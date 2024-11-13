Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead an eighteen-month project to improve Government Efficiency called DOGE.

Trump’s team describes this as a Manhattan Project for government, and I am proposing that Musk build a new cyber city for DHS and other border related agencies not far from where the original Manhattan Project was in the 1940s.

DOGE is so efficient DOGE will only be able to use existing office chairs in the Executive Office Building next to the White House with no budget for conducting their recommendations.

Elon Musk cites that there are 428 government agencies, and he thinks the number should be 99 at the most. No double digits of Government Agencies seem necessary.

I thought the first think Musk could do is move the Department of Homeland Security to Tuscon, Arizona where it is needed a lot more than in Washington, DC.

Employees could be offered voluntary relocation just to start the DHS move to the Border. Thousands would volunteer to be part of the history DOGEing of Washington, DC, moving the Bureaucrats closer to the problem so they can see it with their own eyes.

Also, ICE (Immigration) and CBP (Customs and Border Patrol) could move there. Finally, DEA and ATF drug and firearms enforcement HQs could move there as well. Musk already makes all the components needed for a solar-power CyberTown or CyberCity.

I have a proposal to allocate these government resources most efficiently, prioritizing the issues that came up in the 2024 Election. The first would be to rename DOGE to the Department of Government Export. By that, I mean moving the Agencies out of Washington to where they are most needed. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security should be moved to Tuscon, Arizona, where it is needed most.

I attended an armed self-defense class by ex-Special Forces weapons trainer Jeffrey Prather in Tuscon, Arizona, because citizens there were told local police would no longer answer 9/11 calls because it was too dangerous for local police!

My guess is that if Kristi Noem refused to go to Washington, DC to take her Secretary of DHS office and instead went straight to Tuscon, Arizona, we would get better action on the Border than if she was first signing off on their beautiful Taj Mahal palace that DHS wants to build in the Anacostia neighborhood.

My recommendation is to set up camp at the border in a tent encampment just like the Civil War generals did when they went to battle. If the battle is at the Border, set up camp at the Border.

After you build the new DHS Headquarters in Tuscon, you can use the tents for illegal immigrant families being detained at the Border. Move border-related agencies like ICE and CBP to the border as well.

Elon can even add an underground or above-ground HyperLoop to connect all the Agencies. Autonomous electric vehicles and roadways can be added with CyberTrucks for deliveries and CyberCabs for commuters.

Put all the Government Agencies together in a line and connect them with a linear HyperLoop that illegal immigrants must cross to get into the country.

Yes, you can still maintain a skeleton office in DC for folks who are disabled and a place to brief Congress and other Agencies, but the big idea is to keep expanding the Government Camp linearly along the unprotected Border in both directions. Musk can add his solar panels for power and water can be brought from the ocean for desalination.

This sort of a drastic move happens in private industry all the time. Musk moved his cot to the Tesla factory floor in Fremont, CA, where they manufactured cars in tents in the parking lot when they needed more space to meet production goals. Now, Tesla’s market cap is over $1T—one Trillion, worth more than the next ten car companies combined, so the tent strategy seemed to work.

This is the green energy utopia Washington, DC, wants for us, and this is the chance to let Washington, DC, lead by example. There is a case to be made to move all Government Agencies to tent cities along the Border, and sell off the office space to private developers, but that is a little drastic for right now.

We have already covered this plan for the Neom development in Saudi Arabia in my Five Part series, “The Braverman Prophecy”. The good news is the “E” and the “O” only have to be interchanged to name this after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Strong arguments can be made that all Washington, DC agencies should be moved immediately to the Border in tent facilities based on Continuity of Government threats from the Border Crisis on the basis the Border Crisis threatens the continued existence of the US Constitutional Government.

Some bureaucrats would be able to return to their desk jobs when the border crisis is over, but most should stay based on the lower carbon footprint of Green Energy in Arizona and New Mexico. Musk’s PowerWalls (or a competitor) will come in handy at the Border.

If Trump signs an executive order to that effect, housing costs in Washington, DC would also be lowered.

We have declared Continuity of Government for twenty hijackers and a vial of Anthrax in Pennsylvania before, so surely five million illegal immigrants a year is at least equivalent in terms of National Security.

Notes on Elon Musk’s CyberTown -

Here is my prompt for Elon Musk’s CyberTown near Tuscon that I put into Musk’s Grok.

