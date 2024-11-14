At both Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has moved Engineers' desks to the Assembly Line so they can see the impact of their design decisions. Now, Musk has the task of redesigning the US Government for the future with DOGE—the new Department of Government Efficiency.

Why not start with the “move the engineers to the problem” strategy that allowed Musk to make Tesla into a One Trillion Dollar ($1T), worth more than his next nine competitors combined? Moving the Border Bureaucrats to the Border, which they are supposed to protect, is the simplest and most effective way to do this quickly.

DHS doesn’t need a massive new headquarters in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, DC, to enrich real estate speculators who already have high-paying government sinecures with lavish pensions.

https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/cisa-heaquarters-dhs-campus/725103/#:~:text=Elizabeths%20West%20Campus%20across%20Anacostia,to%20accommodate%20about%204%2C000%20people.

Musk has highlighted that 428 Government Agencies you have never heard of have crowded into Washington, DC, creating a land speculator's delight in the cancerous sprawl of Government offices.

You may recall when I went to the new offices of the Department of Transportation under the incompetent leadership of Pete Buttigieg and said they should have built the new Headquarters in Toledo, where the auto industry intersects in the Midwest with steel and the Great Lakes shipping.

Now, I recommend the same move for the Border Agencies—be near the Border because the problems you Bureaucrats don’t think are problems are really problems at the Border.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/557282-vp-harris-not-discounting-concerns-about-events-at-us-border-during/

This Washington, DC “Border Disconnect” was made famous by Kamala Harris in her Lester Holt interview, in which he asked her, as the Border Czar, if Harris had ever been to the Border. Kamala’s response was, “I don’t know what point you are trying to make.” Exactly.

Elon Musk has already built his Hyperloop transportation system in Las Vegas, where Casinos are building One-Billion-Dollar Spheres that just displays images in the desert.

I have also visited Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Factory in the middle of the Texas prairie desert in MacGregor, Texas, so I know Musk knows how to build high-tolerance, precision factories near the Border.

Musk also built launch facilities in the California High Desert in Lompoc, CA, under a Government contract, so being a Government Contractor with a Top Secret Clearance is nothing new to Musk.

If Elon Musk and I can go to all these places, Government bureaucrats who are getting paid big bucks to protect the border can go to the Border. Unless DHS sees its job is creating dossiers on the American people at 95 Fusion Centers instead of stopping the Border onslaught. Those Fusion Centers, left unchecked, created Fusion GPS, which made up RussiaGate about Trump. That’s not the job of the US Government.

You may remember when we buzzed the house of FBI Director Robert Mueller when RussiaGate was at its height, explaining to the American people the Russians in RussianGate were his Russian plants, cultivated right across the Chesapeake Bay.

It is time to move the Government and its Fusion Centers where they are needed for the people, not where Fusion GPS is needed by the Elites to do more RussiaGates on the duly elected leaders of the People.