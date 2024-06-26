Eight years ago, we found out who the real DNC leaker was in an email from John Podesta. The DNC email simply read, “Eric Braverman.”

And Podesta was not happy about it. He wanted to make an example out of the DNC leaker, Eric Braverman. Braverman fled to Israel to stay at the home of Ukrainian criminal Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, Mossad’s henchman in Ukraine to this day.

https://www.cjr.org/behind_the_news/thin_ice.php

Our researchers covered the story daily in 2016, and after years of scorn and ridicule from trolls, it turned out Braverman did indeed flee to Europe and Israel.

Of course, the Braverman replacement, Seth Rich, turned out to be a lure for a small subset of DNC emails to entrap Trump in the “Russia, Russia, Russia” scheme to get Trump to collude with Russian for the emails. I coined the term “school play” to describe this entrapment scheme with Seth Rich. More on this later.

In short, Seth Rich was a “replacement” for Eric Braverman - a diversion from the real Libya, Syria, Ukraine, and Iran whistleblower. I took the liberty of dramatizing the situation below.

Seth Rich was given a small subset of the Hillary Clinton Libya, Syria, Ukraine, and Iran emails by the FBI. The small subset of emails approved by the FBI contained mainly financial committee interactions at the DNC.

Braverman on the other hand, really did send Libya, Syria, Ukraine, and Iran emails to the DNC. these are exactly the same transactions from the Clinton Global initiative that he did not want to put his name to by signing Clinton Foundation financial statements.

No reporters even why the FBI was even involved at all with the Seth Rich robbery/murder in Washington DC. Why would they seal his FBI files for 50 years?

As it turned out, Eric Braverman was indeed staying at Igor Kolomoisky’s luxury penthouse in Tel Aviv, just like we reported in 2016. Braverman was indeed moved to a kibbutz near Tel Aviv, living with the half-brother Rabbi of Mark Zuckerburg. Braverman finally reappeared in Oxford, England in the Summer of 2017 after a nine month disappearance.

We reported that Eric Braverman was the real DNC leaker in a live call on September 23rd, 2016, the day that Gavin McFadden of Wikileaks died and the day Braverman made his break for Europe and Israel.

We also reported on some not-so-Braverman folks in Israel at the time, like Avi Braverman and Mossad General Danny Rothschild, who was using Afghan and Iraq War dollars to build the East Med Pipeline.

Oh yeah, we predicted another Kolomoisky war to finish paying for the East Med Pipeline in 2019, and that war is happening now in Ukraine.

We even called out the pressure cooker bombing diversion on 23rd Street in New York the night the Egyptian pilots flew Braverman out of New York from his home on 23rd Street. Despite all the DNC diversions, we never lost sight of Eric Braverman as the real whistleblower and leaker at the DNC and Clinton Foundation.

I reported that Eric Braverman's continuous trove of emails had been leaked, beginning when he resigned from the Clinton Foundation in 2015, because he refused to sign false financial statements from Frank Guistra’s Clinton Global Initiative.

We followed Hillary’s Clinton Foundation money to Operation Zero Footprint to overthrow Libya, Operation Timber Sycamore to attempt to overthrow Syria, and the CIA overthrow in Ukraine through Natalia Sova in a Spy Ring In Congress.

Task Force, AKA Jenny Moore, found the key link between the Ukrainian spy in the Spy Ring in Congress to the Ukrainian CIA overthrow in 2014.

We also exposed four other CIA overthrows planned by David Petraeus and the Clinton Foundation that Eric Braverman was expected to conduct on behalf of Hillary Clinton before he balked at the job in 2015 and began leaking DNC emails in 2016 to protect his innocence.

We didn’t miss a trick regarding the DNC emails, Eric Braverman and John Podesta, in 2016. And we are not going to start now. Julian Assange has now pleaded guilty for no reason to conspiracy, and he has made his deal with the devil DNC, in my estimation, with that guilty plea.

Now, the DNC emails have mysteriously disappeared from the Wikileaks website, and Hillary Clinton has announced her new book the same day

The emails have been hastily restored when the deal makers realized this metadata looked very bad, but the damage is done for me.

