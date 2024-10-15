Since the Alexander Smirnov case in Las Vegas earlier this year, we have been predicting a possible Trump Assassination could come from the network of spies developed by NATO called OSCE.

Smirnov was an OSCE operative from Southern California and Las Vegas brought in to provide false testimony in the Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski Blackberry case. Hunter dealt weapons to Ukraine through the cover organization Burisma, which means shadow or cover.

The Washington Post and New York Times photos show that I was one of the few reporters covering this OSCE operative who was brought in to exonerate Hunter Biden through false testimony.

OSCE had been used to funnel arms from NATO countries for US State Department-led overthrows in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Egypt, and most importantly, Ukraine with military-grade encrypted Blackberry devices. OSCE also negotiated the Iran Nuclear Deal with these devices.

I have covered the covert overthrow of Ukraine with the OSCE Blackberry encrypted devices for seven years in Washington, DC, leading up to the Ukraine War.

The scheme is simple - OSCE resells arms in NATO countries’ stockpiles, and then the NATO countries get updated arms from the United States.

I called out RosySlav Smirnov, the chief War Propagandist of the Azov Brigade and OSCE in Ukraine, for running the OSCE weapons pipeline to Ukraine out of Las Vegas and Southern California. RostySlav Smirnov, the Ukrainian Azov mouthpiece, also goes by Alexander Smirnov, adding to the confusion.

A second, Alexander Smirnov, the Chief War Propagandist in Ukraine, lashed out at me in Las Vegas when I reported that the OSCE arms resale rings were being run out of Las Vegas earlier this year.

I was thwarted at every turn in Las Vegas trying to report on the OSCE weapons ring in Las Vegas and Southern California, but I have consistently returned there to follow up on the story.

OSCE was also running a swindling ring in Southern California with Alexander Smirnov there, presumably to fund Adam Schiff’s campaign to run for Senator by trying to lure wealthy Orange County Republicans to participate in OSCE arms deals out of Las Vegas.

The OSCE weapons dealing ring in Los Angeles and Las Vegas has been a tough story for me to get traction within the United States because very few people outside of NATO are familiar with the organization.

One possible reason I have had trouble getting traction with the OSCE weapons ring out of Las Vegas is that the Department of Defense hides its weapons dealings behind euphemisms like “Security Cooperation.”

You can see here that Manoug Yenovkian is involved here in “Security Cooperation”. But he reports directly to the Deputy Secretary of the Army (DASA) and the Secretary of the Air Force for arms sales in Middle Eastern countries.

Manoug Venovkian is involved in fighter jet sales to Middle Eastern and CIS countries for OSCE through a company called Act1 and also US Max.

https://act1federal.com/

Manoug Yenovkian also is involved with another weapons contractor called US Max.

OSCE spying has always been a part of international aviation sales, and the OSCE network has developed extensively in former Soviet Union countries called CIS countries. By reporting on what Russia is doing, CIS countries get more budget in Washington, DC, and NATO for aviation procurements.

https://migflug.com/jetflights/russian-air-force/

I am at the limit of my substack for email here, but I will continue this substack after mailing this OSCE summary.