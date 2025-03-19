Don’t get me wrong. Many great nuggets were released in the 63,000 JFK Files released yesterday. Many of the JFK files validated working our researchers had put forward on FBI - CIA liaison operations. We also had a lot of validation on Russian defectors we researched, and we received much more indication that James Angleton was running a “false defector” program, which also seems to have been a part of it. But the bottom line is Trump promised 80,000 pages, and only 63,000 were delivered.

For me, Angleton’s “control file” which was a one-stop shop for informing the FBI of CIA operations, was the big find for me. Angleton’s control file was the portal for informing the FBI about all covert operations, and I believe the Angleton “false defector” program is going to eventually be outed in the CIA files which we don’t have yet.

For instance, our researchers believe Angleton used Oswald to leak the flight path and altitude of the U-2 spy plane that was shot down just as Eisenhower and Krushchev were trying to thaw the Cold War in May 1960. The U-2 shootdown ushered in the Keyhole Satellite Program (also Corona) , which was the brainchild of the CIA’s Richard Bissell, being held up in Congress.

https://www.twz.com/8395/the-pentagon-thought-it-could-retire-the-u-2-in-1969

The US State Department “owned” all operations above the Karman Line, and diplomatic altitude for treaties established at 327, 360 feet in the atmosphere or 100 KM above the earth’s sea level. With the U-2 shootdown in airspace below the Karman Line, the U-2 shootdown would now allow Bissell and the CIA to have exclusive domain over spy satellites without answering to any branch of the US military.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CORONA_(satellite)

Key factions of the new military space industrial complex, like RAND Corporation and Curtis LeMay of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were strong advocates, along with the CIA’s Richard Bissell and James Angleton, of the new move to space surveillance of the Soviets. Curtis LeMay’s close associate and co-founder of the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California, Donald Douglas, built the Thor-Agena rockets that lifted the Corona satellites into space.

I have also highlighted how John F. Kennedy’s subsequent “Peace Race” and Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty flew in the face of this space race, including an FBI turned CIA sniper named IB Hale, who also would end up being the CEO of General Atomics, the leader builder of ICBMs in the missile race of the Cold War.

The slow sixty-year release of the JFK files, along with yesterday's withholding of yet another 17,000 JFK files, is the perfect metadata to show the CIA’s desire to cover up its activities during this period. The JFK files regarding the Cuba Working (or Study) Group or the Cuba Project, which is the second invasion of Cuba planned for 1962, were present in yesterday’s files, but a large swath of them are still being withheld, in my opinion.

The JFK Files released yesterday validated much of the reporting we have done on the second invasion of Cuba, complete with biological weapons being employed against Cuban crops.

We knew the Operation Mongoose files were there concerning the CIA’s biological agent attacks on Cuban crops, but now we have the proof.

There are more proof points to be had with the release of the last 17,000 missing pages. The metadata is clear: the CIA hides and foot-drags the most sensitive programs until last. The use of Oswald to usher in the world of Keyhole satellites as a false defector will shock the world, but that is the last secret the CIA is hiding.

For more reading -

And “Oswald In New Orleans”

Releasing corroborating FBI and Joint Chiefs of Staff files from close Kennedy staffers like Thomas O’Loughlin, who I nicknamed McDuff, will also produce treasure troves of truth.

Here is more on McDuff.

Angleton’s “Control File”