author visited Haslam to learn more about these early efforts to weaponize cancer.

Eric Traub

Eric Traub was a Nazi virologist specializing in viral weapons and zoonotic diseases like equine encephalitis. After WWII, he was brought to the U.S. under Operation Paperclip and allegedly worked at Fort Detrick. Traub’s research is considered foundational to modern viral-oncogene warfare.

Kurt Blome

Kurt Blome was a Nazi doctor who conducted cancer and chemical warfare experiments during WWII. He was brought into U.S. bio-research programs through Operation Paperclip despite standing trial at Nuremberg. The article claims he initiated a "low-intensity cancer warfare" program in Maryland.

Frank Olson

Frank Olson was a Fort Detrick scientist involved in bioweapons programs who died mysteriously in 1953 after a reported LSD dosing by the CIA. Many believe his death was an assassination tied to his knowledge of illegal experiments, including possibly cancer research. He is linked to the launch of “Project 1952,” a covert operation involving viral agents.

Henrietta Lacks

Henrietta Lacks was a Black woman whose cervical cancer cells were taken without consent in the 1950s, forming the immortal HeLa cell line. These cells became the foundation for much of modern biomedical research, including polio and cancer vaccine development. The article argues that HeLa cells were central to CIA cancer experiments.

Jonas Salk

Jonas Salk developed the first successful polio vaccine and reportedly used HeLa cells in his early research. He worked with Alice Moore in yellow fever and cancer cell research at the University of Michigan. The article claims his work intersected with early CIA-linked virology programs.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is the son of U.S. President Joe Biden and a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca, an investment firm. He is mentioned due to its offices near Roswell Park Cancer Institute, implying potential proximity to government biotech projects. The article uses him as a symbolic link between political elites and cancer research institutions.

🏢 Organizations and Programs

IDPrism

IDPrism is a biomarker analysis tool developed at MIT Lincoln Lab for rapid DNA profiling. It uses a small set of "genetic fingerprints" to identify targets—similar to a criminal investigation. The article proposes that IDPrism may be used to detect engineered cancer triggers.

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

MIT Lincoln Lab is a federally funded research and development center known for military and intelligence technology. It developed IDPrism and other systems relevant to biodefense and pandemic response. The article presents it as a modern hub of covert biological research.

Windber Research Institute

Located in Windber, Pennsylvania, this DoD-funded cancer research center is reportedly involved in collecting DNA for bio-surveillance. It is suggested as a key node in the cancer weaponization network. The institute is linked to IDPrism and historical Fort Detrick partnerships.

CIA

The CIA is accused of using cancer-inducing viruses and stealth delivery mechanisms to eliminate political adversaries. Allegations include the use of SV40, HIV-TAT, and onco-mirs to trigger rapid cancers. The agency is central to the theory of biologically-engineered assassination programs.

Fort Detrick

Fort Detrick in Maryland has long been the headquarters for U.S. biowarfare and bio-surveillance operations. The article ties it to historical cancer experiments, Nazi scientist recruitment, and the deaths of whistleblowers like Frank Olson. It is seen as the central hub for cancer bioweapon development.

Operation Paperclip

This post-WWII program brought over hundreds of Nazi scientists to the U.S. to work on military technology, including bioweapons. Figures like Traub and Blome were part of this transfer. The article asserts that the cancer weaponization program originated with Paperclip imports.

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

A cancer research institute in Buffalo, NY, Roswell Park is geographically close to the origins of Rosemont Seneca. The article raises concerns about potential crossover between elite financial networks and covert cancer research. It is part of the broader web of cancer experimentation sites.

DARPA

DARPA, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, funds high-risk research including vaccines and AI bio-surveillance. The article references “Operation Blackjack” as a DARPA project with potential cancer targeting or “track and trace” implications. It symbolizes the intersection of surveillance and biological warfare.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

A major genomics institute that participated in the Human Genome Project and houses large-scale DNA databases. It reportedly suppressed the publication of the full HeLa cell genome in 2013. The article treats this secrecy as a hallmark of covert activity.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

These pharmaceutical companies produced the major COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna) or DNA (J&J) platforms. The article claims these vaccines contain stealthy cancer-promoting viral elements such as SV40 sequences, TAT proteins, or HPV-E6. They are portrayed as the culmination of decades of covert biowarfare research.

https://www.ll.mit.edu/sites/default/files/other/doc/2023-02/TVO_Technology_Highlight_31_IdPrism.pdf

The IDPrism system uses a very few, carefully chosen “biomarkers”, sort of codes for DNA, to rapidly reduced the “solving time” of the crime. In much the same way, I will use short strips of DNA or “signatures”, to show how the CIA has weaponized cancer.

https://archive.ph/2023.07.28-195821/https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/mrna-covid-vaccines-may-be-triggering-aggressive-turbo-cancers-in-young-people-experts-5375766

Of course, the whole subjects of onco-mirs have yet to be discussed. Onco-mirs are microRNA that can bind to the P53 gene to suppress its tumor fighting ability. This can be used by intel agencies to invoke “fast”cancer.

