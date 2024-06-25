The FBI wanted to put Julian Assange away for texting with Bradley Manning, but wait, was Bradley Manning texting with Julian Assange? Manning testified he only knew his chat partner as “Ox” and the name Manning made up, “Nathaniel Frank”.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2019/apr/11/chelsea-manning-julian-assange-webchats-wikileaks

You can find the full list of chat messages here.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/886185-pe-123.html

But the press was initially only given Bradley Manning’s side of the web chatting to conspire to hack into the US State Department. Manning didn’t know who he was talking to.

https://thedissenter.org/manning-book-complicates-us-govt-case-assange/

Manning was actually chatting with Julian Assange’s sidekick at that time, Daniel Domschiet, who was helping Manning hack into a US State Department Cables database.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WikiLeaks

When Domshiet and Assange were traveling out of Reykjavik, Iceland to Oslo, Norway, Domschiet, not Assange, was intercepted by two US State Department investigators. Why? The IP addresses of the phone communicating with Bradley Manning were tracked to Domschiet, not Assange. This Reykjavic Airport event occurred in and around the date of March 15th, 2010.

https://www.cjr.org/behind_the_news/thin_ice.php

Domschiet later accused Assange of dramatizing the intercept by the two US State Department agents. But how does a hacker, Domschiet, have a Wikileaks laptop, and the chat with Manning on the laptop not be related to Wikileaks? Domschiet could have continued the conversation with Manning on the Wikileaks laptop while Assange was given the Domschiet phone.

The FBI Forensic Specialist who was planning on testifying in the Assange case leaked the prosecution’s case for the other side of the chat conversation, showing the incriminating Jabber encrypted messages between Bradley Manning and supposedly Julian Assange, showing the FBI caught Assange red-handed helping Bradley Manning hack into a State Department computer with the help of “rainbow tables.”

https://www.courthousenews.com/manning-trial-evidence-loosens-assange-ties/

The FBI Specialist also described how Julian Assange was given a “hot phone” at Reykjavik Airport by former colleague Daniel Domschiet that contained a Jabber chat conversation with Private Bradley Manning.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2019/04/16/unpacking-the-alleged-assange-manning-password-hacking-conspiracy/

Our research group shot this argument down shortly after that, showing there was no chain of custody for the “Manning Phone” thrown to Julian Assange by former sidekick Daniel Domschiet and that it wasn’t even Julian Assange’s phone. Domschiet threw his phone in an “emergency” at Reykjavik, Iceland airport. Here is a background on the falling out and mistrust between Domschiet and Assange.

Assange and Daniel Domschiet at the CHAOS Computer Club In Berlin.

The FBI Forensic Specialist who leaked this interaction at the Rekjivik Airport and described how Assange received the phone with the Bradley Manning message immediately went into five years of hiding after we published our chain of custody defense for the "Domschiet Hot Phone,” and she has not surfaced since.

As you can see, by the time the FBI “story” finally came out on April 16th, 2019, our researchers had the “Domschiet Hot Phone” defense on April 17th at the Capitol, shopping it to Congressmen and Senators the next morning.

https://www.dw.com/en/former-assange-associate-publishes-tell-all-book-on-wikileaks/a-14833170

The gist of the “Domschiet Hot Phone” defense is that if a “reporter” (or BND Agent) friend throws you a hot phone in an airport and says, “Hold on to this and keep the conversation going with the Private,” you have a defense in that you don’t have any idea what is going on.

This AI image isn’t exactly accurate. Domscheit supposedly saw the US State Department Agents coming, so he tossed the phone with the Mannings Jabber chats on it to Assange before the Agents detained him for 24 hours.

Domschiet somehow knew the two approaching men were US State Department agents, so he gave Assange the phone and told him to keep the conversation going with “The Private,” meaning Bradley Manning.

Unfortunately, ChatGPT won’t let me specify Julian Assange, but you get the idea. Domshiet gave the phone to Assange without much background explanation.

https://www.wired.com/2011/12/manning-assange-laptop/

Assange just knew his reporter “friend” and possible BND Agent, Dan Domschiet, was being questioned by US State Department Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel at Reykjavik airport in Iceland. Remember, Assange and Domschiet are feuding, and Domschiet is planning to launch at Wikileaks competitor, OpenLeaks, when he throws the “hot phone”.

So Assange is left holding the hot phone of a “reporter” friend and possible BND Agent, and Assange is supposed to “keep the conversation going with the Private.” Assange holds the phone for Domschiet for one day until Domscheit and Assange meet again in Oslo, Norway, a day later. Notice Domschiet has superuser access to Assange’s passwords at this time also.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/magazine/1716947/when-daniel-met-julian/

One problem with the FBI case is that Manning’s laptop had Jabber logs for four days, but Assange only had the Domscheit phone with Jabber for one day. That means three days of the Manning messages are Domschiet’s, and one day of the Manning messages is Assange’s (unless Domscheit also impersonated that day of messages).

So, there is a big chain of custody problem with the Domschiet phone. An undermining rival named Domschiet throws you a phone in an airport, and asks you to hold it a day. The messages sent over four days are supposed to incriminate you, but you only keep the phone for one day. The owner still has the password to Jabber, so those messages that “hot phone” day could still be Domschiet’s messages.

And Domschiet started a rival group soon after, taking many Wikileaks employees with superuser passwords.

https://www.wired.com/2011/02/wikileaks-book/

And, of course, the other defense here is Julian Assange did not have men res or a mental ideation of the crime he intended to commit. Assange was thrown the Domschiet phone in an emergency.

Assange did not plan to engage with Manning in any messages, and he only texted the “Private” to keep the conversation going for Domschiet, whatever Domshiet’s intentions were.

Our research group also outed Trevor Hawkins as the “author” of the SecureDrop anonymous dropbox, which was actually written by the US Navy Intelligence Lab in Anacostia, Maryland. Our researchers also added that Manning’s father was CIA at Ft. Sill in Oklahoma in the AWACS Group and was the MI6 liaison at the Cawdor Barracks in England, where Bradley grew up.

Trevor Hawkins was only known to Domschiet and Assange as “The Architect” to hide the fact that the US Navy Intel (ONI) and FBI were using this SecureDrop dropbox for an intercept operation. We also reported that Adrian Lamo, whom Bradley Manning supposedly confessed to, was also being employed as an FBI Informant at the time.

Our researchers also showed that the DNC used the Seth Rich email subset sent through the SecureDrop Dropbox to initiate FBI surveillance on all correspondents with Wikileaks. This allowed the Clinton Foundation and John Podesta specifically to find out that Eric Braverman had shared a much larger trove of DNC and Clinton Foundation emails with Wikileaks.

We also outed the NADRA biosurveillance system in Wikileaks emails as a potential precursor to a virus vaccine Live Exercise in the United States through Rahm Emanuel’s bio lab in Faisalabad. Julian Assange tweeted twice about a 2011 NADRA biosurveillance email after we aired that story in May 2017.

I went to Berlin in 2010 to meet Jacob Appelbaum, who co-founded the CHAOS Computer Club with Dan Domschiet and Julian Assange. I am tired of looking for the photos and notes. Suffice it to say that Assange is easily innocent on the chain of custody grounds for the Domschiet “Hot Phone,” and Assange had no mens rea for the crime. I will add more to this post later, but I am currently at the Substack limit.