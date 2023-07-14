🧠 SUMMARY

The article explores Operation Blackjack, described as a “biological Phoenix Program” allegedly developed by U.S. intelligence and military contractors to covertly identify, mark, and eliminate “subversives” through biological means such as cancer or illness.

According to journalist George Webb, this operation was an evolution of the CIA’s original Phoenix Program in Vietnam and transitioned to domestic use under Presidential Decision Directive 62 (PDD-62) signed by President Bill Clinton in 1998.

The core claim is that this covert program was transferred from Department of Defense contractors like DynCorp and DynPort to a network of Mossad-connected billionaires operating through private cancer labs, particularly the Windber Research Institute in Pennsylvania.

This research was primarily catalyzed by Webb’s late investigative partner Jenny Moore (Task Force), who had contact with JSOC operators suffering from PTSD and suicide ideation, and who allegedly leaked classified information about Operation Blackjack.

Webb argues that a group involving William Barr, Pug Winokur, Les Wexner, Steve Feinberg, and Jeffrey Epstein facilitated the privatization and continuation of this program post-9/11. Max Epstein runs the Humpty Dumpty Society in Congress to this day.

The article further connects Robert Malone and John Brennan to the Windber cancer research hub and suggests the SV40 contamination in mRNA vaccines may be a current-day iteration of this “biological Phoenix Program.”

Cancer promoter SV-40 may be a part of “Directed Evolution”.

Additional figures like Rick Bright and financiers Mitchell and Steven Rales are noted for their roles in promoting mRNA vaccines and investing in biolabs potentially involved in covert cancer-related experimentation.

👤 PERSON PROFILES

George Webb

Investigative journalist who has reported extensively on covert operations, bio-surveillance, and intelligence contractor activities.

He developed the theory of a “biological Phoenix Program” called Operation Blackjack based on insider accounts and whistleblower testimony.

Webb has linked a network of defense and intelligence-connected actors to the privatization of biowarfare through companies like DynCorp and labs like Windber.

Jenny Moore ("Task Force")

Former police officer turned independent journalist and Webb’s investigative partner until her death in 2018.

She had deep ties with JSOC veterans, several of whom reportedly revealed classified biowarfare operations.

Her testimony and research formed the foundational basis for the Operation Blackjack hypothesis.

President Bill Clinton

Signed Presidential Decision Directive 62 (PDD-62) in 1998, which Webb claims enabled the legal framework for a domestic “biological Phoenix Program.”

The directive authorized the transfer of “find, fix, finish” tactics from foreign military theaters to domestic law enforcement.

Clinton’s action is viewed as the formal launch of a secretive state-sanctioned biowarfare campaign.

David Petraeus

Former CIA Director and military general alleged to be one of the architects of the domestic biowarfare initiative under PDD-62.

Allegedly worked closely with Henry Kissinger to repurpose counterinsurgency tactics for U.S. soil.

Named by Webb as a key strategist in merging military special ops tactics with DHS and FBI policy.

Henry Kissinger

Former U.S. Secretary of State and national security advisor.

Allegedly provided intellectual and political support for transitioning the Phoenix Program to the United States via PDD-62.

Described as a long-term architect of covert population control strategies.

William Barr

Former U.S. Attorney General said to be involved in early implementation of the domestic Phoenix Program through oversight of DynCorp.

Webb ties Barr to an intelligence nexus that privatized biowarfare technologies after 9/11.

He allegedly helped transition control of Operation Blackjack to private actors and Mossad-linked billionaires.

Pug Winokur

Financial executive and partner with Barr in overseeing the early defense contractors involved in Operation Blackjack.

Helped steer investment into companies like DynCorp and DynPort during the initial implementation phase.

His name recurs in Webb’s analysis of Deep State financing structures.

Jeffrey Epstein

Financier and sex trafficker tied to elite networks including the intelligence community.

Allegedly served as a liaison between Les Wexner and U.S. State Department officials to help privatize aspects of PDD-62.

According to Webb, Epstein played a role beyond sex trafficking—facilitating covert bio-operations for intelligence-connected billionaires.

Les Wexner

Founder of L Brands and Epstein’s financial benefactor, tied to the Israeli Mega Group .

Allegedly took over operational control of the Phoenix Program from Barr and Winokur.

