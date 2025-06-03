Trump could have announced that the US Palantir is doing a new master index on the American people with the reasons why, but he did not. We are only left to read the tea leaves (or the T-cell leaves).

Operation Warp Speed’s Deborah Birx and General Gustave Perna were also named to the Palantir Board along with Cancer Moonshot’s Greg Simon. (research courtesy

).

Michael Dolston of the Perfect Pfizer Org Chart was involved in both of the Biden Cancer Moonshots.

Seems like we are skipping a couple of safety steps with the “BioShield” before we mass vaccinate kids with Antiva.

Our citizen journalist research indicated multiple military Live Exercises to reduce immunity (especially T-cells), and then force T-Cell replacement therapy through FDA approval with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Anktiva. See our Long COVID series.

Our generally observed theory is you know what “replacement therapy” to recommend if you know the immunity you reduced in the first place. See our series, “The Great Cancering”.

Dr. Birx was a key part of the immunity reduction and replacement experiments in Africa with HIV. Has Dr. Birx been brought into Palatir to track reduced immunity and replaced immunity of American now with this new Palatir database.

We were here in Chicago for the Dr. Soon-Shiong Immunity-Bio presentations for lymphopenia, a condition we have tracked since Virginia Benassi’s first thrombocytic lymphopenia experiments with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2009.

And yet the great “immunity replacement” Anktiva train rolls on here in Chicago. We are getting that CIA “Clockwork Orange” feeling again as these immunity replacement therapies roll out like Clockwork for CIA-infested Immunity Bio.

Dr. Soon-Shiong’s Anktiva is now being promoted for pancreatic cancer here at the ASCO Cancer Conference. You get the distinct “Virginia Benassi” feeling here at the Cancer Conference that ImmunityBio knows what they are replacing from years of immunity reduction experiments in Africa and Asia with the CIA and NATO.

Wasn’t Dr. Birx just at an air filter system provider for BSL-4 labs before we found that a “lab leak” from a Wuhan lab caused the pandemic, not a bat having sex with a pangolin a thousand miles away from home at a fish market?

We will continue to follow the new Palatir initiative on immunodeficiency from Cancer and COVID with Dr. Birx, General Perna, and Dr. Simon. As Dr. Soon-Shiong likes to say, “Cancer is COVID, and COVID is Cancer” on the Tucker Carlson show. Maybe he knows something about the new Palantir database that we don’t.

Elon Musk even told Dr. Soon-Shiong to not use hash tags for #BioShield which is the euphemism for his Anktiva “cancer vaccine”.