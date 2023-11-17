George Webb at a California VA Medical Center. Webb believes VA Medical Centers have been used to develop military countermeasures to pathogens inherited from Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and Soviet Russia after their defeats.

Detailed summary of the article

Independent journalist George Webb argues that, since the end of World War II, U.S. military and intelligence agencies have quietly stockpiled—and occasionally field-tested—dangerous pathogens captured from defeated adversaries.

He alleges that Veterans Administration Medical Centers (VAMCs) serve as convenient, hidden test beds for Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) counter-measure trials, continuing a Cold-War tradition that began when Nazi, Imperial-Japanese and later Soviet germ-warfare scientists were recruited to Fort Detrick.

Webb ties this history to a long-running eugenics agenda he attributes to David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger, claiming they viewed aerosol-spread agents such as anthrax and weaponized influenza as tools for managed population reduction—an idea he links to today’s “Long COVID” symptoms in veterans.

To support the thesis, Webb recounts more than three dozen “newsgathering charettes” where families of service-members described mysterious illnesses after vaccination or deployment, including a 1991 San Diego event focused on possible influenza-variant testing near Point Loma.

He highlights testimony from Navy aviators and from Army veteran Kris “the IP Hunter” Hunter, who reported severe reactions to a six-shot anthrax regimen before the 1990–91 Gulf War. Webb then pivots to the Awan Spy Ring—a group of IT staffers for House Democrats—claiming they rented houses to Fort Belvoir soldiers, repeatedly swapped HVAC filters, and may have seeded “CoronaThrax,” a supposedly aerosolizable anthrax/coronavirus chimera, inside those residences.

Webb asserts that former CIA Director John Brennan, empowered by Rahm Emanuel and Saudi financier Adnan Khashoggi, oversaw allied labs in Pakistan (run by Imran Awan’s father at the Pakistani Ordnance Factory) and Afghanistan (dubbed “Operation Blackjack”) where variants were perfected.

He cites the October 2019 Milken (“Milliken”) Conference, where BARDA chief Rick Bright and NIAID head Anthony Fauci discussed “entities of excitement” that he believes foretold the Wuhan Military Games drill and DARPA’s ADEPT mRNA counter-measure rollout.

Finally, Webb recalls investigative field trips—from Fort Detrick and National Harbor to Maxwell AFB, the Port of Baltimore, and Ukraine’s border—plus the deletion of his 100 000-subscriber YouTube channel in April 2020, arguing these events form a single arc of clandestine biosurveillance that even “animals know it wasn’t zoonosis.”

Persons mentioned

George Webb – Webb is an American citizen-journalist who has produced daily investigative livestreams since 2011, focusing on covert biowarfare and intelligence scandals. He contends that U.S. officials repurposed captured enemy pathogens for clandestine testing on veterans and civilians, a theme running through his “Task Force Orange Journal.” Webb’s on-the-ground style has taken him from Fort Belvoir housing tracts to Ukraine’s war zone, although major platforms have repeatedly de-listed or banned his content.

Eric Traub – Traub was a Nazi virologist who headed Germany’s Insel Riems viral lab and later entered the United States under Operation Paperclip. Webb cites Traub’s alleged hand-off of tick-borne and aerosol pathogens to Fort Detrick as the template for importing foreign germ-warfare expertise. Traub’s work on zoonotic viruses, especially at Plum Island, remains controversial among historians of U.S. biodefense.

David Rockefeller – The late banking magnate chaired Chase Manhattan and steered multiple policy think-tanks, wielding vast philanthropic influence over global health initiatives. Webb portrays Rockefeller as a lifelong proponent of population-control schemes that leveraged classified military research. Within this narrative, Rockefeller’s money allegedly underwrote long-cycle anthrax and influenza trials on American servicemen.

Henry Kissinger – Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, authored National Security Study Memorandum 200 (NSSM-200) recommending population restraint in strategically vital countries. Webb frames him as Rockefeller’s intellectual partner who recognized bio-weapons’ potential for “stealth depopulation.” Kissinger is therefore cast as a key civilian strategist behind top-secret immunity-blocking pathogen programs.