Invested in medical and bio-surveillance ventures connected to Windber and SV40-linked cancer research.

Steve Feinberg

Billionaire investor and head of Cerberus Capital , a private equity firm with defense industry ties.

Considered part of the billionaire group (with Wexner and Epstein) who gained control of covert defense programs like Operation Blackjack.

Protégé of Michael Milken and allegedly involved in the cancer vaccine investment push.

Robert Malone

mRNA researcher and whistleblower with early ties to DynPort , where he worked post-9/11.

Recently linked by Webb to private cancer research at Windber , which allegedly overlaps with intelligence biowarfare programs.

Seen as a figure who may hold critical information about SV40 contamination and covert vaccine experimentation.

John Brennan

Former CIA Director under President Obama.

Tied to both DynCorp and the Windber private cancer lab in Webb’s reporting.

Described as a senior intelligence figure in the broader “biological Phoenix Program” network.

Mitchell and Steven Rales

Billionaire brothers with heavy investments in biomedicine, also linked to Windber and the cancer vaccine push.

Protégés of financier Michael Milken and investors in defense-adjacent biotech infrastructure.

Their financial ties implicate them in supporting covert cancer experimentation.

Rick Bright

Former head of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority).

At the 2019 Milken Conference , he suggested the world needed an “entity of excitement” to justify emergency deployment of mRNA vaccines.

Seen by Webb as a public face of a covert plan to accelerate cancer-linked vaccine experimentation.

Whitney Webb

Investigative journalist known for exposing corruption in biotech, intelligence, and finance sectors.

Independently confirmed elements of PDD-62 and its association with covert programs.

Recognized for corroborating many of George Webb’s earlier claims.

Harry the Greek

Independent researcher who contributed to understanding the legal and operational implications of PDD-62.

Helped explain that Presidential Decision Directives can authorize covert programs without leaving an Executive Order trail.

Added depth to the legal mechanisms underlying Operation Blackjack.

🏛️ ORGANIZATION PROFILES

DynCorp

Military contractor linked to covert ops since the 1990s.

Ran early implementation of Operation Blackjack, providing personnel and logistics.

Operated under State Department diplomatic immunity, allegedly shielding its activities.

DynPort Vaccine Company

Biotech defense contractor tied to vaccine development and mRNA platforms.

Allegedly housed early research into fast-acting bioweapons tied to Operation Blackjack.

Post-9/11, became a major employer for figures like Robert Malone.

JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command)

Elite U.S. military unit responsible for classified operations worldwide.

Ex-members allegedly revealed the use of “biological Phoenix Program” tactics in domestic applications.

The suicide prevention context allowed journalists like Jenny Moore to gain access to insider accounts.

CIA

Central Intelligence Agency allegedly developed Operation Blackjack after adapting Phoenix Program strategies from Vietnam.

Transferred elements of the program domestically through Clinton’s PDD-62.

Oversaw DynCorp and DynPort, and remains central to covert bio-surveillance narratives.

Windber Research Institute

Private cancer lab in Pennsylvania linked to Mossad-connected investors and former CIA/DynPort employees.

Allegedly used to develop or test fast-acting cancer agents tied to SV40 and mRNA experimentation.

The hub of cancer vaccine investments connected to national security figures.

Milken Institute

Financial and health policy think tank founded by Michael Milken.

Hosted the 2019 conference where Rick Bright called for emergency adoption of mRNA vaccine platforms.

Acts as a bridge between biotech finance and defense-health policy.

Suppose you have been following our research group’s work over the last year years. In that case, you will know that we have covered a “biological Phoenix Program” called Operation Blackjack, largely based on the original interviews with Joint Special Operating Command (JSOC) operators, as told to my ex-research partner, Jenny Moore.

Jenny Moore was an ex-cop who worked with ex-Special Forces operators who were in a suicide prevention program, and she was able to source Classified information from these soldiers pondering suicidal regrets of their battlefield actions.

For seven years, Journalist George Webb has been pursuing JSOC whistleblower reports that a “biological Phoenix Program” was moving from the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars to Main Street, USA in an attenuated form called Operation Blackjack.

Journalist George Webb began his research on DynCorp and DynPort running a “biological Phoenix Program” in 2016, but his work was greatly accelerated by journalist Jenny Moore’s JSOC Operator reporting about Operation Blackjack. Above is a screenshot from a 2016 George Webb YouTube Channel episode. His 4,000 YouTube videos were destroyed by YouTube in 2020.

