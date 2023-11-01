Is Kissinger’s Ben Gurion Canal coming to fruition in front of our eyes with the appointment of Jack Lew as Ambassador to Israel?

https://www.turkiyenewspaper.com/politics/16892

Since 2016, we have tracked key State Department insiders like Jack Lew that always seem to be in the center of the action when covert false flags are called for. I spoke about this hijacking of the US State Department by Hillary Clinton and her dual passported friends in the US Congress and friends in the DNC in 2016, culminating with my lawsuit, suing the DNC in 2017.

In 2017 and again in 2018, we asked the question if Jack Lew of the US Treasury Department brokered up to $75 billion to be redirected to Israel for bioagents as a part of the $158 billion Iran nuclear deal. We asked a similar question when $750B of “Ukraine Reconstruction” money last Halloween was diverted for the building of the East Med Pipeline. Now we ask if Jack Lew is the key Clinton operative being brought in again for the Ben Gurion Canal.

Jack Lew, the key architect of the Iran Nuclear Deal for the US State Department, and Hillary Clinton specialized diverting half of this money to Israel for the East-Med Pipeline. We ask now of this same 50-50 split routine for the building of the Ben Gurion Canal.

I had associated Jack Lew, probably the longest of the long-time Hillary Clinton insiders, with covert overthrows of the “Arab Spring”. Arab Spring had the goal of putting offshore oil and gas rights into friendly hands before the building of the East Med Pipeline. Now comes the potential linkup to the Ben Gurion Canal.

The idea for the Canal is not new. The Ben Gurion Canal plan to use nuclear weapons to clear the Negev mountains goes back to July 1963. The Lawrence Livermore Lab plan to detonate no less than 520 nuclear bomb blasts was declassified in 1993.

In 2016 and 2017, I had specifically talked about all the members of Genie Energy being behind the East Med pipeline for a “southern route” for gas from the Mediterranean for Europe. Now with the East-Med Pipeline substantially complete, the strategic significance of a linkup with the Ben Gurion Canal emerges.

With the “southern route” pipeline in place to Europe through the Mediterranean to the boot of Italy, now the Ben-Gurion Canal and associated flow of liquid natural gas through both pipelines and tankers for a final stop on the Mediterranean makes perfect economic sense.

The kinked Ben Gurion Canal diagrams never made sense economically or logistically and were just placeholders until the East Med Pipeline could be put in place. The Gaza Marine oil and gas field has always been the prize in the territorial waters of the Gaza Strip.

Ostensibly, the Ben Gurion Canal would split the Gaza Strip in half and go directly to the planned oil and gas Terminals above the Gaza Marine motherlode.

New political considerations may change the route of the Ben Gurion Canal slightly to cut Gaza city off from the rest of the Gaza Strip, a key recruiting and training area for Hamas.

Others commenters believe that there are even more yet to be disclosed gas fields off the Egyptian Sinai peninsula so the Gaza field would potentially be a steppingstone into the Egyptian Sinai.

The old Israeli sediments toward the west end of Gaza would make the most sense from a security point of view, carving off Gaza city as the last enclosed prison on the Gaza Strip.

The other possible points of entry are along the old closed border locations from the 2010 to 2011 timeframe.

The planned Ben Gurion Canal will allow ship traffic in both directions, and will be 10 meters deeper than the Suez Canal. Israel is planning to build mini cities along the way of the canal route, using this megaproject as a way, also, to move people to the desert.

Saudi Arabia is considering an even more futuristic version of the linear Canal layout with a new futuristic city called Neom at the other endpoint in the Gulf of Aqaba from the Ben Gurion Canal. The simultaneous timing of this Ben-Gurion canal, and the Neom linear project is just too coincidental for me. It seems like breadcrumbs are being laid to encourage the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip to migrate to these megaprojects.

Might this be a way to substantially relocate many workers now living in Gaza? Neom looks like an oasis for migration of Europeans who work in the oil and technology sector as well from the heavy investment city of Northwest Saudi Arabia, and Arabs, all over the world, will be able to take virtual tours through the futuristic city on their virtual pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina.

Could a shipping lane directed straight to Saudi Arabia create normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia? Saudi Arabia has a much more ambitious linear project laid out, going to the headwaters of the gulf of Aqaba in the city of Neom called “The Line” which is a straight line 105 kilometer route in Northwest Saudi Arabia to the same endpoint.

If the Saudis can design such a futuristic concept, linear world as Neom, we believe through a traditional canal approach of Israel will be far more feasible. I believe the Neom project is just a concept utopia to get Palestinians to migrate to a “New Home” in the desert. A new Palestinian “Homeland”for Gaza residents? The King of Saudi Arabia needs workers and residents for his new megaprojects and displaced Gaza refugees might be the perfect recruits.

I believe Saudi Arabia will intercede as an intermediary in the Gaza to offer relocation and a “New Home” for Palestinians that used to work on this project, a new route to Mecca and Medina Holy pilgramages.

Some see the Ben Gurion Canal megaproject as a part of biblical prophecy, speaking of a “Greater Israel” that goes from the Nile to the Euphrates with the Ben Gurion Canal connecting up to the Nile in Africa in Ethiopia.

