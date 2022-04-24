It has become clear that the key leadership of Azov has left Ukraine, presumably to regroup after losing weapons caches at the Azovstal Steel plant and the Kramatorsk Steel Works. The key question is where will Azov regroup, reform, and re-equip?

Top Azov leader Artem Bonov has been spotted in his native Poland. I believe I saw a lot of these Azov types hanging around the border towns of Poland waiting for orders on how to regroup. (Azov is actually quite easy to find). But General Wesley Clark’s warning to Azov that Putin might bomb the Polish border towns moved them to Slovakia and Hungary I believe.

Of course, I tried to move with them which is hard to do without the aid of an intelligence organization behind you. But I still believe I am very near the place they have settled for rest and relaxation in Hungary. Now I believe the decision has been made for the Azov leadership to move to Kosovo, a NATO sanctuary for Azov for regrouping and resupply. Azov will move toward friends with weapons and encrypted communications now, their main benefactor for the last twenty years, the Kosovo Liberation Army.

Again, I tend to follow the encrypted Blackberrys when the trail goes cold, and a younger General David Petraeus gave Wesley Clark and the Kosovo Liberation Army encrypted Blackberrys in 1999 for the bombing of Belgrade.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander had the ability to text Generals of the Kosovo Liberation Army directly with his encrypted Blackberry including Hashim Thaci, the future President of Kosovo pictured here on the left with Wesley Clark on the right. Thaci is still the de facto leader of Kosovo over twenty years later with a wrist slap “trial” of war crimes removing him from official office in November 2020.

If you were wondering if these are the same encrypted Blackberrys used by Hunter Biden and the Metabiota Labs, you would be right. If fact, his brother Beau was the first to use these devices in Kosovo, twenty years before.

NATO’s diplomatic arm, the OSCE allowed NATO to give the military-grade encrypted communications to the KLA, and I believe in turn to Azov. And when the Russians are trying to kill you, you always go back to your military-grade encryption devices.

I believe Thaci still has the ability to offer diplomatic protection and safe haven to Azov, and he still acts as the key go-between for NATO with Azov for sanctuary for Cofer Black of the CIA’s mujahaddin.

The key question after where Azov goes to regroup, of course, is where will they reenter Ukraine. My bets are on the weaker countries in the NATO alliance for fears of triggering a World War III response from the Russians in a place like Poland. I have been moving along the possible routes in Slovakia and Hungary., and I will move to Romania or Moldova as the situation develops.

Border exit points shown above here are the most probable reentry points for Azov under the cover of relief services. I will keep a close eye on developments at the border. For now, it is on to Kosovo for me for the regrouping of Azov.