Kris “the IP Hunter” Hunter – A Gulf-War Army veteran known for tracing Internet Protocol anomalies, Hunter attended Webb’s 1991 San Diego conference. He recounted abandoning the six-dose anthrax vaccine series after debilitating side-effects that mirrored symptoms later labeled “Gulf War Syndrome.” Hunter’s story anchors Webb’s claim that experimental anthrax formulations harmed troops decades before COVID-era controversies.

John Brennan – Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013-2017, Brennan oversaw counter-terror drone operations and advocated expansive signals intelligence. Webb alleges Brennan covertly funded both 9/11 hijackers and Imran Awan’s congressional IT ring through Saudi investor Adnan Khashoggi. In this account, Brennan masterminded “Impeachment Air Force One” propaganda and coordinated overseas anthrax trials dubbed “Operation Blackjack.”

Adnan Khashoggi – A Saudi billionaire arms broker, Khashoggi famously financed Cold-War arms deals and was a central figure in Iran-Contra networks. Webb claims Khashoggi laundered money for Brennan’s biowarfare projects, indirectly backing the Awan Spy Ring. By positioning Khashoggi as a silent partner, Webb links Middle-Eastern capital to U.S. congressional espionage and pathogen testing.

Imran Awan – A Pakistani-American IT contractor for numerous House Democrats, Awan was indicted in 2017 on bank-fraud charges. Webb argues Awan’s real mission was managing a spy-ring that, among other things, rented houses near Fort Belvoir to covertly expose veterans to aerosolized anthrax variants. Awan’s familial ties to the Pakistani Ordnance Factory allegedly provided the lab capability to refine and ship pathogens.

Rahm Emanuel – Former White House Chief of Staff and DCCC chair, Emanuel later became Mayor of Chicago and U.S. Ambassador to Japan. According to Webb, Emanuel’s investment in a Faisalabad “drug lab” with Awan’s father supplied cover for Anthrax-vaccine research linked to DTRA. Webb thus casts Emanuel as the crucial political patron who shielded the congressional spy network.

Rick Bright – As director of BARDA, Bright oversaw advanced vaccine procurement and famously clashed with Trump administration officials in 2020. Webb highlights Bright’s October 2019 Milken-conference call for an “entity of excitement,” interpreting it as code for triggering emergency mRNA programs once CoronaThrax surfaced. Bright subsequently became a public critic of federal pandemic response, feeding Webb’s suspicions of orchestrated crisis timing.

Anthony Fauci – Long-time head of NIAID, Fauci guided U.S. research on HIV-AIDS and emerging infections, becoming a central COVID-19 spokesman. Webb notes Fauci’s presence at the same 2019 Milken panel, contending he endorsed DARPA ADEPT mRNA as the predetermined antidote to a planned aerosol pathogen release. Fauci’s high profile and institutional power make him, in Webb’s view, a linchpin of the bio-surveillance state.

Keith Moorman – Moorman was connected to biowarfare activities at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, in Webb’s reporting. He died inside the rented “Sprayer Street” house near Fort Belvoir that Webb labels the epicenter of Awan-linked anthrax trials. Moorman’s mysterious death is presented as further evidence of covert testing gone wrong.

Unnamed female ex-cop investigator (widely identified as Jenny Moore) – Moore partnered with Webb after suspecting Rockefeller-backed influenza experiments on service-members. A former police officer and rape-victim counselor, she provided field-investigation expertise and whistle-blower contacts until her 2018 death, which Webb regards as suspicious. Moore’s influenza-focused leads complemented Webb’s anthrax hypothesis, creating a dual-track inquiry.

Organisations mentioned

Veterans Administration Medical Centers (VAMCs) – VAMCs deliver healthcare to U.S. military veterans through a nationwide hospital network. Webb alleges certain centers double as clandestine test sites for DTRA pathogen-countermeasure trials, exploiting veteran patients as unwitting subjects. Unexplained rises in neurological disorders, cancers and “Long COVID” among vets form the circumstantial evidence he cites.