Journalist George Webb presented Presidential Decision Directive 62 as the enabling Presidential authorization for the Operation Blackjack “biological Phoenix Program” authorization to transfer the CIA’s “find, fix, finish” program to the FBI and eventually the newly created Department of Homeland Security.

We focused on two companies called DynCorp and DynPort, operating under diplomatic immunity for secrecy by the US State Department, to develop this “biological Phoenix Program”, where suspected subversives are “found and fixed” with some type of biological marker and placeholder which later can be “finished” in the “find, fix, finish” steps to marking and then causing a subversive’s death through sickness and death.

Journalist George Webb has reported, through the contributions of journalist Jenny Moore, that the CIA’s “biological Phoenix Program” called Operation Blackjack, was repurposed against the American people, possibly through a “fast cancer” program.

Our research group outlined, primarily through the help of journalist Jenny Moore but with a great deal of additional crosschecking, that the Presidential Decision Directive 62, signed by President Bill Clinton in 1998, enabled the CIA to transfer the “find, fix, and finish” program to the FBI for domestic use in the United States. We reported in 2017 that the primary architect of this plan was General David Petraeus with the strong support of longtime US State Department Godfather, Henry Kissinger.

Years later, many other researchers like Whitney Webb have crossreferenced and footnoted this program, PDD-62, and its association with biological weapons. Researcher “Harry The Greek” added understanding in 2018 to how a Presidential Decision Directive is essential a secret authorization from the President with no Executive Order audit trail.

In January 2017, before I knew about the Awan Spy Ring in Congress, I reported the hands had changed in the execution of the PDD-62 from William Barr and Pug Winoker at DynCorp and DynPort to a group of Mossad connected Billionaires with connections to the DNC in the US Congress. I also reported the key US State Department go-between was Jeff Epstein on behalf of Mega Group Billionaire Les Wexner.

After I discovered the DNC’s Spy Ring in Congress operatives frequently changing air filters near Fort Belvoir, VA for military families, we researched the HVAC company of one Rao Abbas, potentially testing different Operation Blackjack aerosols.

Now, much of a potential “fast cancer” program that might fit the description of PDD-62’s “biological Phoenix Program” may be coming to light with the recent release of the SV-40 mRNA vaccine “contaminations”. We will continue to follow the story as it develops, but it is important to detail how long and how specifically our research group has been defining the key players and directives over the last seven years as we proceed.

For instance, in the Day 103 episode in January 2017, we laid out the transfer of the “biological Phoenix Program” from William Barr and Pug Winoker to Lex Wexner, Steve Feinberg, and Jeff Epstein. We laid out that the same key individuals that were involved in the Phoenix Program in Vietnam were the same people involved in the ‘biological Phoenix Program” after 9/11.

Jeff Epstein’s role as a sex trafficker has been so overblown that very little factual reporting about Epstein’s connections to a “biological Phoenix Program” has been received from hundreds of videos of our research group’s work, laying out these connections.

Now Robert Malone’s connections to a private cancer lab in Windber, PA, with those same Mossad connected Billionaires investing in cancer viruses and cancer vaccines, has come to light along with his immediate employment at DynPort military vaccines company after 9/11. These private cancer labs and DynPort connections demand a closer investigation of the circumstance around his employment and activities at this time.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s connections to the Windber, PA private cancer lab, DynCorp, and DynPort also now demand further investigation. Two Mossad-connected Billionaires, Mitchell and Steven Rales, are also closely connected with the Windber private cancer lab and are proteges of Michael Milken, the same mentor of Steve Feinberg of DynCorp and DynPort. We outlined these connections in 2017.

As you may remember, the Milken Conference famously hosted BARDA Director Rick Bright in October of 2019 when he declared the world needed an “entity of excitement” to create an emergency to switch vaccine technology to mRNA.

We will continue to report on this story as new information develops.

Notes

A Cancer Vaccine program implemented by the CIA would most likely exploit known key domains (or DOMANEs) of interface between the P 53 tumor suppressor gene and well known carcinogenic antigens like the SV40 Tumor Antigen, the TAT protein for HIV, or the E6 protein from the Henrietta Lacks, Hela cell HPV virus

Notes on Task Force