The CIA has bee accused of using oncomirs to “simulate cancer” in disagreeable world leaders.

Maybe “stimulate cancer” is a better phrase.

Chávez: U.S. Using Cancer as Weapon



https://www.thedailybeast.com/cheats/2011/12/28/chavez-u-s-using-cancer-as-weapon

The leaders of Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay have all accused the CIA of using cancer as a way of causing regime change in South America. I have personally been researching the use of fast cancers by the CIA to take out individuals like a courageous FBI agent named Tom O’Laughlin, otherwise known as McDuff.

Here I am pictured with the son of “McDuff” who has led a decade long search to tryto find out how his father contracted “fast cancer” after contracting “fast hepatitis” at key points in American intelligence agency history in the fight between FBI and the CIA.

I propose to use the “Nuclear Localization Signal” used by viruses that cause cancer to enter the cell’s nucleus to wreak havoc. I even tried my voice at a rap singing to make this point in a video.

I also went to New Orleans in October-of 2019 to interview author Ed Haslem who wrote a book about the CIA weaponizing cancer, called Dr. Mary’s monkey. I also did a street rap in New Orleans about the Nazi doctor brought into Ft. Detrick, Maryland by the CIA – a Nazi bioweapons scientist named Eric Traub.

Fellow researcher Mark Kulacz has done extensive research into Eric Traub, tying him all the way to Jonas Salk of the polio vaccine.

I had looked at a disease called equine ecephalitis that had been researched by the German military since World War I to infect horses, and my theory was those highly infective viruses were the subject of continual experimentation at Fort Detrick. Viruses were mutated and morphed into what became a Weaponized version of cancer in my 2019 informed speculation.

I also did stories in 2019 about Nazi scientist Kurt Blome bringing a low intensity warfare cancer program to Fort Detrick in Maryland to a Dr. Frank Olsen who was murdered a year after “Project 1952” went live

The Top Secret “Project 1952” was misreported by Annie Jacobsen in her book, Operation Paperclip as “Army, 1952, Project 1975”. 1975 was actually the year the program was discontinued because of the Frank Church hearings in the Senate, and there was no way that the organizers of the program in 1951 could’ve known that the program would end in 1975.

It is also possible the “cancering project” was a part of the original Project 63.

Now in 2023,I’ve made a more detailed analysis that I am ready to present, given the fact that these cancers and cancer promoters have now shown up into the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and I hold that they also will show up in the J&J DNA plasmid vaccines as well.

Entrance of the Tat protein of HIV-1 into human uterine cervical carcinoma cells causes upregulation of HPV-E6 expression and a decrease in p53 protein levels - PMC



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5038842/

I have made extensive study of the TAT, TAT protein of HIV, the E6 protein of the Henrietta, lacks HeLa cells, and the SV 40 T tumor antigen of the simian virus 40, as well as many others.

Frontiers | Human Papillomavirus E6 and E7: The Cervical Cancer Hallmarks and Targets for Therapy



https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2019.03116/full

I am convinced that these Nazi scientists that were brought in by the CIA, made extensive use of Henrietta Lacks HeLa cancer cells in their development of a weaponize version of cancer.

I will show this in the continued versions of this article. Right now I am at the email limit for sending this email out so please check back for updates and evidence as I add it to this post.

The Henrietta Lacks cancer cell genome was briefly published in 2013, but then quickly suppressed by the cold Spring Harbor group in New York that did the human genome project. Much of this Henrietta lacks genome still remain secret to this day and secrecy, of course, as a telltale of covert action.

Journalist George Webb at the University of Michigan, where Jonas Salk first developed the yellow fever vaccine with Alice Moore. Salk would later team up with Alice Moore for investigations into the HeLa cells for cancer and for the polio vaccine, using HeLa cells.

The signature of the T tumor Antigen from the SV 40 virus is PKKKRKV. I believe the CIA has endeavor to use the shortest possible nuclear localization signals, because stealth is the primary objective.

The Henrietta lacks HeLa cells that are so infective in causing cancer, use an even shorter signature than the T tumor antigen from SV 40 - KRKKCQ.

I have made a study of over 20 of these different genes that cause cancer called oncogenes, and I believe these are the most stealthy signatures.

I have visited many of the cancer labs involved in US Government projects including the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Lab in Buffalo, New York, not far from where Hunter Biden created Rosemont Seneca with Devon Archer and Bevan Cooney.

I have written extensively about a program called Operation Blackjack, partly overt, a DARPA satellite dinner, and partly overt, a track and trace program.