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) – DTRA, headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, secures U.S. interests against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. Webb contends the agency collaborates with VA hospitals and congressional cutouts to perfect aerosol bioweapons such as CoronaThrax while simultaneously developing mRNA “antidotes.” DTRA’s proximity to the Awan-rented houses near Belvoir amplifies his suspicion.

Fort Detrick – Longtime home of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, Fort Detrick became the repository for captured Axis and Soviet germ arsenals. Webb treats the base as the cradle of post-war bioweapon science, housing Nazi virologist Eric Traub and his successors. He frequently travels there to document links between historical programs and modern vaccine rollouts.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – The CIA gathers foreign intelligence and conducts covert operations worldwide. In Webb’s narrative, its Directorate of Science & Technology absorbed ex-Nazi and Japanese scientists to maintain a secret offensive biowarfare capability despite treaty bans. Brennan’s alleged Afghan “Operations Center” and the Awan Spy Ring are depicted as recent manifestations of this mission.

Pakistani Ordnance Factory (POF) – POF, run by Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence, manufactures small arms and, according to Webb, hosts a shadow biolab. He claims Imran Awan’s father used POF facilities to refine anthrax derivatives destined for U.S. testing. Shipments traced through the Port of Qasim form part of Webb’s documentary trail.

Awan Spy Ring (Pakistani Congressional IT network) – This loose group of IT aides, led by Imran Awan, managed servers for dozens of House Democrats until 2017. Webb alleges they stole classified data and weaponized veterans’ rental homes for pathogen exposure studies. The ring’s frequent HVAC filter swaps, plus links to Belvoir and Baltimore shipping, underpin his CoronaThrax theory.

DARPA ADEPT (Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics) – ADEPT is a DARPA program aimed at rapid gene-encoded countermeasures using mRNA platforms. Webb argues its accelerated funding after 2019 proves pre-planning for a corona-anthrax release that would justify forced vaccination. He sees Bright and Fauci’s public advocacy as coordinated roll-out messaging.

Milken Institute Conference (often misspelled “Milliken”) – The annual health summit convenes policymakers, scientists and investors to discuss biomedical innovation. Webb focuses on the October 2019 session where Rick Bright emphasized the need to “disrupt” traditional vaccine timelines, reading it as green-light for ADEPT deployment. He frames the event as the policy nexus between Wall Street, philanthropy and biodefense planners.

Wuhan Military Games – Held in October 2019, the CISM Military World Games brought 9 308 athletes from over 100 nations to Wuhan, China. Webb regards the gathering as a live-exercise dress rehearsal for U.S. homeland pathogen deployment, noting simultaneous anthrax-response drills near American bases. The timing, just weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak, reinforces his suspicion of engineered contagion.

Operation Blackjack (Afghanistan) – Webb’s label for a purported CIA field program that perfected aerosol anthrax variants over a decade of Afghan special-operations cover. He ties it to Brennan and the Pakistani Ordnance Factory via Rahm Emanuel’s congressional backing. Data from the Afghan theater allegedly guided filter-swap house tests near Fort Belvoir.

Rockefeller “monopoly” (Rockefeller Foundation and allied trusts) – The Rockefeller philanthropic empire has funded tropical-disease and vaccine research since the early 20th century. Webb claims its private grants gave it privileged access to classified Army trials on anthrax and influenza strains, enabling influence over global population-health policies. NSSM-200 and contemporary mRNA mega-grants serve as evidence in his framework.

Maxwell Air Force Base – Located in Montgomery, Alabama, Maxwell AFB hosts Air University and historically supported bio-defense research. Webb references base-linked scientist Keith Moorman to argue Maxwell funnels Air Force data into anthrax testing pipelines. The base’s role in training special-operations officers intersects with his broader surveillance-state critique.