In 2016, I reported that Podesta used Seth Rich to lure the first batch of sanitized DNC emails to try to entrap Trump into colluding with the Russians and Wikileaks. Podesta lured a second batch after the “death” of Seth Rich to try to entrap Trump a second time. I went to Washington, DC, in 2017 to find any evidence that Seth Rich had actually died.

Glaring errors occurred in staging the Seth Rich death scene, like the wrong corner being used for a later shot of the staged death scene.

I interviewed dozens of doctors, nurses, orderlies, and neighbors at two different hospitals, and not one person remembered Seth Rich being checked into either hospital. I was approached by a man, who purported to be a DNC insider and long time Biden adviser, who confirmed much my Eric Braverman and Seth Rich reporting.

Perhaps this “Biden advisor” approached me was because I went to Miami University with Biden Chief of Staff, Steve Richetti, and the Biden advisor wanted to know where I was getting my DNC information. The “Biden advisor” turned out to be an information security specialist at the US Senate Sergeant of Arms Office, and he left me one of his encrypted Blackberry devices from that Office as a proof point.

This long-time Biden advisor, who I gave the moniker of Deep Blackberry, told me that Donna Brazille drove Seth Rich to Andrews Air Force Base the night of his disappearance, perhaps to gain my trust that he had inside knowledge of the DNC. But he definitely gave me the impression that the Seth Rich emails were an entrapment scheme for Donald Trump. I was already investigating the FBI’s SecureDrop at Wikileaks because I had sent things to Wikileaks before this electronic dropbox was instituted.

I had gone to Quito, Ecuador in 2015 to try to send Julian Assange information through various Cabinet members and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I also went to Berlin to meet the founders of the CHAOS Computer Club, including Jacob Appelbaum and Daniel Domscheit.

Jacob Appelbaum was at the British mansion Julian Assange was living in near Cambridge when he made his mad dash on his motorcycle to London to the Ecuadorian Embassy.

See Substack post - “Assange Would Have Been Acquitted.

The real DNC leaker was Eric Braverman, and Seth Rich was the fake DNC leaker. I have given Assange the benefit of the doubt all these years that he was being used in the SecureDrop intercept operation. Let me tell you, doctors, nurses, and EMTs don’t forget when a patient dies on them after a life struggle, especially a young man dying from gunshot wounds. The doctor remembers everything. The nurses remember everything, even years and years later.

I found no autopsy and no death certificate either. After months of interviews, I became convinced Podesta had lured both sets of DNC emails to entrap Trump using Seth Rich to lure the first set of DNC emails, full stop.

I found Seth Rich was a ghost in the DNC, and I wrote a book of that title to prove it. I interviewed Bob Fitrakis in the law offices of Cliff Arnebeck in Columbus, Ohio, and he told me that Seth Rich “died” the day before he was supposed to interview him for the lawsuit they were preparing against the DNC. Seth Rich suspiciously died the same day Molly McCauley died in Washington, DC. Molly McCauley was involved in a DNC, Hillary For President slush fund organization with John Podesta called “Resources For The Future,” which Seth Rich was also involved in with Bill Clinton.

We even outlined exactly the tool the FBI and DNC used in the intercept operation to catch Trump in the act, SecureDrop, written by the US Navy Lab at the Anacostia River, near the Maryland border of Washington, DC. Seth Rich was used in an intercept operation by the DNC to entrap Trump. Bradley Manning was used in the same way with Wikileaks to ferret out military personnel, especially JSOC Special Forces operators in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine, who talked about their CIA operations. That is what SecureDrop was used for.

Assange can restore his credibility if he immediately holds a press conference, takes questions from journalists worldwide, and admits he was being used as a lure to entrap Trump, either knowingly or unknowingly.

The 500K plane tide to a remote island to avoid all press contact looks bad. The Assange guilty plea looks bad because now we have no court trial where information can be aired in public. The guilty plea also allows the Court records to be sealed including the FBI surveillance details.

Not calling out how he was used in 2016 to trap Trump with SecureDrop looks bad. And bringing KimDotCom back for anything looks bad.

Right now, the metadata looks really bad.

SecureDrop is still being developed by the US Navy.

Due to email size limitations, I have not been able to include many of the graphics in this Substack email. Please return to this posting for the full graphics, proofs, and receipts.