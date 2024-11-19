Our researchers predicted if Trump won the election, DNC fixtures in Congress, drunk off Ukraine War kickbacks from Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, would immediately hide behind Hispanic families in the United States illegally.

DNC Strategist are already saying Trump will use the US military to go after “women and children”.

The DNC backs Senators like Adam Schiff, who would have no compunction whatsoever hiding behind Hispanic families, especially children.

We predicted as soon as the spotlight turned on Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who ran a Spy Ring in Congress for over a decade, she would immediately hide behind Hispanic children here illegally.

We recommended an alternative of focusing on deporting Bureaucrats first to the Border before illegals.

We recommend that Elon Musk temporarily situate the Border Agencies around his planned Vegas Loop in Las Vegas.

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/the-strip/borings-vegas-loop-plans-reveal-2-separate-routes-envisioned-2218996/amp/

Again the theme is “Deport Bureaucrats”, not illegals. Bureaucrats have a much greater social cost. The Vegas Loop Utility Map is complete and approved, so moving forty DHS buildings from Washington, DC to the Las Vegas Downtown area should be easy. There is also existing Monorail services to East side of the Las Vegas Strip with a straight shot from the Airport to Downtown on Maryland Avenue.

This strategy of warfare is very old - it is called the Human Shield.

And Trump has to be careful not to fall into the Human Shield trap. In going after Schiff or Schultz, if a Human Shield is injured, the strategy will shift to the Bloody Shroud, holding up the victim of a deportation raid for the world to see.

Show how does Trump avoid the Human Shields and the Blood Shroud? Stick to the facts, not the emotional appeals.

https://www.federalregister.gov/agencies

Highlight the fact that the Federal Government has 441 Agencies by its own account. That’s thirteen more Agencies than a few days ago when Elon Musk said there were 428 US Government Agencies.

As I have stated in a previous article, it would be better for Elon Musk to propose a new Government Camp at the Border using his Solar City technology to talk about mass deportations right now.

Talk about moving Federal Bureaucrats to the Border. Sure, deport criminal illegals. That’s a no-brainer. But publicize the deportation of DC Bureaucrats to the Border from the Border Agencies that are supposed to be at the Border anyway.

RFK Jr. joked about transferring Washington, DC to Guam, so the idea of deporting Bureaucrats out of DC is gaining traction.

There is a danger here of Trump and Musk overplaying their hand if they don’t avoid the DNC Human Shield trap.

Yes, Trump has a mandate, but he will quickly lose his 28-point gain with Hispanic males if he begins with massive illegal deportation.

The first images should be Optimus robots loading bureaucrats’ boxes from unused DHS offices to semi-trailers bound for the Border, not mass deportations.

Elon Musk will find it easy to move government Agencies temporarily to Las Vegas. Elon’s seventeen-mile HyperLoop is already under construction.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/las-vegas-gives-green-light-for-plan-to-build-elon-musks-underground-loop-2019-03-12

https://www.lvcva.com/vegas-loop/

We remind the Trump Team that the first people the DNC will arm will be the criminal illegals that Trump aims to deport. We see this effort being led for La Rasa near California sanctuaries and Las Vegas.