Port of Qasim (Pakistan) – Pakistan’s second-largest seaport handles bulk chemicals and military cargo. Webb states shipping manifests show biolab equipment sent from Baltimore to Qasim under Awan-controlled firms, closing the loop between U.S. congressional actors and Pakistani weapons labs. The port therefore anchors the logistical backbone of Operation Blackjack.

Point Loma Naval Base (San Diego) – Point Loma supports Navy submarine and research commands and hosted Webb’s 1991 conference sponsor whose aviator son died after suspected influenza testing. The base symbolizes Navy involvement in early influenza-variant trials. Webb cites it as the first public forum linking pathogen tests to unexplained veteran deaths.

These summaries consolidate the article’s complex web of historical references, alleged covert programs, and individual actors into concise profiles and organizational sketches.

For seven years, we have asked if there is an illegal pathogen and vaccine testing program for Anthrax and other pathogens at US VA hospitals on behalf of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where vaccine countermeasures are developed for the US Army.

Our suspicions were that all the pathogens inherited from US military victories in World War II resulted in new pathogens coming from enemy labs to Ft. Detrick. For instance, the United States inherited the pathogens of the Third Reich through Eric Traub, and the Nazi death camp experiments came to Ft. Detrick.

Similarly, the United States military inherits a multitude of jungle pathogens from the defeated Japanese Army.

The CIA hired scientists from both the Nazi and Imperial Japanese defeated weapons programs to come to the United States to develop vaccine countermeasures. After the fall of the Soviet Union, similar scientists came to the United States from the old Soviet Union.

Now, would these pathogens be tested for population reduction worldwide for peacetime use? Could pathogens be tested to see which were most effective at just reducing immunity rather than killing, so that the pathogen could be covered in stealth as people with reduced immunity died from a host of other causes? Is that what we are facing now with the so-called “Long Covid,” as some people (7% of those infected) can’t seem to shake the symptoms of the infection.

David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger have focused on formulas for reducing world population for the five decades they worked together.

Henry Kissinger famously wrote National Security Memo 200 on behalf of David Rockefeller, which recommended dire emergency population controls in eight key countries.

So the key question is, did Henry Kissinger and David Rockefeller see the opportunity of inherited bioagents from US war to apply these pathogens to reduce immunity and thereby reduce population around the world.

I have focused here for the most part on classified top-secret programs, where the Rockefeller interests have the inside track on long-term clinical trials with US military personnel for pathogens which showed promise in reducing immunity, and having the quality of being spreadable by aerosol distribution.

The two primary focus areas for Rockefeller’s medicine with regard to bioweapons and Military countermeasures have been the anthrax bacteria and the influenza virus, going all the way back to 1918 and the Spanish flu.

And the illegal and experimental testing of soldiers seems to be at the root of many unsolved mysteries at our Veterans Administration hospitals, including now with the mystery of Long COVID.

This illegal testing may explain a whole host of veteran illnesses at VA hospitals, including neurological disorders, a sharp rise in cancers, and long-term chronic metabolic conditions with the Long COVID contagion.

We have held 35 different newsgathering conferences across the United States and frequently we invite guests, who feel they or their family members have been affected by illegal testing when they or their relatives were in the Armed Forces.

Our May 1991 news gathering “Charrette” near Point Loma naval base in San Diego was sponsored by a woman who felt her son, a naval aviator who passed away in the peak of his prime, was the subject of illegal testing with influenza variants, perhaps H7N9.

At that same event, I also met Kris “the IP Hunter” Hunter, for the first time, and he related his experiences with the anthrax vaccine before his three deployments to Iraq in the first Gulf War. He reported a host of side effects that prevented him from going beyond three shots of the planned six-shot regimen.

The entire focus of my Rockefeller monopoly on classified drugs and pathogen trials for Anthrax and Influenza would come down to twenty or so houses rented only to military veterans in 2017 by a Pakistani spy ring in Congress. I believed an aerosolizable form of Anthrax was being tested by a Pakistani Spy Ring in the US Congress known as the Awan Spy Ring. The Awans rented houses to veterans stationed at nearby Ft. Belvoir, and suspiciously frequently changed the air filters in the home, possible doping the home with a test pathogen.