After watching the Neom linear world video, it makes Israel’s traditional canal seems downright nostalgic. We even took the time to write a Ben Gurion in Canal San to the tune of 15 miles on the Erie Canal.

I’ve also written extensively about Jack Lew and Hillary‘s friends in the US State Department carrying encrypted State Department Blackberrys, including but by no means limited to, Tony Blinken and Victoria Nuland since that time.

Jack Lew was just appointed Ambassador to Israel yesterday, so this is an especially timely development. Jack Lew ran the “Strategy of Tension” whereby the US-funded Hezbollah and Hamas support was run through Iran to increase US defense aid to Israel from the US.

We had seen Jack Lew provide the key funding for overthrow after overthrow in Africa, so this development is getting our scrutiny today as a Hillary Clinton “Pumpkin Patch Surprise”.

The key funding mechanism for Hamas and Hezbollah to Iran, was in fact, the Iran nuclear deal of 2015.

With the help of my research partner, a woman I called Task Force, we even were able to see the amounts of unstructured payments to Israel and Iran through the US Treasury for the Iran “Nuclear” deal.

We openly wondered in 2017 with this much money going to Israel for bioagent development. When would these chickens come home to roost in a war and either the Gaza Strip or the West Bank with a pass over virus? Before I go any further, some YouTube pundits have accused my brother and I of actually enabling the 9/11 hijackers with a Blackberry encryption technology that helped them commit 9/11. This was actually Jack Lew at the US Treasury Department with a company called PTech.

Ptech was the company going through all of the leaseholders in the World Trade Center Tower One and Tower Two, doing “database consolidation” projects before the towers were hit by the 9/11 hijackers planes.

Here is my statement just for the record. And for the record, I have never worked for Mossad, the CIA, or any other intelligence agency. I did ask both my children to serve in the Israeli Defense Forces as an opportunity to work on the front lines in medicine where battle wounds from terrorist bombings are quite common. They both declined.

I have never been an Armed Diplomatic Security Services agent or have ever worked with the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. I have never been to Wuhan or China, not even to mention during a World Military Games or specifically in October of 2019.

Why would I even bring up the Blackberry encryption technology at PTech if I was involved or my brother were involved in getting the PGP encryption technology to the terrorists? Why would I be writing about Jack Lew or Dmitri Alperovich here today if that was the case? Now, back to Braverman and the Braverman Prophecy, and diverting half of the Iran Nuclear Deal to Israel for bioagent development.

This was the basis of some thing I called the Braverman Prophecy - the fact that the splitting of the cash for the Iran nuclear deal, would eventually cause a biological war in the Middle East.

This would not be such an important development if last night, Jack Lew wasn’t named to be the Ambassador for Israel, putting all his current actions in the Gaza Strip war under diplomatic immunity.

Lew has long been associated with Hillary Clinton’s State Department, which was characterized by covert overthrow after covert overthrow, and he has a long time did Fauci of Henry Kissinger.

We shall see what results from this appointment, but from all initial indications, it looks like the Braverman Prophecy may be coming to pass.

Unlike the US Senate, we were sounding alarms about Jack loose connections to the Hillary Clinton in State Department in 2016.

Somehow the Scott Pelleys of the world at 60 Minutes missed my thousands of videos like the one above calling out the Spy Ring in Congress which was underwritten and sanctioned by Jack Lew and Denis McDonough in the US Congress to further the interests of the State of Israel. Even when Nancy Pelosi’s direct command to the spy ringleader, Imran Awan, became public, “Imran, get in here. No Staff!”, Pelley still couldn’t sniff out the story right under his nose. Pelley will never cover the East-Med Pipeline or the Ben Gurion Canal or any news on Capitol Hill that actually explains real events, Pelley just quotes the standard war propaganda.

Donald Trump came the closest to actually outing the Spy Ring in Congress when he mentioned Imran Awan as the “Pakistani Mystery Man” at the Helsinki Summit with Putin.

I took the liberty of outing Nancy Pelosi, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Imran Awan about five times a day in YouTube videos.

I frequently went to the Library of Congress where the Awans had servers on Capitol Hill, and we identified key vulnerabilities introduced by Drupal API for readers who may be IT savvy. These were not general accusations, but incredibly detailed accusations backed up by IP address numbers.

As I stated earlier in this piece, I risked all when I sued the DNC for running this spy ring in 2017. I also have sued CNN for their Fake News and cover-up of an Armed Diplomatic Security Services agent reporting to the NATO Supreme Allied Commander at the Wuhan Military Games in October 2019.

We talked about Avi Braverman and Danny Rothschild funding Hezbollah and in turn Hamas since 2000 through Hezbollah operative Al Attar who was connected directly with Pakistani Intelligence officer Imran Awan who reported directly to Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Capitol Hill in 2017.

The Awan Spy Ring that was directly connected to Al-Attar and Hezbollah also owned Awan Brothers Pharma and Animal Pharma subsidiaries in Pakistan. We unequivocally linked this group to the Pakistani 111th Intelligence Unit in Pakistan.