The article investigates the covert post-WWII NATO operation known as Operation Gladio, which originally involved clandestine warfare and psychological operations in Western Europe, including political assassinations, false flag attacks, and the prepositioning of weapons.

The article alleges a continuation of these operations through modern iterations, referred to as Gladio B (in Central Asia and the post-Soviet states) and Gladio C (inside the United States), using crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic as pretexts for invoking NATO Article 5 and justifying secret interventions.

The researcher accuses key NATO-aligned figures—including Nancy Pelosi, Victoria Nuland, and various intelligence actors—of orchestrating events like Defender 2020 and the Crocus Center attacks in Moscow to further a covert global agenda.

Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2020 pandemic, accused in the article of orchestrating NATO Defender 2020 as a live biowarfare exercise. Allegedly facilitated the invocation of NATO Article 5 using COVID as justification. Her involvement in the Port of Baltimore is tied to claims of illegal arms shipments under "Operation Cassandra."

Victoria Nuland

U.S. diplomat and former Assistant Secretary of State, portrayed as the CIA's liaison managing Ukrainian intelligence (SBU). She is implicated in facilitating Gladio-style operations via Ukraine. Considered by the authors to be a key U.S. intelligence operative in Eastern European covert activities.

Susan Davis

Former U.S. Representative who, according to the article, confirmed the triggering of NATO Article 5 in early 2020. Allegedly present at the NATO conference in Mons, France, where COVID was framed as a national security trigger. Davis is described as a key witness to NATO’s invocation of collective defense powers.

Alexander Smirnov

Described as an OSCE operative allegedly linked to Gladio-style funding through cryptocurrency platforms like BitOfTrade and CryptoTotem. His name is associated with a $6 million slush fund known as Gladius Crypto. Portrayed as a financial conduit for covert NATO operations.

Lev Parnas

Ukrainian-American businessman involved in the Trump impeachment inquiry, here alleged to be a “bagman” for Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. Claimed to have shared IP addresses with Alan Apter, connecting him to Burisma and NATO bioagent efforts. Believed to be an FBI-SBU liaison agent with top-secret clearance years prior to testifying before Congress.

Igor Kolomoisky

Ukrainian oligarch connected to energy company Burisma and various intelligence-linked figures. Accused in the article of financing or facilitating Gladio-style operations. Kolomoisky is said to be connected to illicit NATO-linked funding channels.

Alan Apter

Board member at Burisma and a senior figure at the Atlantic Council, allegedly tied to Parnas through IP address overlaps. Portrayed as a NATO insider responsible for managing bioagent-related operations. His digital links with Parnas are considered incriminating by the authors.

George Webb

Investigative journalist and main source behind the article’s claims. Known for on-the-ground reporting at locations like the Port of Baltimore, documenting alleged intelligence operations involving bioweapons and arms shipments. His work is central to the Gladio C theory.

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)

Alleged to be the coordinating force behind modern Gladio operations, including using SBU and bioagents for destabilization. The CIA is portrayed as working closely with NATO and private actors to conduct covert warfare. Suspected of managing bioengineered threats like COVID for political manipulation.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)

Central to the Gladio narrative, NATO is accused of repurposing Article 5 for unconventional warfare, including pandemics and cyberattacks. The article claims NATO has grown into a globalist enforcement entity. Operations like Defender 2020 are cited as evidence of its offensive role.

SBU (Security Service of Ukraine)

Ukrainian intelligence agency allegedly co-opted by CIA and NATO. Portrayed as a ground force for Gladio B and C operations. Accused of facilitating attacks in Russia and aiding in destabilizing the U.S.

OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)

Linked through Alexander Smirnov to covert NATO cryptocurrency funding. Portrayed as a cover organization facilitating intelligence and financial operations. The article treats OSCE as a compromised international institution.

Atlantic Council

Think tank connected to NATO, where Alan Apter works. Seen as a strategic policy driver behind NATO’s covert actions. Tied to bioagent narratives via IP evidence linked to Lev Parnas.

Burisma Holdings

Ukrainian energy company tied to both Hunter Biden and Alan Apter. Considered a nexus of intelligence-linked corruption. Alleged to be a hub for NATO funding and operational control.

Defender 2020

A U.S.-NATO military exercise interpreted by the article as a live test run for COVID-related biowarfare. Said to be the operational moment when NATO Article 5 was secretly invoked. Framed as a precedent-setting event that introduced contagion as a valid cause for collective military action.

Crocus City Hall (Russia)

Site of a terrorist attack used in the article as evidence of Gladio B/C escalation into Russia. Suggested to have been orchestrated as part of a psychological operation. Connected indirectly to predictions made by U.S. generals and NATO insiders.

The CIA conducted a secret war in Western Europe, known as Operation Gladio, after World War II.

The CIA metadata says an Osama Bin Laden II is being created for the purpose of an American Gladio now.

Gladio's operations entailed caching weapons and explosives, sabotage activities, and political assassinations made to look like accidents.

Gladio Operations in Western Europe have been well documented, but subsequent operations occurred with “Gladio B” in Central Europe like Afghanistan and the other “Stans” of the old Soviet Union. The history of Gladio is important because it establishes a precedent for politicians to invoke article 5 of the UN charter for NATO, which can be used to take out political opponents.