Journalist George Webb made numerous trips to Ft. Detrick to research bioagent programs of the Awan Spy Ring at the “Sprayer House” on Sprayer Street near Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

I believed the Pakistani houses were being used for testing a new aerosolized version of Anthrax called CoronaThrax, the most feared pathogen of the US Army.

Journalist George Webb at the CIA’s National Harbor in Maryland where Webb dubbed a mock-up Presidential Air Force One - John Brennan’s “Impeachment Air Force One” and “Khashoggi One” for Brennan’s 9/11 conspirator. Webb believes Brennan funded 9/11 hijackers through Saudi Billionaire Adnan Khashoggi and also sponsored Imran Awan’s spy ring in the US Congress.

Imran Awan’s sponsor, Congressman and DCCC Chairman Rahm Emanuel had invested in a drug lab in Faisalabad with Imran Awan’s father of the Pakistani Ordnance Factory which was yet another piece of metadata pointing to the covert testing of an illegal Anthrax program.

Rich Bright and Anthony Fauci attended the Milliken Conference in October of 2019 during the Wuhan Military Games where Rick Bright called for an “entity of excitement” to usher in DARPA ADEPT mRNA technology. The technology known as DARPA ADEPT seemed to be the forced solution for this version of aerosolized Anthrax known as CoronaThrax deployed near military bases in the United States.

All signs of Wuhan Military Games pointed to it being a dress rehearsal for a biosecurity live exercise in the United States, namely Coronavirus (or perhaps CoronaThrax, a combination of the anthrax bacteria aerosolized by the Corona spike ?).

Journalist George Webb conducted a daily investigation of the potential Anthrax and bioagents spy ring on Capitol Hill beginning in April of 2017 which included up to ten, live, on-site video reports and interviews a day until his cancel was destroyed by YouTube with over 100,000 subscribers in April of 2020.

At the time, and also still today is December 2023, I believe the Awan Spy Ring was connected with a CIA operation in Afghanistan called Operation Blackjack where Anthrax was field tested in many forms over ten years by Rahm Emanuel and Imran Awan’s father’s biolab in Pakistan.

Perhaps most unbelievably, the key house was actually on a street near Fort Belvoir Community Hospital called Sprayer Street.

Even more unbelievably a gentleman by the name of Keith Moorman, who is involved with the US Air Force base in Montgomery, Alabama, Maxwell Air Force Base and the bioweapons program based there, had died in the Sprayer house.

I would soon be joined by a female, ex-cop investigator from the West Coast who believed the Rockefeller monopoly was more focused on influenza testing of US troops and its variants going back to the original Spanish Flu. To be quite honest, six years later after the death of this researcher, I believe we were both right.

Please return to this posting for the paid conclusion. Author and citizen journalist George Webb has blogged about biosurveillance and the bio-surveillance state since 2011.

I have accused John Brennan and the CIA of having an Anthrax testing Operations Center in Afghanistan through the father of Imran Awan, the ringleader of a spy ring in the US Congress. The Operations Center ran five different bioagent research programs including Anthrax, CoronaVirus (aerosolizing Anthrax). Imran Awan had many cutout businesses in the Port of Baltimore, and we produced evidence of shipping manifests for the Port of Qasim in Pakistan where he shipped to his father’s company in the Pakistan Ordinance Factory.

George Webb has interviewed Veterans all over the United States and engages them frequently at military museums around the United States.

Citizen Journalist spent two weeks on the Ukraine Polish border during the Russian rocket against NATO positions there.

George Webb on one of his many trups to Special Forces training bases in the US. George Webb can be seen on @theDukeReport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 5 PM Eastern standard time or other select YouTube channels.

Thank you for subscribing!

Even the animals know it wasn’t zoonosis!