Nancy Pelosi may very well have used Article Five of the NATO Treaty to conduct a live exercise for coronavirus in 2020 under the auspices of NATO Defender 2020. So the history of Gladio is very important.

The Munich Security Conference in February 2020 was the lead up to declaring the triggering of Article Five in Mons, France. Pelosi orchestrated the Munich Conference specifically to widen the definition of events that would trigger NATO Article Five including cyberattack and contagion.

Article Five has only been declared twice - 9/11 and Trump February 2020, and we have the video of Representative Susan Davis saying “We triggered Article Five” from the Mons conference.

We have now convened an International conference of researchers in Los Angeles to document this second invocation of NATO’s Article Five in NATO’s history.

NATO is the obvious beneficiary of taking out Trump in February 2020.

NATO had the means, motive, and opportunity to take Trump out during his election year with a CoronaVirus Live Exercise.

NATO‘s article 5 needs to be tripped or triggered in order to begin Gladio operations. We should always look for the triggering of NATO article 5 to begin to look for Gladio operations in the United States and in Russia.

Also article 4 of the NATO treaty provides for consultation before the declaration of article 5 which enables Gladio operations. Article for consultations are also a telltale for when Gladio operations might begin.

Some of the books on the subject include Paul Williams, “Operation Gladio” and Ganser Daniele’s book, “NATO’s Secret Armies”.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/22245430-operation-gladio?ref=rae_2

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/765633.NATO_s_Secret_Armies

Sibel Edmonds’ book, “The Lone Gladio”, is a thinly disguised fictional work of actual Gladio B operations in Central Asia.

https://www.amazon.com/Lone-Gladio-Sibel-Edmonds/dp/0692213295

For eight years now, our research group has expected these Gladio operations to eventually move to Russia itself and to operations inside the United States. With the recent mass shootings at the Crocus Center in Moscow, our research group now believes that these Gladio operations have moved directly to operations inside Russia.

We are already seeing generals with NATO backgrounds who had no idea of the Crocus attacks two weeks ago, now predicting a swath of attacks in the United States by Isis-K. Our research group interprets this as NATO cover stories for “Gladio C” operations in the United States. Now compare this “instant expert analysis” of Isis-K, completely unknown to Americans only two weeks ago, to our research group that has been predicting these types of NATO Gladio attacks for eight years.

Former top general warns of 'inevitable' threats to US from Islamic State in wake of Moscow attack - ABC News



https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/former-top-general-warns-inevitable-threats-us-isis/story?id=108690980

With the Baltimore Bridge and several simultaneous bridge “accidents” occurring across the country on the same day, our researchers now also believe these Gladio operations are taking place inside the United States by NATO.

Our research group believes these operations are being run through Ukraine, intelligence, otherwise known as the SBU under the CIA guidance of Victoria Nuland.

We believe that the Russian intelligence committee has gathered the smoking gun evidence that proves this fact for the Crocus massacre at the Crocus Center. Our research group also provided cryptocurrency exchange evidence of OSCE operative Alexander Smirnov and Ukrainian Kolomoisky crime operative Lev Parnas, which is equally damning.

I have referred to Alexander Smirnov and his $6 million OSCE slush fund, BitOfTrade, and CryptoTotem, as he exited the courtroom in Las Vegas at the end of January this year. These two cryptocurrency accounts are tied directly to his previous Gladio fund called Gladius Crypto.

We have provided similar evidence of Le Parnas as the bagman for Ukrainian criminal Igor Kolomoisky by providing IP addresses that match the head of the Atlantic Council and board member of Burisma, Alan Apter.

We have also supplied the IP addresses of Lev Parnas shared with the FBI and Congress involved with the top-secret clearances, five years before he testified in Congress recently, showing he was certainly the FBI liaison to Ukrainian intelligence and the SBU.

This is incontrovertible evidence that the NATO and the FBI is working through the SBU and Lev Parnas. We have also covered the illegal shipment of weapons to both sides of conflicts in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Ukraine, and Iran through Nancy Pelosi‘s Port of Baltimore operations.

Journalist George Webb made more than 20 visits to the port of Baltimore to discuss Gladio operations and Nancy Pelosi’s Operation Cassandra there.

There are almost a billion people now being held under NATO’s dominion. NATO agenda is an ever expanding agenda to force one world government with protections for its existence built-in to almost every western democracy.

NATO has been threatening to invoke article 5 ever since Susan Davis met and Bratislava in with NATO in January 2019.

Representative Susan Davis specifically said that that Article 5 was invoked in February 2020.

The only event occurring at that time with NATO in February 2020 was the Defender 2020 exercise and coronavirus and the CoronaVirus Live Exercise.

In March 2020, our research group told CNN that it appeared that two high ranking members of Italian, intelligence and NATO intelligence, both with the last name, Benassi, appeared to be staging NATO Defender 2020 during a pandemic.

Alan Apter of the Atlantic Council and Hunter Biden’s Burisma having the same IP addresses as Lev Parnas is a giveaway he is a bagman for NATO’s bioagent against the Russians.